ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Home & Garden

Pests are leaving behind sticky honeydew on vehicles. Here’s what you can do about it

By Mike Stunson
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iDCj2_0i2r9wXL00

If you’ve noticed a sticky residue left behind on your vehicle, you aren’t alone.

The sappy droplings are caused by small insects called aphids and often present a seasonal issue in many parts of the country.

Here’s what to know about the residue — called honeydew — and what you can do about it.

What is honeydew?

More than just a fruit, honeydew can also refer to excrement from aphids. To put it more bluntly, it’s their poop.

“Honeydew is a sugar-laden fluid excreted by certain plant-sucking insects,” Michigan State University said . “When these populations build up, sticky honeydew may drip on nearly everything outdoors.”

The honeydew builds at the base of the tree, causing “a black, sooty mold to grow,” Ehrlich Pest Control said. It can then drop to the ground below, often on vehicles or gardens.

“Out in the yard, if you feel drops of ‘rain’ when there’s not a cloud around, it may actually be the honeydew leaking down from a tree above,” House Digest said.

What insects drop honeydew?

The spotted lanternfly, an invasive pest that has been spotted in 14 states in the Northeast and parts of the Midwest, is known to leave behind honeydew. The insect has been spreading throughout the regions in recent weeks and months.

First detected in the U.S. in Pennsylvania in 2014, the spotted lanternfly, which is native to China, can be a threat to many fruit crops and trees, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

But the honeydew has also been spotted in other areas, including Texas, where the lanternfly is not known to have traveled. Other aphids — soft-bodied insects that feed on plant sap — also drop the sticky excrement.

“There’s a whole bunch of different hoppers like leaf hoppers, treehoppers, plant hoppers, all of those are phloem-feeding insects and are capable of producing honeydew,” Wizzie Brown with Texas A&M University told KXAN.

How can you prevent honeydew from dropping?

The easiest way to ensure the excrement does not drop on your vehicle is to use a hose to wash off trees near where you park your vehicle, KXAN reported. This can melt the sugar-laden fluid.

Using an insecticide spray on the trees can also be a way to prevent the sticky mess, according to KTAB. But that should only be used as a last resort , as the spray can also kill natural predators of the insect, Gardening Know How said.

You can also avoid parking near trees if you notice the issue becoming a problem.

How can you get honeydew off vehicles?

There’s a secret car wash owners may not want you to know — you can get the honeydew off yourself.

Leaving the residue on your vehicle can damage the paint and reduce visibility , so it’s important to remove it as quickly as possible, according to Vehicle Scene. Alcohol-based remedies, such as hand sanitizer, nail polish remover and alcohol wipes, can be applied to the vehicle’s surface to help remove the sticky mess, the publication said.

Car wash owner Doyle Zimbelman said it’s best to pre-soak your vehicle and spray it off before using brushes on it.

“You want to loosen up the grime so you’re not scrubbing it into your car,” Zimbelman told the Tahlequah Daily Press.

You can, of course, go to a car wash to take care of the issue. The assistant manager of a Texas car wash said he has been seeing around 300 more cars coming in each da recently as honeydew has become an issue in Texas, KTAB reported.

Invasive bug spreading across US could endanger California wine industry. What to know

Birds dying in glue traps meant to kill invasive spotted lanternflies in NJ, group says

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
California State
Tree Hugger

Invasive Spotted Lanternflies Keep Hitchhiking in the US

Spotted lanternflies like to hitch a ride on things. They lay their eggs on piles of cut wood, on plants, and on the metal sides of trucks and cars. Then they easily get transported to another location. Their ability to travel so discreetly is what has helped these invasive insects...
HUNTINGTON COUNTY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Honeydew#Insect#Pests#Ehrlich Pest Control#House Digest
People

Is Raking Your Leaves Bad for Your Lawn? A Grass Expert Explains

Suzanne DeJohn, garden editor at kidsgardening.org, shares her best fall lawn care advice To rake or not to rake — that is an essential question for homeowners when it comes to fall lawn care. Although fallen leaves contain nutrients that are beneficial for your lawn, they can also be harmful in certain cases, says Suzanne DeJohn, garden editor at kidsgardening.org. A few fallen leaves is fine, but they can quickly accumulate into a thick layer and end up smothering the grass. "You have a few options to avoid...
GARDENING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Cars
Country
China
Outsider.com

Plague of Invasive Spotted Lanternflies Descending on 14 States

Invasive spotted lanternflies are currently swarming parts of the Midwest and East Coast and devouring trees in their path. The insect first appeared in the United States in 2014. But it wasn’t until 2022 that it left such a devastating mark. In total, spotted lanternflies have plagued 14 states this summer, including Pennsylvania, Connecticut, and Delaware. And they’ve also spanned into Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Indiana, Ohio, and Rhode Island.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth, TX
12K+
Followers
511
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram has quite the history of innovation and public service as it has grown over the years. Its founding publisher, Amon G. Carter Sr., was a renowned booster of Fort Worth and West Texas, with the Star-Telegram sporting the largest circulation of any paper in Texas. In 1922, the paper began the first Fort Worth radio station, WBAP, “We Bring a Program,” and also established the first television station in the southern half of the United States in 1948, and brought in color in 1954. In 1982, the Star-Telegram founded the oldest continually operating online news service in the country, Star-Text. That history of innovation and service continues today with the production of the most relevant news products serving the interests of Fort Worth and the surrounding area.

 https://www.star-telegram.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy