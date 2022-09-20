Read full article on original website
fallriverreporter.com
Distracted driving citations in Massachusetts could surpass 2021 total
Police cited more than 38,000 motorists for distracted driving in the first eight months of the year amid ongoing enforcement of a 2019 law cracking down on the proliferation of cellphones in the hands of drivers, according to data published Wednesday. Registrar of Motor Vehicles Colleen Ogilvie told the Department...
CBS News
19 Massachusetts police officers off the job as result of the new law enforcement certification
The WBZ I-Team has learned 19 police officers are no longer certified to serve in Massachusetts because of a new effort to boost the public's trust in law enforcement. WBZ-TV's Christina Hager reports.
With 64% increase in electric bills expected this winter, here’s what Mass. is doing to explore relief
How a Massachusetts Gas Station Diesel/Gas Mix-Up Caused Thousands in Damage
Massachusetts saw gas prices reach historic highs in 2022 with prices topping out at over five dollars a gallon. But one Massachusetts gas station caused its customers a lot of money at the pump, and it wasn't the price per gallon. Recently we saw a Facebook post about a gas...
Mass. ballot Question 2 may overhaul dental insurance premiums
Massachusetts residents can vote to nix potential administrative waste on their dental insurance premiums through a ballot referendum this November, but a new analysis warns consumers may not necessarily see a major impact — even if the question succeeds at the polls. Question 2 on the general election ballot...
westernmassnews.com
Getting Answers: where does the state’s marijuana tax revenue go?
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - In Massachusetts, cannabis tax revenue now outpaces tax revenue from alcohol sales, and with a growing number of dispensaries in western Massachusetts selling recreational marijuana taxed at 20%, we’re getting answers on where all that money is going. Born and raised in Springfield, 6 Brick’s...
WCVB
Electric bills could increase 64% this winter in Massachusetts, National Grid warns
To qualify for Mass. tax refund, you need to meet this upcoming deadline
A crucial tax deadline next month could be the deciding factor on whether Bay Staters qualify to receive hundreds, or possibly thousands, of dollars back in a tax refund from Massachusetts. While state officials issued broad eligibility parameters for the distribution of nearly $3 billion in excess state tax revenues,...
westernmassnews.com
Eversource gas, National Grid electric customers could see increases in winter bills
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Two of the state’s utility companies are alerting customers of the possibility of higher utility bills this winter. Eversource said Wednesday that the price for natural gas is increasing with the approaching cold season because of global demand and domestic supply constraints. The company has filed a proposed natural gas supply rate with the Massachusetts Department of Public Utilities that, if approved, would take effect on November 1, 2022.
nbcboston.com
Many Mass. Customers Will See a 64% Increase in Their Electric Bills This Winter
MA state officials warn of increasing winter energy bills
ABC6.com
More Massachusetts communities hit with contaminated water
PLAINVILLE, Mass. (WLNE) — Nearly two weeks after Mansfield issued a boil water order, more Massachusetts communities found themselves with contaminated water. On Thursday, North Attleborough schools turned off their water fountains ahead of the town announcing a boil water advisory. Shortly after, Plainville saw itself issuing the same...
New Massachusetts tax refund, what should you expect
The state is flushed with cash, so much so that the surplus revenue has to be returned.
iBerkshires.com
Big Y Offering Multi-vaccine Clinic from Sept. 26 to Oct. 1
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — From Sept. 26 until Oct. 1, every Big Y Market location will hold an on-site multi-vaccine clinic for all customers, employees and their families. All stores will offer seasonal flu, high dose flu and COVID-19 vaccines including the updated COVID-19 booster (check local stores for specific dates and times). Stores with an on-site pharmacy also offer a variety of additional vaccines including Pneumococccal (pneumonia) Shingrix (shingles), Tdap (Tetanus, Diphtheria, and Pertussis), Hepatitis A and B, Meningococcal (Meningitis) , MMR (Measles, Mumps & Rubella), Guardasil (HPV).
These Massachusetts parks were awarded funds for upgrades
The Baker-Polito Administration announced a $12 million grant for park improvements and open space additions to 43 Massachusetts communities.
Ignoring the MA ‘Move Over’ Law Could Cost You Some Bucks, Who Needs That?
Sometimes when I'm driving throughout the Berkshires whether it's Pittsfield Road (Route 20) or Stockbridge Road in Great Barrington or Route 8 in Cheshire, I'll have an ambulance or an emergency approach me from behind, and immediately, I'll pull over to the side of the road so they can attend to the situation at hand. There have been times in the Berkshires where I have seen ambulance vehicles approach other motorists and those motorists don't pull over.
newbedfordguide.com
Natural Gas Spikes About To Show Up In Massachusetts Winter Electric, Heating Bills
Massachusetts has over $3.4 billion in unclaimed property after adding 51,000 new items
Massachusetts has over $3.4 billion in unclaimed property after adding 51,000 new properties worth millions of dollars, Massachusetts State Treasurer Deborah B. Goldberg announced. “So many people do not know they have unclaimed property waiting for them,” Goldberg said in a statement. “It is our goal to help return these...
Officials whiff on first bid for Cape bridge funds
Public officials fell short in one of two bids to secure more than $1 billion in federal funding toward replacement of the Bourne and Sagamore bridges, a blow that left them "disappointed" as they wrangle with questions over how to pay for the critical infrastructure project.
ValueWalk
Check If You Are Eligible For Stimulus Checks From Massachusetts Or Not
Massachusetts taxpayers could get hundreds of dollars in monetary relief in November. Gov. Charlie Baker plans to return about $3 billion in excess revenues to eligible residents in the form of a tax refund. The Baker administration has initiated a website to help residents check whether or not they are...
