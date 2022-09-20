Read full article on original website
K of C & Silver M – Punt, Pass, and Kick
100 students, ages 6 to 12 years old, participated in the Annual Knights of Columbus and Silver M Club Punt, Pass, and Kick competition on Sept. 15 and 16, 2022. Each contestant got two punts, passes, and kicks. The longest total distances were awarded medals, and first place winners advanced to sectional games to be held Oct. 8.
Varsity Cross Country Guys and Girls take third and fourth places overall at Gartzke Flowage meet
Individually, Elliott Hanson pulls off a 10th place finish. On Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, the Merrill Cross Country Team had a meet at Gartzke Flowage in Antigo. “The course is basically all uphill,” Head MHS Cross Country Coach Alyssa Swan said, “but the weather was perfect for a run!”
Merrill Bluejays lose to Lakeland, looking for a win in Ashland
The Merrill Bluejay Varsity Football Team faced off against the Lakeland Union High School Thunderbirds from Minocqua at Jay Stadium last Friday night, Sept. 16, 2022. Despite having the home field advantage and the support of Bluejay fans in the stands, the boys took a heavy loss to Lakeland. The Bluejays are now down 2-3 for overall games played this season and 1-2 in the Great Northern Conference. They will be looking for a win this Friday night when they travel to Ashland to improve their record.
Randy L. Maschke
Randy L. Maschke (AKA Uncle Randy) age 63, of Merrill, passed away on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at Pine Crest Nursing Home, Merrill, with his family around him. He was born February 24, 1959, to the late Anthony and Eleanor (Sager) Maschke in Merrill, WI. Randy worked as a factory worker for R.O.W., Hurd, Weinbrenner, and Mitchell Metals. He enjoyed watching the Packers, Badgers, Brewers, NASCAR, and wrestling with his great nephew Steven and his friends. He liked to joke around with people, and he enjoyed helping people out. He was always the first person outside to shovel or snow blow the sidewalks for his neighbors.
Cheryl ‘Cher’ Lynn Alderton
Cheryl ‘Cher’ Lynn Alderton, nee Hass-Runge, age 75, of Merrill, passed away on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at Pine Crest Nursing Home in Merrill, while under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care & Hospice Services and surrounded by her family. She was born on April 20, 1947, to the late Clifford and Barbara (Berhow) Hass in Merrill. Cher attended and graduated from Merrill High School, with the Class of 1965 and went on to attend Luther College and graduated from UW-Stevens Point, majoring in Mathematics and Geography. She met and married the love of her life, Robert Runge on May 1, 1971, at Immanuel Lutheran Church. Sadly, he preceded her in death. Cher then met Doug Alderton, and the two exchanged marriage vows on August 9, 1996, at Immanuel Lutheran Church. He survives. Cher was an incredibly organized and detailed lady, which is why she did so well at her job for almost 40 years at the Wausau Insurance Company as a systems analyst and in audit review. She is remembered as very smart, creative, and thorough. Cher enjoyed sewing and knitting as well as making quilts and afghans for friends and family; she loved sharing her talent and gifts with everyone. In her younger years, she enjoyed traveling and would find adventures throughout the U.S., as well as going overseas to Ireland, Europe, and Russia, just to name a few. Cher also visited Mexico. She was an avid and dedicated sports fan, whether it was the Packers, Badgers, or the Brewers, she loved them all. Faith was an important part of her life, and she was a lifelong member of Immanuel Lutheran Church. Cher would watch wild birds come and go and would take pictures and document them. She looked forward to playing cards and cribbage; her competitive side would come out! Cher also liked doing puzzles, reading books, and participated in multiple bowling leagues in Wausau, Merrill, and Antigo. Cher enjoyed her flower and vegetable gardens, especially her gladiolus. She will be sadly missed, but always remembered.
Best of … Awards from Lincoln County Beef Producers
In photo: Tavin Heidemann received the “Best of Show Heifer” Award at the 2022 Lincoln County Fair. Bryce Bloch received the “Reserve Show Heifer” Award. Both awards were donated by Lincoln County Beef Producers in memory of Scott Heidemann. Lincoln County Beef Producers also awarded two agriculture-related scholarships in 2022, one going to Courtney Schneider and the other to Grace Koehler, both of Merrill. Submitted photo.
4-H Listening Session Townhall with County Board Supervisor Friske
Lincoln County, Wis., residents were invited to attend a 4-H Listening Session Townhall last Wednesday evening, Sept. 14, 2022, in the upstairs Board Room at the Lincoln County Service Center, 801 N. Sales St. in Merrill. The listening session was organized by UW-Extension employees after speaking with and at the...
8-year-old Gleason boy dies in Hwy. 17 traffic accident
Merrill man arrested, charged with Homicide by Intoxicated Use of Vehicle with Prior Related Conviction. Tragedy struck a Gleason family on Saturday evening, Sept. 17, 2022, at 7:22 p.m. when the 2008 Chevrolet Silverado they were traveling in, northbound on State Hwy. 17 near Sunset Road in the Township of Merrill, was hit head-on by a 2017 Dodge Ram truck that crossed over into their lane.
September Critic’s Choice Movie Event
The September Critic’s Choice Movie Event at the T.B. Scott Library will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. The film selected is a powerful film of hope and perseverance that tells the true story of the remarkable Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin. This biographical drama depicts Franklin’s life from the time she was a musical prodigy at age 10, through the arduous years as an abused wife and struggling singer, to the culmination of the superstar we all know today.
One dead, three injured following four-motorcycle crash on County Hwy. A in Town of Bradley
One man was killed and three others were injured in a four-motorcycle crash in the Town of Bradley on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. According to a release from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, a 911 call was received at approximately 10:00 a.m. reporting a crash involving multiple motorcycles with multiple injuries on County Rd. A. Upon arrival on the scene, deputies discovered four motorcycles to be involved with four people injured.
LINCOLN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE REPORT
Wrap Up for the Period of: 09/10/2022 – 09/18/2022. 09-14-22 a deputy was dispatched to the area of N1400 block of CTH W in the Town of Pine River for a report of a vehicle in the ditch. The driver, a 34-year-old Merrill man, had left the scene in another vehicle. A short time later, the driver turned himself in to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office. He was placed through a series of standard field sobriety tests and, as a result of those tests, he was placed under arrest for second offense OWI, OAR, and two counts of bail jumping. No injuries were reported as a result of this incident.
MERRILL POLICE DEPARTMENT REPORTS
09-12-22 At 9:53 a.m. a juvenile was located at the festival grounds. He reported his teacher told him to walk home because he was ill. This was found to be untrue and the juvenile was transported to school. At 2:48 p.m. a theft of money was reported at an assisted...
