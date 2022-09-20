Read full article on original website
Bills OL Bobby Hart slapped with 1-game suspension for punching Titans coach
It was an action-packed contest between the Buffalo Bills and the Tennessee Titans as the two teams faced off on the field for their Week 2 matchup. The Bills flexed their collective muscle all over the Titans (and the rest of the league), as Josh Allen and Co. emerged with another highly impressive victory in the new season.
Buffalo Bills Vet Lineman Suspended For Punch That Hit Titans Coach
Bobby Hart was issued a one-game suspension on Tuesday for his involvement in a fight following the Bills’ blowout win win over the Titans.
Buffalo Bills dominate Tennessee Titans 41-7, but cornerback Dane Jackson hospitalized after scary-looking injury
The Buffalo Bills continued their electric start to the new season on Monday night -- beating the Tennessee Titans 41-7 -- but the evening was marred by a scary-looking injury to one of their defenders.
Mike Vrabel does not hold back after Bills crush Titans
Mike Vrabel did not hold back after his Tennessee Titans got drilled 41-7 by the Buffalo Bills on Monday night. Tennessee answered Buffalo’s touchdown on the opening drive with a touchdown of their own, but it was all downhill from there. The Bills went into halftime up 17-7 and then completely tore apart the Titans in the third quarter.
'We Got Our Ass Kicked': Buffalo Bills Dominate Titans In Blowout
Buffalo's defense forced three turnovers and held Tennessee to under 200 total yards.
Taylor Lewan injury update has Titans fearing the worst
The Tennessee Titans’ early-season woes appear to be on the verge of getting a whole lot worse after the latest injury update to star offensive lineman Taylor Lewan. The left tackle was injured on the Titans’ first offensive play during Monday Night Football against the Buffalo Bills and did not return to action. Now, according to AtoZ Sports, the Titans are concerned that Lewan’s injury may be season-ending.
Bills WR Stefon Diggs & QB Josh Allen: Plans to 'Grow Old' Together
There might not be a more unstoppable quarterback-receiver duo in the NFL than Buffalo Bills superstars Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs. The duo displays a natural chemistry, one that has been on full-throttle through the Bills' first two games of the season. That chemistry is part of what ...
Bills offensive linemen Bobby Hart suspended one game
Buffalo Bills offensive linemen Bobby Hart has been suspended one game for violations of the league’s unsportsmanlike conduct policy. Read more here:
Titans' Treylon Burks (knee) limited on Wednesday
Tennessee Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks (knee) was limited at practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 3's game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Burks was added to the injury report with an ankle issue on Wednesday, logging a limited practice. Thursday's practice report will provide more information. Burks caught 4 of 6 targets for 47 yards in Week 2's loss to the Buffalo Bills.
Bills at Dolphins: Wednesday injury reports
CB Dane Jackson (neck) DT Jordan Phillips (hamstring) Notes: The Bills had only a walkthrough practice on Wednesday… Oliver, Settle were both injured in Week 1. … Davis was a late scratch in Week 2. .. Jackson was released from the hospital. Miami Dolphins (2-0) Did not practice.
Will Chargers' Justin Herbert play? Quarterback already proved he can throw with rib injury
While observers wonder if Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (rib cartilage injury) will be able to play against Jacksonville, he already threw last week with fresh injury.
Bills lineman Bobby Hart suspended after striking Titans coach
The NFL suspended Buffalo Bills backup offensive lineman Bobby Hart for one game on Tuesday, a day after he took a swing at a Titans player and instead struck a Tennessee coach in the head following a 41-7 win. Hart was suspended without pay for unsportsmanlike conduct and won’t be...
Report: Suspended Bills OL Bobby Hart says Titans' Jeffery Simmons spit on him
Buffalo Bills offensive lineman Bobby Hart was suspended by the NFL following the team’s 41-7 win against the Tennessee Titans. Hart has gone on to appeal the suspension. During that process, some more details were revealed. According Pro Football Network’s Aaron Wilson, Hart made the claim that Titans defense...
