Arlington PD Warn Gun Owners About Leaving Guns in VehiclesLarry LeaseArlington, TX
The 2022 Plano Balloon Festival Is Set for Liftoff This WeekendNick ReynoldsPlano, TX
Abbott vs O’Rourke – The Newest Dallas Morning News Poll Looks at a Texas-Sized Race That’s Quickly Becoming LopsidedWild Orchid MediaDallas, TX
fox4news.com
Dallas student choir rehearses with homeless singers
DALLAS - Some Dallas high school students are making beautiful music with the homeless. The Friar Choir from Bishop Lynch High School and the Dallas Street Choir rehearsed together this week in Downtown Dallas. The street choir provides a measure of comfort for those experiencing homelessness. One man said working...
fox4news.com
Dallas nonprofits focus on childhood education
North Texans are on a mission to show support for local charities on this North Texas Giving Day. Good Day's Hanna Battah talked with Melissa Hammonds and former Dallas Cowboys player Everson Walls. Their two organizations, ChildCareGroup and Ethos Education Group, are working to make sure all kids in Dallas get the education they deserve.
fox4news.com
Dallas police training non-officers to respond to mental health calls
DALLAS - The Dallas Police Department is expanding a unit of non-officers to respond to what are considered to be minor calls. The Crisis Intervention Team will respond to crises family members and caregivers can't control, freeing cops already on those calls to hit the streets elsewhere. Dallas police response...
fox4news.com
North Texans Giving Day urges people to support local charities they are passionate about
DALLAS - It’s North Texas Giving Day, a day that helps more than 3,000 local nonprofits collect donations to support their missions. The 18-hour online fundraising event happens each year in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. North Texans are encouraged to follow their passions and make a donation to the...
Dallas Observer
Rafael Silva From 9-1-1: Lone Star Found His Way As a Queer Immigrant
The Austin-set 9-1-1: Lone Star is actually filmed in Los Angeles, but actor Rafael Silva will make his way to Texas this month. Silva, who plays officer Carlos Reyes on the FOX procedural drama hit, is set to speak at the annual Black Tie Dinner fundraiser benefitting the LGBTQ+ community. This year, the ticketed event will take place at the Sheraton Dallas, and Silva is set to receive the organization's Vanguard Award.
dallasexpress.com
‘Violent Street Crimes’ Up in Dallas
The City of Dallas Police Department put its Violent Crime Reduction Plan into action in May 2021, and a year later claimed that overall “violent street crime” — murder, robbery, and non-family aggravated assault — was down 12% citywide. Yet, according to data obtained by The...
dallasexpress.com
Homeless Claim Dallas is a Destination City
Talk to a homeless person from Texas for any amount of time, and one will quickly learn Dallas has a reputation as a destination city for vagrants. Several recently told The Dallas Express that from Garland to Galveston, the homeless know Dallas is a place with little public harassment, a passive police department, and city officials tolerant of panhandling.
Dallas senior living complex has been without a working elevator for weeks
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - At the Nolen Grand Senior Living community in North Oak Cliff, a sign on building five's only elevator reads 'temporarily out of service.' But residents say that so called 'temporary' inconvenience is now approaching three weeks."I've called the fire marshal... I've called Casey Thomas-- he's our city councilman," said Catherine McBeth. "I didn't know where to go."McBeth is at the end of her rope - and her rolodex. The Dallas senior citizen said she's been left frustrated and afraid, navigating life with a walker in a third-floor apartment without a working elevator. She said only ventures out...
fox4news.com
Vigil held to remember beloved youth coach in Celina who suffered fatal heart attack
CELINA, Texas - Members of a Collin County community gathered Wednesday night to honor a man who acted as a coach and mentor to many young athletes. Trey Boddie died after suffering a heart attack. He was only 39 years old. He coached youth softball, baseball, basketball, and football, impacting...
Dallas pop-up store Thrift Studio transforms lives through design
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - If you're looking for high-end furniture and home décor at a big discount, Thrift Studio in Dallas will likely have what you're looking for – and you can shop guilt free. Every dollar you spend helps a family in need. "Our entire goal is to transform lives through design," said Ashley Sharp, the executive director of Dwell with Dignity, a nonprofit that works with families getting back on their feet after experiencing homelessness. All proceeds from Thrift Studio during its pop-up run in the Design District, go toward Dwell with Dignity. "I was just walking around, and I'm like, 'Oh...
Mobile cannabis dispensary coming to DFW advocating Texas' medical program
FORT WORTH, Texas — Some cannabis enthusiasts may want to roll up Oct. 8 as the mobile cannabis dispensary Goodblend will be holding a joint marijuana march and freedom festival to inform the public on the state's medical program. Goodblend, a subsidiary of Parallel, is one of three medical...
Former Dallas Arboretum employees blame management for alleged culture of LGBTQ discrimination
DALLAS — At least four former Dallas Arboretum workers have filed equal employment opportunity complaints against their former employer in the past year, including allegations that management fostered a culture of discrimination around gender identity and sexuality. In interviews with WFAA, two of the former employees say they’re thankful...
dallasexpress.com
New UT Southwestern Medical Center Opens in Dallas
The new UT Southwestern Medical Center at RedBird in South Dallas opened on Saturday. Located at 3450 W Camp Wisdom Rd., this is the first academic medical center for North Texas. “In addition to primary care services, we’ll have some medical specialties like cardiology, neurology, and even oncology,” Dr. Ericka...
fox4news.com
Texas Teacher Shortage: Education advocates voice teachers' concerns in Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - Trying to close the gap on teacher shortages in school districts across the state has been a challenge following the pandemic. Advocates for educators testified in Austin on Tuesday, voicing the concerns of teachers in the state. The public hearing gave voice to a statewide dilemma: a...
dmagazine.com
BREAKING: Cistercian Is Destroying Jesuit
DNF (tie): Jesuit, St. Mark’s. Having established that, let me check the stats on the North Texas Giving Day leaderboard for schools. Ah, yes. Here we are. Jesuit, which enrolls about 1,100 students, currently sits at No. 95, with $10,430 raised. Cistercian, with only about 330 students, sits at No. 2, with $429,774.
fox4news.com
Fort Worth student stabbed in fight at Boswell High School
FORT WORTH, Texas - A Boswell High School student was taken to the hospital after being stabbed during a fight in school on Wednesday. The Fort Worth school in Eagle Mountain-Saginaw ISD went into a hold, with students kept in their classroom while police investigated. Boswell High principal Nika Davis...
thebestmix1055.com
Missing Lincoln inmate found in Texas
An inmate who went missing from the Community Corrections Center – Lincoln at the end of last year has been arrested in Dallas, Texas. Authorities took LaJuan Jones into custody on Tuesday. He was located at a family member’s residence. Jones disappeared on Dec. 13, 2021. He left...
checkupnewsroom.com
Ongoing Issue: Cook Children's Desperately Asking for Community's Help
Cook Children's Emergency Department and Urgent Care Centers are still intensely overwhelmed with patients, an issue that has been ongoing for the past month. Again we are desperately asking for the community's help, for the sake of your child's care and to support our health care system and staff. Since...
fox4news.com
Gov. Abbott's terrorist declaration could help with North Texas' troubling trend of drug overdoses
DALLAS - Gov. Greg Abbott wants the feds to declare Mexican drug cartels as terrorist organizations. Deadly fentanyl continues to come across the Texas border. Four million pills were seized just last month. If the feds step in, it would mean a lot of additional resources and tools coming to...
Dallas Observer
Jimmy's Food Store
Jimmy's, of course, is more than a sandwich shop. It's a small grocery store that sells Italian wines, cheeses, snacks and olive oils that's also a full deli selling house-made sausages, sauces, pizzas, lasagnas and meatballs. There is even a wine-tasting room in the back. The freshly prepared sandwiches, such as the Italian sub, muffuletta, Calabrese and Italian beef, are unmatched in Dallas. Seating is limited, lines can be long, and parking is always a challenge, but nothing this good is easy.
