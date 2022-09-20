Read full article on original website
Alice M. Griffith
Alice May Pritchard Griffith, age 76, of Elizabeth City, NC died Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at her son’s home. Born in Pasquotank County, NC on March 11, 1946 to the late Horace Pritchard and Gladys Burgess Pritchard, she was the widow of Virgil Griffith, Jr. A loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend, she loved spending time with her family. Her daughter’s nickname for her was “Doodlebug.” Alice enjoyed crocheting, quilting, reading, and bowling. She was a member of Fountain of Life Church.
Ray Burnette
Raymond “Ray” Burnette, age 75, of Elizabeth City, NC died on Friday, September 16, 2022 at Elizabeth City Health and Rehabilitation. Born in Elizabeth City, NC on June 30, 1947 to the late Douglas Allen Burnette and Violet Anderson Rushe. He is survived by his wife Mary Colson Burnette of 53 years. Raymond was a pipefitter in the manufacturing industry. He loved the outdoors, especially golf, hunting, archery, and fishing. He has received over 50 golfing trophies. Raymond also enjoyed wood crafting, painting, playing pool, cards, chess, old westerns, and NASCAR races. He was a very hard worker.
Marcella E. Faulhaber
Marcella Elspeth McLoughlin Faulhaber, age 89, of Moyock, NC died on Saturday, September 17, 2022 at her home. Born in Brooklyn, NY on February 27, 1933 to the late James Bernard McLoughlin and Jane Caddeus Young McLoughlin, she was the widow of Joseph David Faulhaber, Jr. She is survived by...
Wesley Jarvis Payne, Sr.
Wesley Jarvis Payne, Sr., 89, of Wanchese, NC passed away at home surrounded by family on Saturday, September 17, 2022. Mr. Payne was born in Wanchese and was a former employee of the North Carolina Department of Transportation. He was the son of the late Wesley Corbett Payne, Sr. and...
David Len Reynolds
David Len Reynolds, 67, of Darrell Ln in Wanchese NC, passed away in his home on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. He was born in Tarboro, NC on July 26, 1955, to Frances and William Reynolds. David grew up in Tarboro and attended school there as well. He was the oldest of five siblings. He moved to Manteo where he had two children and became a master carpenter.
2022-2023 COA Star Nights set for November 4 at Currituck campus
College of The Albemarle (COA) will hold its second 2022-2023 Star Nights event on Friday, November 4, 2022, from 7:00 – 9:00 p.m. at COA – Currituck, 107 College Way, Barco. The rain date for this event is Saturday, November 5, 2022, from 7:00 – 9:00 p.m. Announcements...
North Carolina Lt. Governor Mark Robinson to hold book signing for ‘We Are the Majority’ on October 2
North Carolina Lieutenant Governor Mark Robinson will be signing his newly released book We Are the Majority in Dare County on Sunday, October 2, 2022. The event will take place at Patriot Outpost/Dare GOP Volunteer Center, 5000 S. Croatan Highway. Suite N-8, Nags Head, NC. The event will take place from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
This Is North Carolina's Most Popular Tourist Attraction
U.S. News & World Report compiled a list of the most popular attractions in each state that draw in visitors from all over.
A pizzeria stirs up neighbors in Nags Head
Town says Nags Head Pizza is in compliance with rules. In the latest chapter of the neighborhood dispute over the Nags Head Pizza Company, Nags Head Town Manager Andy Garman sent a Sept. 16 letter to the Nags Head historic district homeowners who had expressed concerns about the business at the Sept. 7 town commissioners meeting.
One dead after ultralight glider crashes into ocean in North Carolina
SOUTHERN SHORES, N.C. — One person was killed and another was rescued after an ultralight glider crashed off the coast of the Outer Banks. An ultralight glider carrying two people malfunctioned around 10 a.m. on Wednesday and landed in the ocean, according to a press release from the town of Southern Shores. Shortly after the crash, one person was rescued and brought to shore.
Beach nourishment efforts progress in Southern Shores, Weeks Marine to pause work until Fiona passes
Crews with Weeks Marine began laying the dredge discharge pipe, or sub-line, near 60 Ocean Blvd on Tuesday, September 20th. The dredges will come close to shore and hook up to this line and pump sand onto the beach which was collected from the borrow area further offshore. They will continue to work their way south to tie in with the northern end of the Kitty Hawk project.
Rally for Our Freedoms set for September 25 at Dowdy Park
A Rally for Our Freedoms will be held on Sunday, September 25, 2022, beginning at 5:00 p.m. at Dowdy Park in Nags Head. This critically important event will focus on taking action to defend our freedom to make our own choices about our bodies and our futures; our children’s freedom to learn; our freedom to love who we want to love; our freedom to be who we want to be; and our freedom to cast our vote and have it count. With the general election just around the corner on Tuesday, November 8, now more than ever is the time to speak out, turn out, and vote.
Glider crashes off the Outer Banks, NC town says. Missing person’s body is found
A second person was rescued, officials said.
Save the Nation Prayer Rally to be held September 24
Please join us for a “Save the Nation Prayer Rally”. This very important rally will be held on Saturday, September 24 at 12 noon, on the Dare County Justice Center steps, 962 Marshall C Collins Drive, Manteo. Our nation is facing challenges on many fronts, and is in...
A Century of Opulence in the Northern Outer Banks
Standing on the covered patio at Whalehead with a salty breeze blowing gently off Currituck Sound and the faint sound of birds trilling nearby, it’s not hard to imagine what industrialist Edward Collings Knight Jr., and his wife, Marie Louise, experienced as they stood here with the same stunning view in the 1920s when they purchased a four-and-a-half mile stretch of land from the sound to the Atlantic Ocean in the northern Outer Banks and built this Art Nouveau-style mansion.
'It was just unbelievable' | 1 dead, 1 rescued after hang glider crash off the Outer Banks
NORFOLK, Va. — A person died after a hang glider crash in the Southern Shores area of Dare County Wednesday morning. The aircraft was an ultralight glider carrying two people, according to Sheila Kane, the town clerk for Southern Shores. She said the plane malfunctioned around 10 a.m. and...
Dare County Extension Master Gardeners to present “Color Without Flowers – Foliage Takes the Stage”
Flowers come and go, but foliage plants provide long-lasting color throughout the seasons. Learn more about using foliage plants to enhance your landscape during this Dare County Library presentation being held on Wednesday, September 28, at 11 a.m. in the Kill Devil Hills Library Meeting Room (and virtually via Zoom).
First annual Northeast North Carolina Niche Agriculture Conference set for November 18
The first annual Northeast North Carolina Niche Agriculture Conference will be held at the Currituck County Extension Center in Barco, NC on November 18, 2022. A full day of education and networking is planned. Horticultural topics including ginger production in high tunnels and fields, cut flower production, growing microgreens, and...
Outer Banks Forever to livestream sea turtle nest excavation this evening
Local non-profit Outer Banks Forever invites you to join them on their Facebook page at 6 p.m. tonight, Thursday, September 22, to watch biological science technicians from Cape Hatteras National Seashore excavate a sea turtle nest on Ocracoke Island via livestream. During the excavation, technicians will count empty eggshells, collect...
Coast Guard crew from North Carolina helps save 60-year-old man off coast
PORTSMOUTH, VA. (WITN) - The Coast Guard rescued a man who was injured miles east of Atlantic City, New Jersey. An HC-130 Hercules airplane crew from the Coast Guard Station in Elizabeth City was involved in the medevac rescue of the 60-year-old some 100 miles east of Atlantic City on Sunday.
