ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mundy Township, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClickOnDetroit.com

Michigan man, woman arrested after officials find crack cocaine inside car

GAYLORD, Mich. – A man and a woman from Michigan were arrested Wednesday after detectives found cocaine inside their vehicle. Undercover officials went to Gaylord on Wednesday (Sept. 21) and paid $1,400 to buy about a half-ounce of powder cocaine from a 44-year-old Wolverine woman and a 42-year-old Epoufette man, according to authorities.
GAYLORD, MI
WWMTCw

Sergeant takes stand in St. Joseph County child-abuse case

CENTREVILLE, Mich. — A mother and her boyfriend, who were both charged with child abuse, appeared in court Tuesday to hear from investigators on the case. Amanda Wood and her boyfriend Jason Haskin are both facing two counts of first-degree child abuse after a 11-month-old infant was taken to the hospital with fractures and drugs in his system, according to the investigation.
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Mundy Township, MI
State
Florida State
City
Flint, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
The Ann Arbor News

Former Macomb County public works official pleads guilty in corruption scandal

MACOMB COUNTY, MI – A former Macomb County official has pleaded guilty in a corruption scandal. Anthony Marrocco, who served as Macomb County Commissioner of Public Works from 1993 through 2016, pleaded guilty to extortion by withholding county permits from businessmen who refused to contribute to his campaign accounts, United States Attorney Dawn N. Ison announced Wednesday.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Attorneys#Violent Crime#Hill
103.3 WKFR

Bath School Massacre was the Largest Mass Murders in the U.S.

Did you know that Michigan is home to one of the largest mass murders in U.S. history?. The tragic event took place in 1927 in Bath, Michigan. The bombing took the lives of 58 people in and around Bath School. 38 of the people that lost their lives were children. The local school board treasurer executed this senseless and methodical mass killing according to The Crazy Tourist,
BATH TOWNSHIP, MI
Detroit News

Marrocco pleads guilty in Macomb County corruption scandal

Former Macomb County Public Works Commissioner Anthony Marrocco pleaded guilty to attempted extortion Tuesday, two years after being charged in a corruption scandal that saw him fall from being one of Metro Detroit's longest-serving and most powerful politicians. The surprise guilty plea in front of U.S. District Judge Robert Cleland...
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Detroit News

LeDuff: Nessel's bungling cheats Flint of justice

If incompetence were a crime, Attorney General Dana Nessel would be in prison for her handling of Flint. You remember Flint? Thousands poisoned. An untold number dead. All because a grubby group of politicos and lawyers wanted to make money on a new and totally unnecessary water utility. The outrage...
FLINT, MI
The Associated Press

Kentucky school shooter imprisoned 25 years seeks parole

PADUCAH, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky man who killed three students and injured five more in a school shooting a quarter century ago has a chance at parole this week. Michael Carneal was a 14-year-old freshman in 1997 when he fired a stolen pistol at a before-school prayer group in the lobby of Heath High School, near Paducah, Kentucky. He received a life sentence with the opportunity for parole after 25 years, the maximum allowed at the time for someone his age.
PADUCAH, KY
candgnews.com

Police warn residents of ‘rampant’ phone scam

METRO DETROIT — Police in the metro Detroit area are warning residents to be wary of an uptick in phone scams, where callers impersonate local police and demand money. In Bloomfield Township, one resident was reportedly swindled out of $500 via the scam. According to reports, the 45-year-old resident...
BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, MI
9&10 News

UPS Driver Killed in Blair Township Crash

The Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office says a UPS driver from Interlochen was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Blair Township last Friday night. Deputies says a UPS truck driven by Timothy Strobl, 57, left Beitner Road near River Road and struck a tree. The road was closed for several hours while deputies investigated.
INTERLOCHEN, MI
The Flint Journal

The Flint Journal

Flint, MI
20K+
Followers
23K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The Flint Journal and MLive.com www.mlive.com/flint Part of Michigan's #1 media organization.

 https://www.mlive.com/flint/

Comments / 0

Community Policy