VOTE NOW | Friday Football Fever Game of the week Sept. 30
GREENSBORO, N.C. — From the touchdowns to school rivalries, halftime shows, and more - Friday Football Fever is back!. Make your voice heard and show your school pride by voting in WFMY News 2’s Friday Football Fever Game of the Week for September 30. Subscribe to our YouTube channel and watch all the Triad high school football highlights in our Friday Football Fever playlist.
Survivor cast member has ties to Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Every season for decades we have all tuned into Survivor to pick our favorite contestants and watch their journey through one of the most successful game shows in history. Well, this season it will be easy for people in the Triad to pick a favorite. Lindsay Carmine hails from the Gate City and is determined to win.
Is this text real? Some of it is.
GREENSBORO, N.C. — 2 Wants To Know viewer Cathy sent a text and if it was real. First, let me just say, the scammers are so good, they put just enough real information in their text to throw you off. The text starts with: Hi, I’m Jake Harris, spokesman...
GCS school admin attacked by a student, officials say
JAMESTOWN, N.C. — A student attacked a school administrator Wednesday, according to Guilford County Schools. It happened at Lucy Ragsdale High School in Jamestown. School leaders said the student will face disciplinary action in accordance with the school district's policy. The grade level of the student is unknown at...
Car rear ends Winston-Salem/Forsyth County school bus
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man ran into a school bus Thursday afternoon, according to police. The Winston-Salem Police Department said it happened around 2:36 p.m. on South Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. A man driving a 2005 Honda rear ended the school bus causing minimal damage. The school bus...
Registration for Greensboro's Women’s Only 5K Walk & Run is on pace to set new records
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Excitement is building for the Women's Only 5K Walk and Run on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. The event is back in person after two years off during the pandemic. Walkers and runners will celebrate the race's 30th anniversary at the Cone Health MedCenter for Women, and the annual event is bigger than ever.
How to get your landlord to make repairs
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A leaky roof, A/C that doesn't work, a toilet that runs constantly. When you rent, it's not your responsibility to fix the issue, but getting the issue fixed can be a frustrating process. Your first course of action? Communication. “If your landlord is not making repairs,...
Guilford County voter drive aims to get those with felony convictions registered
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — A Guilford County voter drive is working to get those on probation, parole or post release supervision registered to vote. The drive is being held at the Guilford County Courthouse Plaza in High Point and Greensboro on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. through October 13th.
Information wanted for death of Guilford County woman
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Guilford County woman died in August and her death remains unresolved. Greensboro police responded to a shooting on O'Brien Street around 10 p.m. on August 15. Officers found 32-year-old Ivanna Wilkes suffering from a gunshot wound. Her death is being investigated as a homicide. In...
'Life has a way of humbling you' | Forsyth County Sheriff speaks on the Salvation Army and the impact it had on his family
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough Jr. is teaming up with the Salvation Army Center of Hope to help people facing homelessness. They will be holding 'Home Plus 22' on September 30 at Bailey Park from 4:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. The event will feature live music,...
Unemployment help with one click? Yes, this website is real, but be wary
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Unemployment help with the click of a button? It sounds suspicious but certainly tempting, as unemployment offices are synonymous with long hold times and hefty applications. From 14 percent to 3 percent, the U.S. unemployment rate has improved markedly since the early days of the COVID-19...
Winston-Salem universities partner to get more teachers in the classroom
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Several universities in the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County area have partnered for a new program to recruit, prepare and retain teachers in high need schools. WS-TEACH (Winston-Salem Teachers for Equity Achievement, Community and Humanity) is a collaborative project between Winston-Salem State University (WSSU), Wake Forest University, Salem College,...
Forsyth County Commissioners to allocate remaining funds
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — The Forsyth County Commissioners will decide which county resource will receive funding at their meeting on Thursday. Forsyth County received $74 million from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) and plans to allocate the remaining $22.7 million which includes funding for local nonprofits, county projects, and profits loss from the pandemic.
3 injured after vehicle overturns on Stratford Road in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A woman and her two children have been taken to the hospital with injuries after a crash Tuesday left a Chevy Tahoe overturned. According to Winston-Salem police, the crash happened on South Stratford Road. A portion of the road was temporarily closed Tuesday night, but all...
Greensboro man wins $1 million lottery prize
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro man changed his life with a lucky $10 ticket. Quinnon Brunson bought a $10 NC Education Lottery ticket and won a $1 million prize. Brunson bought his 50X The Cash ticket from the Alamance Food Mart on Alamance Church Road. He redeemed his ticket...
Groups work to curb youth violence in the Triad
BURLINGTON, N.C. — It's more than just games, sports, and skills at these Triad community centers. This summer, the city of Burlington dedicated more than $100,000 toward curbing teen violence. WFMY News 2's Grace Holland spoke to one of those organizations to see the difference it's making for many...
Holy cow! Multiple cars hit a cow wandering in the roadway
THOMASVILLE, N.C. — North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to several car crashes after a cow was found walking the highway on Wednesday night. The multiple crashes took place on US-29 near US-311 around 9:20 p.m. in Randolph County. Officials said the drivers were unable to avoid running into...
Greensboro man helps blind couple get marriage license
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Guilford County couple is one step closer to marriage after a local realtor helped the two get their marriage license Tuesday. Greensboro realtor Howard Goldberg developed a relationship with Alisia Townsend and Terry Evans over the years. Goldberg has helped the couple, who are both blind, with various errands, but on Tuesday, they asked for his help to get their marriage license at the Guilford County Register of Deeds.
Pride Festival celebrating 15 years in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — After a two year hiatus, Greensboro Pride is coming back and celebrating 15 years this week. The Greensboro Pride Festival is the annual event for Alternative Resources of the Triad, a non-profit organization that works to improve the emotional and social well being of LGBTQ individuals.
Several Greensboro businesses affected by Battleground Avenue crash that knocked out power
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A busy stretch of Battleground Avenue reopened Friday evening after an hours-long closure. Lights went out for several Greensboro businesses on Friday morning after a car crash on Battleground Avenue near Markland Drive. That's near the Lawndale shopping center with stores like Harris Teeter, Target and PetSmart.
