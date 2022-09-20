ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Distracted driving citations in Massachusetts could surpass 2021 total

Police cited more than 38,000 motorists for distracted driving in the first eight months of the year amid ongoing enforcement of a 2019 law cracking down on the proliferation of cellphones in the hands of drivers, according to data published Wednesday. Registrar of Motor Vehicles Colleen Ogilvie told the Department...
MassLive.com

With 64% increase in electric bills expected this winter, here’s what Mass. is doing to explore relief

As Bay Staters prepare for steep rate hikes in their electric bills this winter, Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey said relief may be on the way. Healey’s office convened utility companies, as well as state administrators and regulators, on Wednesday, the same day National Grid announced skyrocketing natural gas prices — linked to the war in Ukraine — will trigger a 64% increase in monthly residential bills starting this November.
westernmassnews.com

Getting Answers: where does the state’s marijuana tax revenue go?

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - In Massachusetts, cannabis tax revenue now outpaces tax revenue from alcohol sales, and with a growing number of dispensaries in western Massachusetts selling recreational marijuana taxed at 20%, we’re getting answers on where all that money is going. Born and raised in Springfield, 6 Brick’s...
westernmassnews.com

Eversource gas, National Grid electric customers could see increases in winter bills

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Two of the state’s utility companies are alerting customers of the possibility of higher utility bills this winter. Eversource said Wednesday that the price for natural gas is increasing with the approaching cold season because of global demand and domestic supply constraints. The company has filed a proposed natural gas supply rate with the Massachusetts Department of Public Utilities that, if approved, would take effect on November 1, 2022.
nbcboston.com

Many Mass. Customers Will See a 64% Increase in Their Electric Bills This Winter

National Grid customers are expected to see a 64% increase in their electric bills this winter, the company announced Wednesday. In a press release titled "Winter Customer Savings Initiative," the power company announced that natural gas prices are expected to be significantly higher this winter due to "global conflict, inflation and high demand," which will result in a hefty increase in their electricity rates starting Nov. 1.
ABC6.com

More Massachusetts communities hit with contaminated water

PLAINVILLE, Mass. (WLNE) — Nearly two weeks after Mansfield issued a boil water order, more Massachusetts communities found themselves with contaminated water. On Thursday, North Attleborough schools turned off their water fountains ahead of the town announcing a boil water advisory. Shortly after, Plainville saw itself issuing the same...
iBerkshires.com

Big Y Offering Multi-vaccine Clinic from Sept. 26 to Oct. 1

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — From Sept. 26 until Oct. 1, every Big Y Market location will hold an on-site multi-vaccine clinic for all customers, employees and their families. All stores will offer seasonal flu, high dose flu and COVID-19 vaccines including the updated COVID-19 booster (check local stores for specific dates and times). Stores with an on-site pharmacy also offer a variety of additional vaccines including Pneumococccal (pneumonia) Shingrix (shingles), Tdap (Tetanus, Diphtheria, and Pertussis), Hepatitis A and B, Meningococcal (Meningitis) , MMR (Measles, Mumps & Rubella), Guardasil (HPV).
WSBS

Ignoring the MA ‘Move Over’ Law Could Cost You Some Bucks, Who Needs That?

Sometimes when I'm driving throughout the Berkshires whether it's Pittsfield Road (Route 20) or Stockbridge Road in Great Barrington or Route 8 in Cheshire, I'll have an ambulance or an emergency approach me from behind, and immediately, I'll pull over to the side of the road so they can attend to the situation at hand. There have been times in the Berkshires where I have seen ambulance vehicles approach other motorists and those motorists don't pull over.
WWLP

Officials whiff on first bid for Cape bridge funds

Public officials fell short in one of two bids to secure more than $1 billion in federal funding toward replacement of the Bourne and Sagamore bridges, a blow that left them "disappointed" as they wrangle with questions over how to pay for the critical infrastructure project.
