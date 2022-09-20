ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panama City, FL

beckersspine.com

Tallahassee Orthopedic Clinic adding multiple locations, physicians

Tallahassee (Fla.) Orthopedic Clinic is adding two locations and bolstering its team of surgeons, 850 Business Magazine reported Sept. 18. TOC Panama City will open in October and TOC Panama City Beach is expected to open in fall of 2024, the report said. The Panama City Beach facility, developed in conjunction with Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare and Tallahassee-based Florida State University College of Medicine, will be located on the second floor of an 80,000-square-foot building.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WMBB

Jackson Hospital gets $750k to increase beds available

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — The state legislature granted Jackson Hospital $750,000 to renovate buildings on the hospital’s expanding campus. “That’s huge for a rural hospital especially coming out of the pandemic where funds are tight and of course, the community and everyone has seen over the last couple of years the needs that the hospital […]
MARIANNA, FL
WJHG-TV

Local ‘Girls in Aviation Day’ preview

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Sheltair Aviation at Northwest Beaches International Airport will be hosting a “Girls in Aviation Day” event on Sept. 24. “We gather different vendors and different mentors in the aviation industry,” said Nikki Slansky, Customer Service Manager of Sheltair Aviation - ECP. “We gather them on up so we can inspire and encourage young girls to go for a career in aviation or just a hobby in aviation. It’s not just for the boys.”
PANAMA CITY, FL
holmescounty.news

Bonifay resident talks positivity during times of despair

The untimely death of a beloved teen and senseless homicide of another man adored within the community has made for one heavy week in Holmes County. But Sheila Boswell – no stranger to adversity – strives to spread positivity. The 58-year-old Bonifay resident has been on a tough...
BONIFAY, FL
County
Bay County, FL
Bay County, FL
Health
Panama City, FL
Health
City
Panama City, FL
Local
Florida Health
WMBB

TROPIC TOPICS: Tracking Invest 98L

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — 98L: The solutions that make more sense are starting to come into focus. There is still a ton of uncertainty as to where the storm will go and how strong the storm will be. There is some uncertainty as to the timeline as well mainly as to forward speed of […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Author, motivational speaker stops by Southport Elementary School

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Southport Elementary School in Panama City had an exciting day on Wednesday as students got to hear from a guest speaker. Willie Spears is an author and motivational speaker, whose purpose is adding value to the lives of others. Willie’s company, The Willie Spears Experience,...
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Bring your pups to Paws in the Park

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The City of Panama City Beach is inviting all dog owners to the Panama City Beach Conservation Park. The City of Panama City is partnering with First Responders and other city employees for the first ever Paws in the Park event. This fun and...
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WJHG-TV

New exhibit at the Man in the Sea Museum

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Man in the Sea Museum invites you to take a dive into an ocean of possibilities. This week the museum unveiled a new exhibit featuring Tuffy, a dolphin who worked with divers on Sea Lab II. Tuffy was trained to help deliver tools...
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WMBB

Local fire dept. earns “superior” rating for first time

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Last month, the Florida Department of Health did a routine inspection of Jackson County Fire Rescue’s EMS division. The department received a superior rating for the first time ever, the highest possible. Chief Charles Brunner said achieving this rating was one of his many goals after becoming chief. “I explained […]
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Two local students invent walking stick for the visually impaired

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Many great inventions take years to create and build. But one funny-looking contraption, built by two North Bay Haven High School students, was quick from concept to creation. “It took about a month and a half,” Walker Verenakis, one of the creators and student at...
WMBB

BDS: Vaping drugs sent five students to hospital this school year

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Vaping is an issue across the nation and in Bay County school officials are trying to find a way to keep these devices off their campuses. Since school started in August, there have been several incidents of students vaping drugs during the school day. School officials said there have been […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

PCPD attempting to locate missing juvenile

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Panama City Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teen. Shaniyah Watford, 17, was last seen on September 20th in the 1800 block of Flower Avenue in Panama City. Watford was wearing a black colored jacket and black...
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Oktoberfest is back in downtown Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Oktoberfest is making its way back to Panama City. Destination Panama City invites you out for a weekend of great food, live music, and of course drinks. The action starts on Friday, from 6:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m., with a craft beer tasting, food, and...
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Falling Into Fun with Cook Girls’ Bakery

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Fall may not start until Thursday night, but the NewsChannel 7 Today team is Falling Into Fun early!. Courtney and Ashley from Cook Girls’ Bakery stopped by NewsChannel7 to show viewers how to make candy and caramel apples for those upcoming fall gatherings.
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

New EMS service coming to Bay County

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Many would say keeping the people of Bay County safe is a top priority. “As the population grows, certainly the need grows. As more tourists come to our area, the need grows,” Bay County Commissioner Bill Dozier said. The need for ambulances in Bay...
BAY COUNTY, FL
mypanhandle.com

News 13 Community Shred Event

The Community Shred Event is for individuals to bring their personal paper documents such as (Tax information & returns, bank statements, canceled checks, paycheck stubs, ATM receipts, credit card statements, utility bills, household receipts, credit card receipts, insurance papers, home financial information, personal or health documents, any paper documents containing personally identifiable information), to be shredded.
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

This Week’s 850Strong Student of the Week is....

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Family, the beach, and her community are just some of the things that led Sarah Livingstone to Gulf Coast State College. “I just loved the atmosphere that Gulf Coast offer and their programs on campus,” Sarah Livingstone, student athlete at Gulf Coast State College, said. “Then their athletic department which is a plus.”
PANAMA CITY, FL
niceville.com

Oktoberfest is October 1 in DeFuniak Springs

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. — The 2022 Oktoberfest is set for October 1 in DeFuniak Springs. Main Street DeFuniak Springs will host its 2022 Oktoberfest on Saturday, October 1, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. in Historic Downtown DeFuniak Springs. The event, held outdoors on Baldwin Avenue between S. 7th and S. 8th streets, will feature craft and domestic beer, food, music, axe throwing, and activities for kids and families, Main Street DeFuniak Springs has announced.
DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, FL
WJHG-TV

Potential trouble in the tropics?

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Here’s a look what the latest on the tropics and what could happen regarding a potential storm in the gulf next week. Check out what Chris had to say about the potential storm in his Tuesday night tropics update...
PANAMA CITY, FL

