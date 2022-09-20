ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hiattville, KS

Comments / 0

Related
fortscott.biz

Chamber Coffee hosted by SEK VETERINARY CENTER

The Fort Scott Area Chamber of Commerce invites members and guests to a Chamber Coffee hosted by SEK Veterinary Center, Thursday, September 22nd at 8 a.m. at 1251 240th St. Coffee, juice, and light refreshments will be served, and attendees may register to win a special drawing. Dr. Russ Baxley...
FORT SCOTT, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Kansas State
State
Ohio State
City
Hiattville, KS
Local
Kansas Society
State
Florida State
State
Missouri State
fortscott.biz

Starlite FCA September Minutes

The September meeting of the Starlite FCE was held at the Yeager building on the Bourbon County Fairgrounds. President Glenda Miller called the meeting to order and Deb Lust lead the members in reciting the Pledge of Allegiance and the club collect. Eight members and one quest were in attendance and reported that they had volunteered for twenty-six hours and had recycled seventy-five pounds since their last meeting.
BOURBON COUNTY, KS
fortscott.biz

FSHS Organization to Sponsor Job Fair

SkillsUSA is a partnership of students, teachers and industry representatives working to ensure America has a skilled workforce. The Fort Scott High School Chapter of SkillsUSA is hosting a job fair on Wednesday, April 25, 2023 from 8 a.m. to noon in the high school auxiliary gym. The purpose is...
FORT SCOTT, KS
koamnewsnow.com

News to Know: One man sent to hospital and students get health screenings

McDonald Co., MO. — A collision with a dog causes a serious crash in McDonald County about six miles south of Rocky Comfort. A 2006 Suzuki GSX R600 motorcycle driven by Dustin Stephens struck a dog in the roadway which caused the motorcycle to leave the road and overturn. Stephens was transported to Freeman West in Joplin by ambulance with moderate injuries. The passenger — Jamie Stephens — was airlifted to Freeman West with serious injuries.
MCDONALD COUNTY, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christ
fortscott.biz

Obituary of Floyd Minor

Floyd Earl Minor, age 58, of Fort Scott, Kansas passed away Friday, September 16, 2022, surrounded by family at Via Christi Hospital in Pittsburg, Kansas. Floyd was born in Fort Scott on October 9, 1963, to Robert Marion Minor and Marilyn Sue (Brooker) Minor. Floyd married Carole Goltra on February 26, 1988, at the Fort Scott Brethren Church.
FORT SCOTT, KS
fortscott.biz

FS City Commission Meets in Special Session Today at 5 p.m.

The City Commission will meet for a special meeting at 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 21st, 2022 at City Hall in the City Commission meeting room at 123 South Main Street, Fort Scott, Kansas. The City Commission is expected to recess into Executive Session. The meeting is open to the public, but the Executive Session is not.
FORT SCOTT, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Urban Areas#United Methodist Church#Poverty#Charity#Christians#Academy
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Woman wanted in Springfield, Mo. has ties to Joplin

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — A woman with Joplin ties is being sought by authorities in Greene County and the Springfield Area Crime Stoppers features her as the Fugitive of the Week. Randi Joann Gross, 33, “active felony Greene County warrant for, failure to appear – stealing a firearm / unlawful use of weapon and possession of a controlled substance along...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Charities
fortscott.biz

New Specialty Food Shop Opens

Sisters Emelia Whiteaker and Addi Foster have started a specialty food store from an office at the South Main strip mall, and are calling it Mmm Flavor Shop. “After a major health diagnosis in the family, I started doing my continuing education credits as a Certified Athletic Trainer on nutrition,” Whiteaker said. “Unfortunately, a lot of the herbs, spices and grains were not available in the quality needed to get the nutritional value.”
FORT SCOTT, KS
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Taco Bell on Rangeline in Joplin is getting a remodel

JOPLIN, Mo. — We’ve had many people asking what happened to Taco Bell at 1029 South Rangeline?. They are closed. We checked sources and drove by to see for ourselves. Dumpsters and storage containers take up the majority of the parking lot. The drive-thru is blocked and part of the exterior signage has already been taken down.
JOPLIN, MO
carthagenewsonline.com

Jasper County Sheriff’s Office arrest report 9-15-22

Jasper County Sheriff’s Office arrest report. 9/1/2022 Collin C Hickman, 23 of Joplin, MO was arrested for: Driving While Intoxicated / Impaired, Failure to Maintain Lane. 9/2/2022 Philip W Allen, 49 of Avilla, MO was arrested for: Child Abuse / Neglect. 9/3/2022 Taylor E Johnson, 45 of Carl Junction,...
JASPER COUNTY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy