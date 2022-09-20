ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 0

Related
WFMY NEWS2

VOTE NOW | Friday Football Fever Game of the week Sept. 30

GREENSBORO, N.C. — From the touchdowns to school rivalries, halftime shows, and more - Friday Football Fever is back!. Make your voice heard and show your school pride by voting in WFMY News 2’s Friday Football Fever Game of the Week for September 30. Subscribe to our YouTube channel and watch all the Triad high school football highlights in our Friday Football Fever playlist.
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Survivor cast member has ties to Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Every season for decades we have all tuned into Survivor to pick our favorite contestants and watch their journey through one of the most successful game shows in history. Well, this season it will be easy for people in the Triad to pick a favorite. Lindsay Carmine hails from the Gate City and is determined to win.
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Is this text real? Some of it is.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — 2 Wants To Know viewer Cathy sent a text and if it was real. First, let me just say, the scammers are so good, they put just enough real information in their text to throw you off. The text starts with: Hi, I’m Jake Harris, spokesman...
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

GCS school admin attacked by a student, officials say

JAMESTOWN, N.C. — A student attacked a school administrator Wednesday, according to Guilford County Schools. It happened at Lucy Ragsdale High School in Jamestown. School leaders said the student will face disciplinary action in accordance with the school district's policy. The grade level of the student is unknown at...
JAMESTOWN, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greensboro, NC
Charlotte, NC
Government
Greensboro, NC
Government
State
Florida State
Charlotte, NC
Sports
City
Charlotte, NC
Greensboro, NC
Sports
WFMY NEWS2

How to get your landlord to make repairs

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A leaky roof, A/C that doesn't work, a toilet that runs constantly. When you rent, it's not your responsibility to fix the issue, but getting the issue fixed can be a frustrating process. Your first course of action? Communication. “If your landlord is not making repairs,...
GREENSBORO, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pricey Harrison
Person
Nancy Vaughan
WFMY NEWS2

Information wanted for death of Guilford County woman

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Guilford County woman died in August and her death remains unresolved. Greensboro police responded to a shooting on O'Brien Street around 10 p.m. on August 15. Officers found 32-year-old Ivanna Wilkes suffering from a gunshot wound. Her death is being investigated as a homicide. In...
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Winston-Salem universities partner to get more teachers in the classroom

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Several universities in the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County area have partnered for a new program to recruit, prepare and retain teachers in high need schools. WS-TEACH (Winston-Salem Teachers for Equity Achievement, Community and Humanity) is a collaborative project between Winston-Salem State University (WSSU), Wake Forest University, Salem College,...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uptown Charlotte#North Carolina#Sports#Board Of Directors#Duke University#Greensb
WFMY NEWS2

Forsyth County Commissioners to allocate remaining funds

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — The Forsyth County Commissioners will decide which county resource will receive funding at their meeting on Thursday. Forsyth County received $74 million from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) and plans to allocate the remaining $22.7 million which includes funding for local nonprofits, county projects, and profits loss from the pandemic.
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Greensboro man wins $1 million lottery prize

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro man changed his life with a lucky $10 ticket. Quinnon Brunson bought a $10 NC Education Lottery ticket and won a $1 million prize. Brunson bought his 50X The Cash ticket from the Alamance Food Mart on Alamance Church Road. He redeemed his ticket...
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Groups work to curb youth violence in the Triad

BURLINGTON, N.C. — It's more than just games, sports, and skills at these Triad community centers. This summer, the city of Burlington dedicated more than $100,000 toward curbing teen violence. WFMY News 2's Grace Holland spoke to one of those organizations to see the difference it's making for many...
BURLINGTON, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Toyota
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Atlantic Coast Conference
WFMY NEWS2

Greensboro man helps blind couple get marriage license

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Guilford County couple is one step closer to marriage after a local realtor helped the two get their marriage license Tuesday. Greensboro realtor Howard Goldberg developed a relationship with Alisia Townsend and Terry Evans over the years. Goldberg has helped the couple, who are both blind, with various errands, but on Tuesday, they asked for his help to get their marriage license at the Guilford County Register of Deeds.
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Pride Festival celebrating 15 years in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — After a two year hiatus, Greensboro Pride is coming back and celebrating 15 years this week. The Greensboro Pride Festival is the annual event for Alternative Resources of the Triad, a non-profit organization that works to improve the emotional and social well being of LGBTQ individuals.
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

WFMY NEWS2

Greensboro, NC
40K+
Followers
11K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Greensboro local news

 https://www.wfmynews2.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy