Philadelphia, PA

The Spun

Look: Chad Johnson Upset Over Joe Burrow's Decision

The Cincinnati Bengals are off to a rough start to the 2022 season, just months removed from a Super Bowl appearance. A season-opening loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers was a tough pill to swallow considering the team should have won despite five turnovers. Just a week later, Cincinnati lost to an undermanned Dallas Cowboys team.
CINCINNATI, OH
FOX Sports

Is Baker Mayfield to blame for Carolina Panthers' 0-2 start?

Baker isn't cooking quite yet. The Carolina Panthers are 0-2 in the young 2022 NFL season, and new quarterback Baker Mayfield is struggling to get his charge going. Furthermore, this week, Sports Illustrated slotted the Panthers 32nd in its weekly NFL power rankings, which comes after a 26-24 home loss to the Cleveland Browns and a 19-16 road loss to the New York Giants.
CHARLOTTE, NC
NBC Sports

Browns defensive players have players-only meeting

The Browns have talked about “communication errors” and referred to “miscommunication” since allowing the Jets to score 14 points in the final 1:22 of Sunday’s game. They snatched defeat from the jaws of victory, losing 31-30. Somebody was supposed to cover Corey Davis on his...
CLEVELAND, OH
ClutchPoints

NFL Twitter blowing UP over Steelers’ George Pickens going full Odell Beckham Jr. on insane catch

Talk about an early contender for catch of the year. With the Pittsburgh Steelers visiting the Cleveland Browns, Steelers wide receiver George Pickens decided to back up his pregame talk and show just how capable he is even as a rookie, and he is surely going to draw more eyeballs after his insane grab against the Browns, channeling his inner Odell Beckham Jr. in the process.
brownsnation.com

Browns Nation News And Notes (9/21/22)

It is Wednesday, September 21, 2022, better known as the eve of gameday for the Cleveland Browns. The Browns take on the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium on Thursday Night Football. Here is the Wednesday edition of Browns Nation news and notes. 1. Joe Haden Reportedly Is Retiring From The...
CLEVELAND, OH
FOX Sports

NFL Week 3: Browns defeat Steelers on Thursday Night Football

The Turnpike Rivalry was renewed Thursday, as the Cleveland Browns took down the Pittsburgh Steelers 29-17 at home in a heated, back-and-forth battle. Both teams entered the matchup 1-1, but it was Cleveland that came out on top to take over first place in the AFC North (Baltimore will have a chance to tie that mark Sunday).
PITTSBURGH, PA
NFL

Move the Sticks: Jalen Hurts breakdown, Trevor Lawrence focus & 'TNF' preview

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off, the guys recap the Monday Night Football games between the Titans and Bills, as well as the Vikings and Eagles. The duo also look back at sound from their pre-draft evaluations of Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts. Next, the pair highlight Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence's performance this season and look at two surprising 0-2 teams. Then, the guys discuss when the Steelers should go with Kenny Pickett as their starting quarterback. To wrap up the show, the pair preview the Thursday Night Football game between the Steelers and Browns on Prime Video.
NFL
Fox Sports Radio

Fox Sports Radio

Los Angeles, CA
FOX Sports Radio features the biggest shows in sports radio entertainment and covers the biggest stories in sports. Home to The Herd with Colin Cowherd, Doug Gottlieb, Chris Broussard, Rob Parker, Dan Patrick, Clay Travis and much more!

