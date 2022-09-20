Read full article on original website
Southeast Kansas steps up its resources for students
Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced a five-year nine-million dollar grant to improve student behavioral health in southeast Kansas.
Fort Scott Salon shows support for Mental Health Awareness Month
A Fort Scott Salon is donating 100 percent of its proceeds to the SEK Mental Health Center in support of Mental Health Awareness month.
Students protest reassignment of Miami Schools SRO
MIAMI, Okla. – Miami public school students and parents protest the reassignment of the school’s resource officer. KOAM’s Janna Hautala spoke with those who attended the protest on Tuesday. She also spoke with the Miami Police Chief about what happened. You can watch the story above. Below,...
fortscott.biz
Chamber Coffee hosted by SEK VETERINARY CENTER
The Fort Scott Area Chamber of Commerce invites members and guests to a Chamber Coffee hosted by SEK Veterinary Center, Thursday, September 22nd at 8 a.m. at 1251 240th St. Coffee, juice, and light refreshments will be served, and attendees may register to win a special drawing. Dr. Russ Baxley...
fortscott.biz
Starlite FCA September Minutes
The September meeting of the Starlite FCE was held at the Yeager building on the Bourbon County Fairgrounds. President Glenda Miller called the meeting to order and Deb Lust lead the members in reciting the Pledge of Allegiance and the club collect. Eight members and one quest were in attendance and reported that they had volunteered for twenty-six hours and had recycled seventy-five pounds since their last meeting.
fortscott.biz
FSHS Organization to Sponsor Job Fair
SkillsUSA is a partnership of students, teachers and industry representatives working to ensure America has a skilled workforce. The Fort Scott High School Chapter of SkillsUSA is hosting a job fair on Wednesday, April 25, 2023 from 8 a.m. to noon in the high school auxiliary gym. The purpose is...
fortscott.biz
FS City Commission: Special Meeting To Approve Severance Agreement with Zellner
The City Commission will meet for a special meeting at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 22nd, 2022 at City Hall in the City Commission meeting room at 123 South Main Street, Fort Scott, Kansas. This meeting will be held to approve the severance agreement for Kelley Zellner. This meeting will...
koamnewsnow.com
News to Know: One man sent to hospital and students get health screenings
McDonald Co., MO. — A collision with a dog causes a serious crash in McDonald County about six miles south of Rocky Comfort. A 2006 Suzuki GSX R600 motorcycle driven by Dustin Stephens struck a dog in the roadway which caused the motorcycle to leave the road and overturn. Stephens was transported to Freeman West in Joplin by ambulance with moderate injuries. The passenger — Jamie Stephens — was airlifted to Freeman West with serious injuries.
fortscott.biz
Obituary of Floyd Minor
Floyd Earl Minor, age 58, of Fort Scott, Kansas passed away Friday, September 16, 2022, surrounded by family at Via Christi Hospital in Pittsburg, Kansas. Floyd was born in Fort Scott on October 9, 1963, to Robert Marion Minor and Marilyn Sue (Brooker) Minor. Floyd married Carole Goltra on February 26, 1988, at the Fort Scott Brethren Church.
Kansas Senator Jerry Moran tours 2 Southeast Kansas farms
COLUMBUS, Kan. – U.S. Senator Jerry Moran of Kansas was in the southeastern part of the Sunflower State. He toured farms in Columbus and in Scammon. Moran is currently reworking the Farm Bill. Senator Moran toured 5 e-farms in Columbus and the Atkinson Family Farm in Scammon. COPYRIGHT 2022...
fortscott.biz
FS City Commission Rescinds Josh Jones Resignation
Effective September 21st, 2022, Josh Jones has rescinded his resignation as a City Commissioner, therefore, there is no open City Commission spot at this time.
fortscott.biz
FS City Commission Meets in Special Session Today at 5 p.m.
The City Commission will meet for a special meeting at 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 21st, 2022 at City Hall in the City Commission meeting room at 123 South Main Street, Fort Scott, Kansas. The City Commission is expected to recess into Executive Session. The meeting is open to the public, but the Executive Session is not.
Fort Scott woman accused of theft from Law Firm
A special prosecutor files multiple charges against a Fort Scott woman for allegedly stealing from the law firm she works for.
Woman wanted in Springfield, Mo. has ties to Joplin
GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — A woman with Joplin ties is being sought by authorities in Greene County and the Springfield Area Crime Stoppers features her as the Fugitive of the Week. Randi Joann Gross, 33, “active felony Greene County warrant for, failure to appear – stealing a firearm / unlawful use of weapon and possession of a controlled substance along...
Kansas man clears record of felonies that were not his after a decade
Shane Thompson clears his name of felonies that were not his.
Chain reaction crash involving four vehicles on the Bypass in Pittsburg
PITTSBURG, Kan. – Monday afternoon, September 19, just after 1 p.m. a multi-vehicle crash closed all lanes of the bypass near Quincy Ave on the west side of Pittsburg. Kansas Highway Patrol were on the scene investigating the crash as it was an hours-long clean up. They have released their initial report.
fortscott.biz
New Specialty Food Shop Opens
Sisters Emelia Whiteaker and Addi Foster have started a specialty food store from an office at the South Main strip mall, and are calling it Mmm Flavor Shop. “After a major health diagnosis in the family, I started doing my continuing education credits as a Certified Athletic Trainer on nutrition,” Whiteaker said. “Unfortunately, a lot of the herbs, spices and grains were not available in the quality needed to get the nutritional value.”
Taco Bell on Rangeline in Joplin is getting a remodel
JOPLIN, Mo. — We’ve had many people asking what happened to Taco Bell at 1029 South Rangeline?. They are closed. We checked sources and drove by to see for ourselves. Dumpsters and storage containers take up the majority of the parking lot. The drive-thru is blocked and part of the exterior signage has already been taken down.
carthagenewsonline.com
Jasper County Sheriff’s Office arrest report 9-15-22
Jasper County Sheriff’s Office arrest report. 9/1/2022 Collin C Hickman, 23 of Joplin, MO was arrested for: Driving While Intoxicated / Impaired, Failure to Maintain Lane. 9/2/2022 Philip W Allen, 49 of Avilla, MO was arrested for: Child Abuse / Neglect. 9/3/2022 Taylor E Johnson, 45 of Carl Junction,...
Court docs: Employee handed key to Kansas psychiatric patient during escape
A Osawatomie State Hospital worker gave a key to a psychiatric patient, allowing the two to escape together, according to court documents.
