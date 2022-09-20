Read full article on original website
Alexis Mitchell On Getting Married At First Sight - Exclusive Interview
Getting married is a huge decision for anyone, but it's a much bigger leap of faith when you don't know the person you're meeting at the end of the aisle. That's exactly what the couples on Lifetime's "Married At Frist Sight" signed on for. A team of experts selects cast members and their future partners, and the couples don't meet or even see each other until the moment of their wedding.
'90 Day Fiancé': Tim and Ex Veronica's Close Relationship Completely Ruins Her Date (Exclusive)
90 Day Fiancé fan favorite Tim's extremely close relationship with his ex, Veronica, is getting in the way of her dating life. In this exclusive clip from Monday's 90 Day: The Single Life, Veronica goes on a date with a man named Justin and things get extremely awkward when they come back to her place and find Tim waiting there unexpectedly.
Kaley Cuoco Says It Was 'Love at First Sight' In 'Meet Cute' Story with Boyfriend Tom Pelphrey (Exclusive)
Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey had quite the Hollywood meet cute. At the red carpet premiere of her new film, Meet Cute, in New York City on Tuesday, Cuoco told ET's Rachel Smith that she and her new beau shared an instant connection at another premiere event back in April.
Are Love It or List It’s Hilary Farr and David Visentin Married? See Where Their Relationship Stands
Nobody has an onscreen relationship quite like Hilary Farr and David Visentin! The Love It or List It stars first appeared on the program together in 2008, leading fans to wonder if they are dating, married or just friends. Keep scrolling to find out. Are Hilary Farr and David Visentin...
‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Speculation: Rena Sofer’s Exit Could Mean a New Love Interest for Carter
'The Bold and the Beautiful' fans wonder what's next for Carter Walton now that Quinn Fuller is leaving.
Fans React After Christina Hall’s Husband Jokes About Their Marriage Ending: ‘Keep Proving Them Wrong’
Fans are reacting to HGTV star Christina Hall’s husband joking about the couple’s marriage ending.
‘Sister Wives’ Star, Kody Brown, Might Have Subtly Revealed 1 of Meri Brown and Janelle Brown’s Big Issues
Meri Brown and Janelle Brown have had issues with each other for decades. Kody Brown might have inadvertently pinpointed their biggest problem.
‘Sister Wives’: There Is a Reason Kody Brown Hasn’t Asked to Get out of His Other Marriages; He Can’t
The Brown family is experiencing a lot of changes. 'Sister Wives' fans think Kody Brown would like Janelle and Meri Brown to leave him. He won't divorce them, though.
Head Groom Shares Tragic Reality About The Queen's Beloved Horse, Emma
Queen Elizabeth II had her first horse riding lesson at 3 years old and got her first pony at the age of 4, according to Town & Country. It was a Shetland pony named Peggy, and that was the start of a lifelong love of horses. Her father King George VI was passionate about horse racing, and upon his death, she inherited her father's thoroughbred and racing horses and stables — The Royal Studs at Sandringham, per Forbes. Queen Elizabeth continued the tradition, and she became an expert on horse breeding and racing. She attended every Royal Windsor Horse Show since its founding in 1943, including in 2022 despite having mobility problems, via People. Princess Charlotte paid a tribute to her great-grandmother's love of horses by wearing a small horseshoe shaped brooch to the funeral; it had been a gift from Queen Elizabeth.
New Kids On The Block's Jonathan Knight is married! Star, 53, secretly ties the knot with long-term love Harley Rodriguez, 49, after the pandemic delayed their big day
Jonathan Knight has married his boyfriend Harley Rodriguez. The New Kids on the Block star has confirmed he's a married man after tying the knot with his longtime partner in secret. The pair got engaged in 2016 but they were unable to celebrate with a lavish wedding reception due to...
Sharon Osbourne Describes Prince George & Princess Charlotte's Funeral Behavior In One Word
Anyone watching the Queen's funeral this past Monday was likely impressed by the remarkably well-behaved Prince George of Wales and Princess Charlotte of Wales. After all, the two oldest children of the Prince and Princess of Wales are only 9 and 7 years old, respectively. Prince Louis was not in...
'Sister Wives' Recap: Christine Says Kody Denied Her Intimacy for Not Treating His 'Favorite Wife' Well
Christine Brown is airing all of her grievances in season 17 of Sister Wives. The TLC reality series following the lives of polygamist Kody Brown and his four wives returned on Sunday with an explosive episode, which mostly consisted of Christine and Kody facing off over her decision to leave their 25-year marriage.
Working Woman! Find Out ‘Sister Wives’ Star Janelle Brown’s Net Worth and How She Makes Money
Working woman! While Sister Wives star Janelle Brown is best known for starring alongside her husband, Kody Brown, and sister wives on the TLC show, she also makes money outside of the reality TV gig. Keep reading to find out her net worth, how she makes a living and more.
‘Sister Wives’ Star Meri Brown Is Living Her ‘Best Life’ Amid Kody Brown Drama: ‘Growing’
It’s her time to shine. Sister Wives star Meri Brown shared an update on her life and current mindset ahead of the season 17 premiere and amid the ongoing drama with estranged husband Kody Brown. “Living my...
HGTV’s ‘No Demo Reno’ Fans Come to Jenn Todryk’s Defense After Viewers Hate on the Show: ‘I Actually Love the Show’
Fans of Jenn Todryk and HGTV's 'No Demo Reno' came to her defense when online haters aimed some negativity at Todryk and the show on Reddit.
Jenny From ‘90 Day Fiancé' Had a Long Divorce With Her First Husband Before Sumit
Since 2014, TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé has followed a cast of multiple couples navigating long-distance relationships. Some pairs find true love at young ages, while others meet their perfect match after facing heartbreak early on. Jenny Slatten and Sumit Singh are one couple who fit into the latter...
‘The Bachelor’ Season 27: Zach Shallcross Returning To Find Love After Rachel Split
Season 27 of The Bachelor has cast its lead — Zach Shallcross! The 26-year-old first appeared in the franchise during season 19 of The Bachelorette, but broke up with Rachel Recchia after a disastrous fantasy suite date. Now, he’s ready to look for love once again, and he’ll begin by dating a pool of 30 women on the upcoming season of The Bachelor. The announcement was made during the live portion of the finale of The Bachelorette, with Zach appearing to celebrate the exciting news.
Love Is Blind's Jessica Batten Marries Ben McGrath
Surprise! Love Is Blind's Jessica Batten is married. More than two years after her breakup with Mark Cuevas on the debut season of the Netflix reality show, Jessica has eloped with her partner Dr. Ben McGrath, a podiatrist. The pair tied the knot in a courtyard at a courthouse in Santa Barbara, Calif. in front of just two other couples, they told Brides in comments posted Sept. 16.
Are ‘Bachelorette’ Star Rachel Recchia and Aven Jones Back Together? Dating Details After Tino Split
Rekindled? Bachelorette star Rachel Recchia got asked out on a date by her runner-up, Aven Jones, following her split from fiancé Tino Franco. Keep reading to see what’s going on between the season 19 exes! Did Rachel Recchia and...
Director Alex Lehmann Opens Up About Making The Rom-Com Meet Cute - Exclusive Interview
How many of us would choose to live out our meet cute again and again if we could? In the new film "Meet Cute," Sheila (Kaley Cuoco) has the opportunity to do exactly that. Shortly after feeling sparks with a great guy named Gary (Pete Davidson), Sheila discovers a tanning bed that doubles as a time machine. This hidden treasure offers her the ability to go back to her all-time favorite day over and over again: her first date with the man of her dreams. As incredible as their meet cute may be, the film explores exactly what happens when you go too far messing with time — and we sat down with the director himself to hear all about balancing both comedy and drama in this not-so-typical time-traveling rom-com.
