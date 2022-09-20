Read full article on original website
Radio Iowa
Website launched to help those suffering from opioid abuse
The Iowa Attorney General’s office is launching a website for anyone looking for help with what’s being called “opioid use disorder.”. Lynn Hicks, a spokesman for the AG’s office, says the site also provides general information about opioid addiction in an effort to reduce the stigma surrounding the illness. Hicks says, “Not only is this aimed at people suffering from opioid use disorder, as well as their loved ones who want to try to get them help, but also to the public to let them know that this is an illness.”
Radio Iowa
Reynolds says ‘every single parent’ should get school choice
Republican Governor Kim Reynolds will be expanding her school choice plan for parents who want to send their children to a private K-12 school. “The right to place your child in an environment where they can thrive should not just be for families that have the financial resources,” Reynolds said Saturday night. “It should be for every single parent and this is the year that we are going to get that done.”
Radio Iowa
USDA grant will expand broadband access in northeast Iowa
The USDA has awarded a co-op in the southeast corner of Minnesota a $5.6 million grant to extend broadband access to farms and businesses in two counties in northeast Iowa. The project in Allamakee and Winneshiek Counties and a neighboring county in Minnesota will connect nearly a thousand people, 42 business and 122 farms to high-speed internet.
Radio Iowa
Rockford woman sentenced for stealing unemployment benefits
A Rockford woman will spend 15 months in federal prison for a scheme that netted her unemployment benefits from several states. The U.S. Attorney’s office says 53-year-old Stephanie Mendenhall used the names of other people to collect COVID-19 unemployment benefits from Maine, Michigan, Washington, Arizona, Colorado, Texas, Kansas, and Illinois. She pleaded guilty to four counts of theft of government funds and one count of money laundering conspiracy.
Radio Iowa
Iowa eye care clinic warns patients of possible data breach
The Wolfe Eye Clinic, which operates out of 25 locations around the state, is warning patients of an online security breach that may have involved personal information. A statement on the Wolfe Clinic’s website indicates there’s no evidence patients’ personal information was accessed or has been misused, but out of an abundance of caution patients are being notified by letter about the incident. Last December, someone hacked into the electronic medical records platform called myCare Integrity that many of the country’s eye care clinics use. The unauthorized party deleted some files and databases before being detected.
Radio Iowa
Iowa home sale prices up 13.3% last month
There’s a slight increase in the number of Iowa homes on the market, but the limited inventory means sale prices remain high. The median sales price for an existing home sold in Iowa last month was just under $230,000. That’s not quite as high as the record set in July, but overall, the home prices in Iowa were up more than 13% in August compared to the same month a year ago.
Radio Iowa
ABI survey finds continued concern over supply chain issues
The Iowa Association of Business and Industry (ABI) finds continued uncertainty about factors impacting business as they survey members on their outlook for the fourth quarter. ABI President, Mike Ralston, sums it up this way. “The bottom line with the survey is folks are continuing to see a strong business...
Radio Iowa
Emerald ash borer confirmed in 93rd county
The emerald ash borer (EAB) has now been discovered in all but six of Iowa’s 99 counties. The Iowa Department of Agriculture has confirmed that Mitchell County is the 93rd county with an EAB infestation. Larvae were collected near Spring Park in rural Osage and federal identification confirmed them as the invasive insect. It is the ninth confirmed infestation this year.
