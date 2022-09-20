Read full article on original website
Look: Chad Johnson Upset Over Joe Burrow's Decision
The Cincinnati Bengals are off to a rough start to the 2022 season, just months removed from a Super Bowl appearance. A season-opening loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers was a tough pill to swallow considering the team should have won despite five turnovers. Just a week later, Cincinnati lost to an undermanned Dallas Cowboys team.
FOX Sports
Is Baker Mayfield to blame for Carolina Panthers' 0-2 start?
Baker isn't cooking quite yet. The Carolina Panthers are 0-2 in the young 2022 NFL season, and new quarterback Baker Mayfield is struggling to get his charge going. Furthermore, this week, Sports Illustrated slotted the Panthers 32nd in its weekly NFL power rankings, which comes after a 26-24 home loss to the Cleveland Browns and a 19-16 road loss to the New York Giants.
Browns Could be Down Myles Garrett, Joel Bitonio Against Steelers
Cleveland Browns could be down two very important players against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Colin Cowherd on Tua's Six-TD Game: 'Congrats on Hitting Wide-Open Guys'
Colin Cowherd discusses Tua Tagovailoa’s career-best six-touchdown game in a thrilling comeback win vs. the Ravens in Week 2, as Colin actually pushes back on the idea that Sunday was Tagovailoa’s coming out party as the franchise quarterback in Miami.
Report: Steelers Frustrated With OC Matt Canada
The Pittsburgh Steelers are unhappy with their offense.
ESPN
Cleveland Browns RB Nick Chubb admits scoring late touchdown vs. New York Jets 'cost us the game'
BEREA, Ohio -- Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb took the blame for Sunday's loss to the New York Jets, saying he should've gone down instead of scoring in the final two minutes. Chubb's 12-yard touchdown run with 1:55 to play put the Browns up 30-17. Rookie kicker Cade York...
NBC Sports
Browns defensive players have players-only meeting
The Browns have talked about “communication errors” and referred to “miscommunication” since allowing the Jets to score 14 points in the final 1:22 of Sunday’s game. They snatched defeat from the jaws of victory, losing 31-30. Somebody was supposed to cover Corey Davis on his...
NFL Twitter blowing UP over Steelers’ George Pickens going full Odell Beckham Jr. on insane catch
Talk about an early contender for catch of the year. With the Pittsburgh Steelers visiting the Cleveland Browns, Steelers wide receiver George Pickens decided to back up his pregame talk and show just how capable he is even as a rookie, and he is surely going to draw more eyeballs after his insane grab against the Browns, channeling his inner Odell Beckham Jr. in the process.
Mike Tomlin drops 100% truth bomb on Steelers after letting Nick Chubb cook in loss to Browns
The Pittsburgh Steelers have plenty of questions to answer in the coming days. The Steelers suffered a 29-17 road loss to the Cleveland Browns Thursday night, in part because Mike Tomlin’s men could not stop running back Nick Chubb from moving the chains. With Deshaun Watson suspended the Browns...
brownsnation.com
Browns Nation News And Notes (9/21/22)
It is Wednesday, September 21, 2022, better known as the eve of gameday for the Cleveland Browns. The Browns take on the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium on Thursday Night Football. Here is the Wednesday edition of Browns Nation news and notes. 1. Joe Haden Reportedly Is Retiring From The...
Browns CB Greg Newsome Shows Love to Dwayne Haskins at Game
Greg Newsome shows his support for the late Pittsburgh Steelers QB ahead of Thursday Night Football.
Jalen Hurts is latest victory for Howie Roseman
At the time he was ripped for the pick, mocked for trying to be the “smartest man in the room” and made fun of for claiming to run a quarterback factory.
FOX Sports
NFL Week 3: Browns defeat Steelers on Thursday Night Football
The Turnpike Rivalry was renewed Thursday, as the Cleveland Browns took down the Pittsburgh Steelers 29-17 at home in a heated, back-and-forth battle. Both teams entered the matchup 1-1, but it was Cleveland that came out on top to take over first place in the AFC North (Baltimore will have a chance to tie that mark Sunday).
Odell Beckham Jr. Reacts to George Pickens’s Wild Catch
The rookie receiver’s one-handed catch on Thursday night resembled Beckham’s famous catch from 2014.
NFL
Move the Sticks: Jalen Hurts breakdown, Trevor Lawrence focus & 'TNF' preview
Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off, the guys recap the Monday Night Football games between the Titans and Bills, as well as the Vikings and Eagles. The duo also look back at sound from their pre-draft evaluations of Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts. Next, the pair highlight Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence's performance this season and look at two surprising 0-2 teams. Then, the guys discuss when the Steelers should go with Kenny Pickett as their starting quarterback. To wrap up the show, the pair preview the Thursday Night Football game between the Steelers and Browns on Prime Video.
