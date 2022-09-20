The September meeting of the Starlite FCE was held at the Yeager building on the Bourbon County Fairgrounds. President Glenda Miller called the meeting to order and Deb Lust lead the members in reciting the Pledge of Allegiance and the club collect. Eight members and one quest were in attendance and reported that they had volunteered for twenty-six hours and had recycled seventy-five pounds since their last meeting.

BOURBON COUNTY, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO