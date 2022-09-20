ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mike Vrabel does not hold back after Bills crush Titans

Mike Vrabel did not hold back after his Tennessee Titans got drilled 41-7 by the Buffalo Bills on Monday night. Tennessee answered Buffalo’s touchdown on the opening drive with a touchdown of their own, but it was all downhill from there. The Bills went into halftime up 17-7 and then completely tore apart the Titans in the third quarter.
Taylor Lewan injury update has Titans fearing the worst

The Tennessee Titans’ early-season woes appear to be on the verge of getting a whole lot worse after the latest injury update to star offensive lineman Taylor Lewan. The left tackle was injured on the Titans’ first offensive play during Monday Night Football against the Buffalo Bills and did not return to action. Now, according to AtoZ Sports, the Titans are concerned that Lewan’s injury may be season-ending.
Titans' Treylon Burks (knee) limited on Wednesday

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks (knee) was limited at practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 3's game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Burks was added to the injury report with an ankle issue on Wednesday, logging a limited practice. Thursday's practice report will provide more information. Burks caught 4 of 6 targets for 47 yards in Week 2's loss to the Buffalo Bills.
Bills at Dolphins: Wednesday injury reports

CB Dane Jackson (neck) DT Jordan Phillips (hamstring) Notes: The Bills had only a walkthrough practice on Wednesday… Oliver, Settle were both injured in Week 1. … Davis was a late scratch in Week 2. .. Jackson was released from the hospital. Miami Dolphins (2-0) Did not practice.
