AUSTIN, Texas - Vice President Kamala Harris is coming to Texas next month to headline an annual event for the state Democratic Party, according to the party. It will be the Biden administration's highest-profile political appearance in Texas since Biden took office, and it will come a month before the November election. Harris will be the keynote speaker at the party's yearly Johnson-Jordan Reception on Oct. 8 in Austin.

