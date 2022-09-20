Read full article on original website
Save the bees bar crawl returns to downtown Macon
MACON, Ga. -- The buzz around downtown Macon this weekend will be about how to save the bees. Did you know that one-third of the food we eat comes from pollination due to honeybees? To put it simply, it is about one in every three bites of food. In an...
Six-year-old girl with Down Syndrome gets special bike from GEICO
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- GEICO and Wellspring Fitness came together to build a special gift for a local child. Caroline, a 6-year-old Warner Robins girl who was diagnosed with Down Syndrome and Autism, lives with delayed motor skill development, which keeps her from doing many things children enjoy, such as riding a bike with her friends, and the Dream Bike's Build-A-Bike program is helping her to do just that.
Two hours too long: Macon mother waits two hours for an ambulance to save daughter
MACON, Ga. (WGXA)-- It's a parent's worst nightmare. "...There were no ambulances available, we waited two solid hours-- two solid hours." For two hours a Macon mom paced back and forth on the phone with 911 and the crisis hotline--begging for an ambulance to come save her daughter. "I'm pulled...
Memorial services announced for East Laurens student killed in crash
LAURENS COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Memorial services have been announced for an East Laurens High School senior who died in a crash on Tuesday. Carlos Graves was born in Houston, Texas on January 27, 2005 and moved to East Dublin five years ago from Savannah. He was the President of...
Initial plans for Upson Co. ranch backed by Steve Harvey approved after lengthy meeting
UPSON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - In a nearly two-hour-long meeting, delayed for crowd control and multiple speakers, preliminary plans for a ranch in Upson County, backed by comedian Steve Harvey and his wife Marjorie, can move forward. Legacy Ranch is planned on the property formerly known as The Rock Ranch,...
Perry firefighter and gym employee save woman's life
HOUSTON COUNTY, GA (WGXA) - He was off the clock-- but one middle Georgia firefighter says he's never off the job. A woman who gym employees say is a regular went into cardiac v-fib in the middle of her workout. But before an ambulance was called-- those around her sprang...
Mayor Lester Miller issues a Call to Prayer at Coleman Hill
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Mayor Lester Miller is issuing a "Call to Prayer" atop Coleman Hill with the Hope for the Heart of Georgia Prayer Team. Members and leadership of Christian churches are joining them to spread their love of Jesus to those who may be looking for a message.
Tractor-trailer fire in Laurens County
LAURENS COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Firefighters and deputies responded to a call about a tractor-trailer fire on the Highway 26 overpass at I-16 on Tuesday. According to a statement from Georgia State Patrol, a trooper, who had been working another scene nearby, left to help with the wreck on Highway 26 and, upon arrival, noticed the tractor-trailer had caught fire around the wheels of its trailer as a result of brake failure.
Macon-Bibb donates 250 acres to Ocmulgee National Park
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Ocmulgee National Park is about to get bigger. Much bigger. The National Park Service and Macon-Bibb County announced that the county has donated several plots of land, totaling a whopping 250 acres, to the Ocmulgee Mounds National Historical Park, increasing the park's size to 1,857 acres.
Fire crews battle blaze at East Macon home
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Macon-Bibb fire officials say an accidental electrical issue caused a house fire in East Macon Thursday morning. The fire department states that firefighters responded to the home on Piedmont Dr. around 11:26 a.m. The first unit to arrive on the scene witnessed heavy fire billowing out...
Macon schools send nearly 500 gallons of water to Jackson, MS
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- After being without water for months, a low-income apartment community in Jackson, Mississippi is seeing some relief, thanks to a Macon high school coach taking the initiative to pull the community together to help. Coach Coleman at Howard High School caught wind of ATAP's Family Services...
Russell Parkway Gate at Robins Air Force Base to temporarily close next month
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Russell Parkway Gate at Robins Air Force Base will be closing for a month beginning in October. The closure, beginning on October 8th, will be to allow crews to repair the asphalt and concrete that was damaged by a previous water main break, causing the pavement condition to degrade over time.
'You can't replace a life:' Hospital offers little response to 9-year-old locked out of ER
HAWKINSVILLE, Ga. -- "It could have been a life or death situation. And so then I'm sorry would just not get it. You know, you can't replace a life," Lucille Montford Jakadan Miller's great aunt said. Minutes ticked by Sunday night as nine-year-old Jakadan was having an asthma attack. His...
Stacey Abrams holds press conference on Georgia's healthcare in Macon
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Democratic Governor nominee Stacey Abrams is holding a press conference, along with members of the Concerned Black Clergy, to condemn what she calls "Brian Kemp’s disastrous record for Georgians’ health," at Atrium Health Navicent. A release from Abrams' office states that, under Governor Brian...
Rodeo Bar and Grill loses business license after deadly shooting
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- A bar on Pio Nono Avenue has been shut down following a shooting that left a security guard dead earlier this month. After Sheriff David Davis signed off on pulling the bar's liquor license last week, Planning and Zoning has followed up with revoking the business license as well, effectively closing the establishment.
1967 Mercury Cougar among items stolen from I-Storage in Macon
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says it's looking for two suspects who rammed a storage facility gate and stole items including a 1967 Mercury Cougar. Investigators state that on September 6, 2022, two men rammed the gate of the I-Storage facility located at 4480 Riverside Dr.
Construction begins on second QuikTrip in Macon
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Construction has started for a new QuikTrip location in Macon. The new store will be on the 74,250-square-foot property where the Bank of America was previously situated, in front of Riverside Plaza. This will be only the second QuikTrip to open in Macon, with the first...
Prescription for panic: Locked ER door stalls care for Pulaski County 9-year-old
HAWKINSVILLE, Ga. -- On Sunday night, 9-year-old Jakadan Miller had an asthma attack. "I've never seen him like this. Like he actually needed help standing up. He's never gotten to that point," mom Mekeia Miller said. So Miller and her sister rushed him to Taylor Regional Hospital in Hawkinsville. But...
'She waited two hours': WGXA digs into Macon-Bibb EMS response times
MACON, Ga. (WGXA)--Who do you call when you're out of options?. "When the fire department was on the scene, they couldn't get an ambulance this was on a Saturday afternoon, when an ambulance finally got available, they put her on the stretcher and she coded... they later pronounced her dead shortly after that at Atrium in the emergency room."
Bleckley Co. residents react to racial social post
Dublin, Ga. (WGXA)-- "It kind of made me feel some type of way because of the word they made," said Champryona Evans. Evans is talking about a word that spelled a racial slur, painted on the chests of five West Laurens High School Students. That picture was supposedly taken before Friday night's game between West Laurens and Bleckley County.
