12news.com
Employers participate in job fair for veterans at State Farm Stadium
Military veterans looking for work are encouraged to attend a job fair in Glendale. Trisha Hendricks has more on the event.
KTAR.com
Revitalized West Valley shopping center changes ownership in $41M deal
PHOENIX – The revitalization of a once-struggling West Valley shopping center will continue under a new owner. TriGate Capital on Wednesday announced the sale of Goodyear’s Canyon Trails Towne Center to the Santa Cruz Seaside Company in a $41 million deal. Dallas-based TriGate had owned the 90-acre property...
AZFamily
Get ready for Rosh Hashanah and the holiday season with classic potato latkes
PHOENIX (Your Life Arizona) - Learn how to make classic potato latkes from Chompie’s, Arizona’s New York Deli. Mix shredded potatoes, chopped onions, and eggs until evenly coated. Add matzo meal and spices; mix by hand. Set grill to 350 degrees. Coat grill with oil. You also can...
Phoenix New Times
Taco Fests and Tea Parties: Here Are 5 Phoenix Food Events to Fill Your Weekend
The last weekend of September is upon us, and as fall creeps closer, so does Arizona's bustling event season. It's starting to be nice outside, so celebrate with some funnel cake at the Arizona State Fair or make the most of the final days of summer at a hot dog cookout in Gilbert. Here are five food and drink-filled events happening around the Valley this weekend, from Thursday, September 22 through Sunday, September 25.
LIST: 12 Phoenix area patio, outdoor restaurant spots to enjoy fall weather
Fall is officially here! Here’s a dozen Valley places to dine outside in the Valley and take advantage of the fall weather.
It's that time of year! 20 fall events and festivals around the Valley
ARIZONA, USA — It's hard to believe, but fall is officially here!. Many communities around the Valley are welcoming the cooler weather by holding fall-inspired events. The first Oktoberfest was organized in celebration of the marriage of the Bavarian King Ludwig I in Munich, Germany, in 1810. This “volksfest” has continued on to this day and is brought to Fountain Hills each year.
12news.com
Preparations underway for 2022's Canal Convergence event in Scottsdale
Final preparations are underway for the upcoming "Canal Convergence" event in Scottsdale. Jen Wahl has details on what to expect from this year's festival.
KTAR.com
More dogs than kennels as Maricopa County struggles to find space
PHOENIX — The Maricopa County Animal Care and Control Department is experiencing a shelter capacity crisis. The number of dogs currently outnumbers kennels with 770 dogs and only 755 kennels. Kimberly Powell with the County Department told KTAR News 92.3 FM it has had to find creative ways to...
Longtime Restaurant Closing After 20 Years.
A favorite local restaurant is closing.Tim Mossholder/Unsplash. Sometimes there’s nothing better than grabbing some comfort Irish food, ordering a Guinness, and enjoying the evening with friends and family. There’s something friendly about the confines of an Irish restaurant. Whether you visit with a book in hand and want to pony up to a seat in the corner, or you’d rather catch the game with friends at the bar, an Irish pub is the perfect destination for young and old. However, Phoenix is about to be down one Irish restaurant, as a local pub has announced it will be closing up shop after being open for 20 years.
AZFamily
Jaime’s Local Love: The Plant Stand of Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Plant Stand of Arizona in Phoenix is an 18-acre facility and is a true destination for landscape designers, architects, gardeners, and plant lovers in general!. At its core, The Plant Stand of Arizona is a local, family owned and operated business. From humble beginnings at...
East Valley Tribune
Mesa pair sells all to pay cancer bills
It was a yard sale for love, not money. Andrew Kuzyk, 60, and Pamela Andersen of Mesa have spent the past four weekends selling most of their worldly possessions. Andersen said it’s “overwhelming” but it’s their last hope to pay for Kuzyk’s brain cancer treatment.
AZFamily
Arizona homeowners accuse estate sale company of selling items and keeping money
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Looking at family photos helps Jeanne Burton and her sisters remember just how much their parents loved each other. “This was Disneyland in 2001,” Burton said looking at one vacation photo. “They were just a unit. They were always together and always holding hands. They just loved each other so much.” But their mom and dad both passed away within 82 days of each other and left their Valley home to Jeanne and her sisters.
Arizona State Fair to open September 23
The Arizona State Fair is opening Friday, Sept. 23 and there are some deals to save money, including free admissions
KTAR.com
Second Sundays returning to downtown Tempe next month
PHOENIX — As the seasonal weather approaches, the city of Tempe announced its Second Sunday event series will return next month. The family-friendly event held on the second Sunday of each month from October through March is scheduled to kick off Oct. 9, event organizers said in a press release.
fox10phoenix.com
Aspen University in Phoenix surrenders nursing program license, failing to meet NCLEX first-time pass rate
PHOENIX - Aspen University in Phoenix is surrendering its nursing program license as it cannot meet the minimum required first-time pass rate percentage on the national exam to become a nurse, says a document provided by the Arizona State Board of Nursing. The National Council Licensure Examination (NCLEX) needs to...
Here's Where To Get The Best Pizza In Phoenix
According to Yelp, this is the best pizza place in the city.
Popular Taco Restaurant Opens New Location
More taco options are coming your way.Jeswin Thomas/Unsplash. There’s no denying the love of Mexican restaurants found throughout metro Phoenix. It’s very much a blink and a new option opens up. This is great for those who absolutely love the culinary style, but it also makes it a challenge to try and pinpoint the best of the best. Sometimes, that can be accomplished by looking at which restaurants are opening secondary locations (if not more). It demonstrates, at the very least, the overall popularity of the restaurant. For one Valley location, restaurant owners are not opening their second, but their third location around town.
Two Major Phoenix Area Highways Will be Closed This Weekend
ADOT - 9-26-22 Freeway Traffic Advisory. This shows that there are four major traffic restrictions that will be held during the weekend. The two largest are the Loop 303 closing and the 1-10 EB restriction.
fox10phoenix.com
Actor Rob Schneider surprises fans at Raising Cane's drive-thru in Phoenix
PHOENIX - Raising Cane's customers in the Valley got a big surprise at the drive-thru after meeting Rob Schneider, who was busy serving up chicken fingers and movie tickets. The comedian was at the location on 24th Street and Baseline on Sept. 21 to promote his new movie "Daddy Daughter Trip", which opens up in theaters next week.
