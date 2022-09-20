ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

German gas importer Uniper says it's in “final discussions” with government on deal for Berlin to take majority stake

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

BERLIN (AP) — German gas importer Uniper says it’s in “final discussions” with government on deal for Berlin to take majority stake.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Berlin#Business Industry#Linus Business#German
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
TheConversationCanada

A bridge to nowhere: Natural gas will not lead Canada to a sustainable energy future

The Canadian government has used Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the removal of Russian natural gas exports to justify increasing natural gas production in Canada. Much of the necessary infrastructure for producing and transporting this liquefied natural gas (LNG) would, however, take years to develop, locking Canada into an emissions pathway that is incompatible with the 1.5 C climate target. How policy-makers talk about energy production hints at governments’ plans for our transition from carbon-based energy sources like oil, coal and natural gas to renewables like wind, solar and geothermal. Stakeholders on both sides of the energy transition — fossil...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Associated Press

Sweden's central bank hikes key interest rate by full point

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Sweden’s central bank on Tuesday raised its key interest rate by a full percentage point to 1.75%, saying inflation is “too high” and “is undermining households’ purchasing power and making it more difficult for both companies and households to plan their finances.” Riksbanken said that inflation has risen rapidly — the rate for August was 9.0% — and “to bring down the high rate of price increase, central banks worldwide have raised their policy rates at a rapid pace.” It said that “during the pandemic, global imbalances arose between supply and demand. Russia’s war in Ukraine has pushed up prices even further on several important commodities and created serious disruptions on the energy markets in Europe, which has caused electricity and gas prices to rise to very high levels.” It added that “the good economic activity in Sweden has also contributed.”
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Infinity Fuel Cell and Hydrogen, Inc., Investigating New Commercial and Government Markets for Unmanned Underwater Vehicle Air-Independent Hydrogen Fuel Cell Power Systems

WINDSOR, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 21, 2022-- Infinity Fuel Cell and Hydrogen, Inc. today revealed that it is actively exploring new markets for its air-independent non-flow-through hydrogen fuel cells in the unmanned underwater vehicle (UUV) market. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220921005355/en/ Infinity Fuel Cell and Hydrogen, Inc. is actively exploring new markets for its air-independent non-flow-through hydrogen fuel cells in the unmanned underwater vehicle (UUV) market. (Photo: Business Wire)
INDUSTRY
TheConversationAU

In a win for Traditional Owners, Origin is walking away from the Beetaloo Basin. But the fight against fracking is not over

What a difference six months makes. Before the federal election, the Beetaloo Basin in the Northern Territory was to have spearheaded Australia’s “gas-led recovery”. But Origin Energy this week announced it would sell its share of the basin project ahead of a wider exit from new gas ventures. The Beetaloo Basin holds a truly enormous amount of fossil carbon – prompting Greens leader Adam Bandt to describe it as a “climate bomb”. Origin’s exit is not a killing blow to the controversial project. But it shows increasing corporate jitters about investing in gas. And the announcement came as major iron miner...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Markets Insider

Germany's economy is contracting already and the natural gas squeeze means it'll keep shrinking all winter, central bank says

Germany's economy is already shrinking, and that will continue, the Bundesbank said Monday. Even if Germany avoids strict natural gas rationing, the economy probably will still contract as industry reduces or freezes production, it added. "Economic activity may pull back somewhat this quarter and shrink markedly in the autumn and...
ECONOMY
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
528K+
Post
531M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy