A Rally for Our Freedoms will be held on Sunday, September 25, 2022, beginning at 5:00 p.m. at Dowdy Park in Nags Head. This critically important event will focus on taking action to defend our freedom to make our own choices about our bodies and our futures; our children’s freedom to learn; our freedom to love who we want to love; our freedom to be who we want to be; and our freedom to cast our vote and have it count. With the general election just around the corner on Tuesday, November 8, now more than ever is the time to speak out, turn out, and vote.

NAGS HEAD, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO