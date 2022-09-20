Read full article on original website
fox2detroit.com
Oxford school massacre updates • 3 juveniles charged in Fraser teen's death • Blight near Detroit daycare
THURSDAY NEWS HIT - Ethan Crumbley is back in court for his monthly adult jail review, the required hearing that juveniles staying in an adult facility must have for a judge to assess the needs of the person incarcerated. And Circuit Court Judge presiding over the decisions has maintained that...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan man, woman arrested after officials find crack cocaine inside car
GAYLORD, Mich. – A man and a woman from Michigan were arrested Wednesday after detectives found cocaine inside their vehicle. Undercover officials went to Gaylord on Wednesday (Sept. 21) and paid $1,400 to buy about a half-ounce of powder cocaine from a 44-year-old Wolverine woman and a 42-year-old Epoufette man, according to authorities.
Prosecutors oppose new trial for men convicted of plot to kidnap Gov. Whitmer
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Federal prosecutors oppose requests by Barry Croft and Adam Fox for new trials in the plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Defense attorneys alleged juror misconduct and bias by the judge and complained about a time limit imposed for cross-examination of a key government witness at trial last month.
WWMTCw
Sergeant takes stand in St. Joseph County child-abuse case
CENTREVILLE, Mich. — A mother and her boyfriend, who were both charged with child abuse, appeared in court Tuesday to hear from investigators on the case. Amanda Wood and her boyfriend Jason Haskin are both facing two counts of first-degree child abuse after a 11-month-old infant was taken to the hospital with fractures and drugs in his system, according to the investigation.
Former Macomb County public works official pleads guilty in corruption scandal
MACOMB COUNTY, MI – A former Macomb County official has pleaded guilty in a corruption scandal. Anthony Marrocco, who served as Macomb County Commissioner of Public Works from 1993 through 2016, pleaded guilty to extortion by withholding county permits from businessmen who refused to contribute to his campaign accounts, United States Attorney Dawn N. Ison announced Wednesday.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Michigan man accused of repeatedly threatening to kill rapper Watsky -- and other news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Court documents detail alleged death threats, harassment rapper Watsky endured from Michigan man. A Michigan man is accused of repeatedly threatening to kill rapper Watsky...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Court documents detail alleged death threats, harassment rapper Watsky endured from Michigan man
MACOMB, Mich. – A Michigan man is accused of repeatedly threatening to kill rapper Watsky and his family. George Virden Watsky reported the harassment to the Los Angeles Police Department on March 17 and said the threats had been ongoing for more than a year. They started with a threat to ‘shoot up’ a Watsky show in Detroit.
Macomb Township man facing federal charges after agents say he terrorized, threatened to kill LA rapper
Dozen of threatening and expletive-laced messages that prosecutors say a Michigan man sent as part of a year-long campaign to terrorize an Los Angels-based rapper.
103.3 WKFR
Bath School Massacre was the Largest Mass Murders in the U.S.
Did you know that Michigan is home to one of the largest mass murders in U.S. history?. The tragic event took place in 1927 in Bath, Michigan. The bombing took the lives of 58 people in and around Bath School. 38 of the people that lost their lives were children. The local school board treasurer executed this senseless and methodical mass killing according to The Crazy Tourist,
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
Michigan man who wanted to admit to killing gets a new trial
An appeals court has overturned a Michigan man's 2019 second-degree murder conviction, determining the man's attorney ignored his wishes to admit that he pulled the trigger.
Michigan jury awards $100k to woman who says she lost her job for refusing to falsify contamination data
A jury awarded $100,000 to a woman who says she lost her job after refusing to falsify blood test results of children exposed to lead-contaminated water in Flint, her lawyer said Tuesday. April Cook-Hawkins worked at the Genesee County health department for approximately four to five months before being forced...
Detroit News
Marrocco pleads guilty in Macomb County corruption scandal
Former Macomb County Public Works Commissioner Anthony Marrocco pleaded guilty to attempted extortion Tuesday, two years after being charged in a corruption scandal that saw him fall from being one of Metro Detroit's longest-serving and most powerful politicians. The surprise guilty plea in front of U.S. District Judge Robert Cleland...
Michigan man killed in Grand Traverse County crash identified as 57-year-old UPS driver
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI – Police have identified a man who died in a Northern Michigan crash. UpNorthLive reports that Timothy Strobl, 57, of Interlochen was killed after crashing his UPS truck on Beitner Road near River Road in Grand Traverse County’s Blair Township around 7:10 p.m. on Sept. 16.
Detroit News
LeDuff: Nessel's bungling cheats Flint of justice
If incompetence were a crime, Attorney General Dana Nessel would be in prison for her handling of Flint. You remember Flint? Thousands poisoned. An untold number dead. All because a grubby group of politicos and lawyers wanted to make money on a new and totally unnecessary water utility. The outrage...
Kentucky school shooter imprisoned 25 years seeks parole
PADUCAH, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky man who killed three students and injured five more in a school shooting a quarter century ago has a chance at parole this week. Michael Carneal was a 14-year-old freshman in 1997 when he fired a stolen pistol at a before-school prayer group in the lobby of Heath High School, near Paducah, Kentucky. He received a life sentence with the opportunity for parole after 25 years, the maximum allowed at the time for someone his age.
candgnews.com
Police warn residents of ‘rampant’ phone scam
METRO DETROIT — Police in the metro Detroit area are warning residents to be wary of an uptick in phone scams, where callers impersonate local police and demand money. In Bloomfield Township, one resident was reportedly swindled out of $500 via the scam. According to reports, the 45-year-old resident...
WNDU
14-year-old suspect in murder of St. Joseph Co. corrections officer appears in court
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A 14-year-old arrested in connection with a June shooting death appeared in court for a scheduled waiver hearing. The teen was taken into custody on Aug. 19, stemming from the June 26 shooting death of St. Joseph County Corrections Officer Rhema Harris, a decorated Army veteran who was training to become a St. Joseph County Police Officer.
UPS Driver Killed in Blair Township Crash
The Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office says a UPS driver from Interlochen was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Blair Township last Friday night. Deputies says a UPS truck driven by Timothy Strobl, 57, left Beitner Road near River Road and struck a tree. The road was closed for several hours while deputies investigated.
Cyberattack closes Michigan school district for 2 days
REDFORD TOWNSHIP, MI – A Metro Detroit school district is closed for a second day as cyber security experts work to restore systems after a cyberattack, officials said. South Redford School District, in Redford Township, closed every building in the district Tuesday and announced later that day that the closure would continue Wednesday.
About 500 Michigan doctors agree to support governor’s lawsuit challenging abortion ban
With the support of 514 physicians, a politically active Michigan health care group filed a motion in support of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s lawsuit challenging Michigan’s statute criminalizing abortion. “The 1931 abortion ban would force on today’s patients and physicians an obsolete standard of care that has no basis...
