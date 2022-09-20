ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox4news.com

Dallas student choir rehearses with homeless singers

DALLAS - Some Dallas high school students are making beautiful music with the homeless. The Friar Choir from Bishop Lynch High School and the Dallas Street Choir rehearsed together this week in Downtown Dallas. The street choir provides a measure of comfort for those experiencing homelessness. One man said working...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Dallas nonprofits focus on childhood education

North Texans are on a mission to show support for local charities on this North Texas Giving Day. Good Day's Hanna Battah talked with Melissa Hammonds and former Dallas Cowboys player Everson Walls. Their two organizations, ChildCareGroup and Ethos Education Group, are working to make sure all kids in Dallas get the education they deserve.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Dallas police training non-officers to respond to mental health calls

DALLAS - The Dallas Police Department is expanding a unit of non-officers to respond to what are considered to be minor calls. The Crisis Intervention Team will respond to crises family members and caregivers can't control, freeing cops already on those calls to hit the streets elsewhere. Dallas police response...
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dallas, TX
Society
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Society
Dallas, TX
Health
Local
Texas Health
Dallas Observer

Rafael Silva From 9-1-1: Lone Star Found His Way As a Queer Immigrant

The Austin-set 9-1-1: Lone Star is actually filmed in Los Angeles, but actor Rafael Silva will make his way to Texas this month. Silva, who plays officer Carlos Reyes on the FOX procedural drama hit, is set to speak at the annual Black Tie Dinner fundraiser benefitting the LGBTQ+ community. This year, the ticketed event will take place at the Sheraton Dallas, and Silva is set to receive the organization's Vanguard Award.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

‘Violent Street Crimes’ Up in Dallas

The City of Dallas Police Department put its Violent Crime Reduction Plan into action in May 2021, and a year later claimed that overall “violent street crime” — murder, robbery, and non-family aggravated assault — was down 12% citywide. Yet, according to data obtained by The...
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Homeless Claim Dallas is a Destination City

Talk to a homeless person from Texas for any amount of time, and one will quickly learn Dallas has a reputation as a destination city for vagrants. Several recently told The Dallas Express that from Garland to Galveston, the homeless know Dallas is a place with little public harassment, a passive police department, and city officials tolerant of panhandling.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Dallas senior living complex has been without a working elevator for weeks

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - At the Nolen Grand Senior Living community in North Oak Cliff, a sign on building five's only elevator reads 'temporarily out of service.' But residents say that so called 'temporary' inconvenience is now approaching three weeks."I've called the fire marshal... I've called Casey Thomas-- he's our city councilman," said Catherine McBeth. "I didn't know where to go."McBeth is at the end of her rope - and her rolodex.  The Dallas senior citizen said she's been left frustrated and afraid, navigating life with a walker in a third-floor apartment without a working elevator. She said only ventures out...
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Illness#Linus Mental Health#General Health#Diseases#The Housson Center
CBS DFW

Dallas pop-up store Thrift Studio transforms lives through design

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - If you're looking for high-end furniture and home décor at a big discount, Thrift Studio in Dallas will likely have what you're looking for – and you can shop guilt free. Every dollar you spend helps a family in need. "Our entire goal is to transform lives through design," said Ashley Sharp, the executive director of Dwell with Dignity, a nonprofit that works with families getting back on their feet after experiencing homelessness. All proceeds from Thrift Studio during its pop-up run in the Design District, go toward Dwell with Dignity. "I was just walking around, and I'm like, 'Oh...
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
dallasexpress.com

New UT Southwestern Medical Center Opens in Dallas

The new UT Southwestern Medical Center at RedBird in South Dallas opened on Saturday. Located at 3450 W Camp Wisdom Rd., this is the first academic medical center for North Texas. “In addition to primary care services, we’ll have some medical specialties like cardiology, neurology, and even oncology,” Dr. Ericka...
DALLAS, TX
dmagazine.com

BREAKING: Cistercian Is Destroying Jesuit

DNF (tie): Jesuit, St. Mark’s. Having established that, let me check the stats on the North Texas Giving Day leaderboard for schools. Ah, yes. Here we are. Jesuit, which enrolls about 1,100 students, currently sits at No. 95, with $10,430 raised. Cistercian, with only about 330 students, sits at No. 2, with $429,774.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Fort Worth student stabbed in fight at Boswell High School

FORT WORTH, Texas - A Boswell High School student was taken to the hospital after being stabbed during a fight in school on Wednesday. The Fort Worth school in Eagle Mountain-Saginaw ISD went into a hold, with students kept in their classroom while police investigated. Boswell High principal Nika Davis...
FORT WORTH, TX
thebestmix1055.com

Missing Lincoln inmate found in Texas

An inmate who went missing from the Community Corrections Center – Lincoln at the end of last year has been arrested in Dallas, Texas. Authorities took LaJuan Jones into custody on Tuesday. He was located at a family member’s residence. Jones disappeared on Dec. 13, 2021. He left...
LINCOLN, NE
checkupnewsroom.com

Ongoing Issue: Cook Children's Desperately Asking for Community's Help

Cook Children's Emergency Department and Urgent Care Centers are still intensely overwhelmed with patients, an issue that has been ongoing for the past month. Again we are desperately asking for the community's help, for the sake of your child's care and to support our health care system and staff. Since...
FORT WORTH, TX
Dallas Observer

Jimmy's Food Store

Jimmy's, of course, is more than a sandwich shop. It's a small grocery store that sells Italian wines, cheeses, snacks and olive oils that's also a full deli selling house-made sausages, sauces, pizzas, lasagnas and meatballs. There is even a wine-tasting room in the back. The freshly prepared sandwiches, such as the Italian sub, muffuletta, Calabrese and Italian beef, are unmatched in Dallas. Seating is limited, lines can be long, and parking is always a challenge, but nothing this good is easy.
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy