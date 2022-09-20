Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Valley Breeze
Mary W. Kayatta – Smithfield
Mary W. Kayatta, 96, a 62 year resident of Greenville, R.I., and summer resident of Jamestown, R.I., died on Sept. 17, 2022. She was the daughter of the late Harold and Edith Dolan, and the wife of the late Francis P. Kayatta Jr. She is survived by her son the Rev. Francis P. Kayatta, Pastor of St. Mary Star of the Sea Church, Narragansett, R.I., and her brother Harold J. Dolan of Warwick, R.I. The family would like to thank the staff of Bayview-Scalabrini Nursing Center for the exceptional care given to Mary these past several months.
johnstonsunrise.net
Warwick doctor got many breaks
There were perks to being a doctor's wife, such as a luxurious home in Warwick's seaside village of Conimicut. But, for Emma (Wieland) Coffey, the privileges weren't worth the pains. Emma was 24 years old when she married John Bernard Coffey on Aug. 4, 1914. The 27-year-old man had worked...
Valley Breeze
Ballou Home to become 'The Residences at Mendon'
WOONSOCKET – EJS Investments is moving forward with combined master and preliminary plan approvals for the former Ballou Home for the Aged to be converted into a new residential building. The Planning Board voted on Sept. 13 to allow the former nursing home to become a 21-unit condominium complex...
3 RI fire departments to split $2.7M for upgrades
Local fire departments are getting more federal funding to "enhance public safety," Rhode Island's congressional delegation announced.
Valley Breeze
RI Mission of Mercy free dental clinic returns after pandemic hiatus
PROVIDENCE – For the first time since 2019, before the pandemic, the Rhode Island Mission of Mercy free dental clinic returns this weekend, Sept. 24-25, at the Providence Community Health Centers Dental Clinic, 335R Prairie Ave. “We are very excited to be back,” founding member Dr. Jeffrey Dodge, a...
whatsupnewp.com
‘Six Picks’ Events: What’s Up in RI this weekend (September 23-25)
Autumn officially arrives this weekend and the events calendar is busy with Fall festivals, Oktoberfest celebrations, and more throughout the region. Check out the all-outdoor edition of “Six Picks Events” for fun things to do around RI this weekend!. Saturday: The Franklin Farm Harvest Festival and Tractor Pull...
ABC6.com
Police: Warwick sees uptick in mailbox fishing
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Warwick police said Tuesday that the city has seen an uptick in mailbox fishing over the past month. Police explained that most of the fishing has happened in the northern part of the city. The department has instructed officers to focus on the areas that...
Former Rhode Island mayor found dead in her home
Officials said that they have not finalized the identity of a second body discovered in the residence. One of the bodies found in the home of former Rhode Island mayor Susan Menard was hers, the state medical examiner confirmed Wednesday. Medical officials said that they have not finalized the identity...
Valley Breeze
Plans for Foster rodeo on hold for now
FOSTER – Plans for a rodeo off Central Pike in Foster are on hold for now, according to property owner Juan Gonzalez, who said he still hopes to find a solution that will make everyone happy. Gonzales, who has experience with riding bulls and running rodeos in his hometown...
GoLocalProv
Judge Assaulted Outside of Courthouse in Providence
A judge was assaulted outside of a courthouse in Providence on Wednesday, GoLocal has learned. Rhode Island Superior Court Associate Justice Stephen Nugent was reportedly assaulted following a minor traffic accident outside of Superior Court on Benefit treet. According to witnesses, it appeared that all parties had recently exited the...
nrinow.news
The weekend: Fall kicks into gear with outdoor fun; 42 things to do in northern RI
Northern, RI – Autumn is officially upon us and for many in New England, it’s considered the best time of year to be outdoors. Northern Rhode Islanders will certainly get their chance to enjoy the fresh fall air this weekend with guided hikes, family festivals and even an all-day cornhole tournament at The Island. Events over the next several days include Alpaca Farm Days, outdoor yoga and the 13th annual Fun Shoot at Addieville East Farm.
Valley Breeze
Great Road Days comes to North Gate Sept. 24
LINCOLN – Lincoln’s annual Great Road Days come to North Gate Toll House, 1873 Old Louisquisset Pike, on Saturday, Sept. 24, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. This year, North Gate, home to the Blackstone Valley Historical Society, will exhibit paintings of the Lime Rock area by distinguished artist Vincent Bernascone, plus paintings on loan from longtime society member Joyce Bethel, and memorabilia from consummate collector Dan Bethel.
Two Badly Decomposed Bodies Found Hidden In Former Rhode Island Mayor's Home
Police found two bodies "in a lengthy stage of decomposition" inside former Rhode Island Mayor Susan Menard's home, Radar has learned.Woonsocket Police Chief Thomas Oates said that a neighbor notified police that he hadn't seen the elderly couple who lived in the home in about a week and that a strong odor from coming from the residence, which is located on Marian Lane in Woonsocket.According to Woonsocket's website, Menard, whom Oates said owned the residence, was Woonsocket's longest-serving mayor from 1995-2009. When police responded to the home they found two people dead, a man and a woman. Oates said they...
Valley Breeze
Wooden flag sale will benefit St. James Church
NORTH PROVIDENCE – In early November, St. James Church on Fruit Hill Avenue in North Providence will be selling American Flag Artwork for Veterans Day. St. James parishioner Peter Bak says he has fashioned the flags from old picket fences and is selling them to benefit St. James.
Valley Breeze
Just for You to hold clothing drive Saturday
WOONSOCKET – Just for You, a giving center for foster, homeless and disadvantaged children who live in Woonsocket, North Smithfield and Burrillville, is holding a clothing drive this Saturday, Sept. 24, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The two drop off locations are Holy Trinity Parish, 1409 Park Avenue and WNRI Radio Station, 786 Diamond Hill Road.
No foul play suspected in deaths at former Woonsocket mayor’s home
Investigators confirmed the home belongs to former Woonsocket Mayor Susan Menard, but only identified the decedents as an "elderly male and female."
There Was a Loud Explosion South of Boston, Massachusetts No One Can Explain
Stories have popped up across the region of a loud bang or noise that occurred in Swansea in southern Massachusetts just shy of 4 p.m. Wednesday (11/17/21). Hundreds of comments kept the conversation flowing, everyone with their own take and opinion on identifying the foreign sound, but that's the nature of the Facebook beast. It was mostly Swansea town locals, and speculation quickly turned to theories with everyone thinking they had the answer.
Valley Breeze
Drivers ed training now offered at CCRI's Woonsocket campus
WOONSOCKET – The Community College of Rhode Island is now offering Driver’s Ed training throughout the fall semester at its satellite campus at the Woonsocket Education Center, 115 Main St. A full schedule of classes can be found at ccri.edu/workforce. Maximum capacity is 30 students per class.
Valley Breeze
Joyce C. Fontaine – Lincoln
Joyce C. Fontaine, 84, of Lincoln, passed away peacefully Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, at HopeHealth Hulitar Hospice and Palliative Care, Providence. She was the former wife of the late Alfred H. Fontaine.
Valley Breeze
Organizations invited to participate in Autumnfest Parade
WOONSOCKET – The 44th Autumnfest Parade is accepting submissions for floats for this year’s event, to be held on Oct. 10. Tom Gray, Autumnfest Parade coordinator said, “We welcome all organizations to be a part of the great Autumnfest Parade experience. Some groups have already reached out to us, but there is always room for more.”
