'CannaBus' tour to educate Texans about medical marijuana laws
AUSTIN, Texas - A cannabis dispensary on wheels will roll through Texas this October with the goal of teaching Texans about medical marijuana laws. The ‘CannaBus’, a 36-foot bus operated by the Austin-based company goodblend, will have a private consultation room, products on display and an outdoor education exhibition.
New report details financial challenges Texas women are facing
DENTON, Texas - The rising cost of childcare is a big concern for Texas women. A group that tracks quality of life issues identified that and other financial burdens in a new report. The report is put out by the Texas Women's Foundation and is updated every three years. Research...
Gov. Abbott's terrorist declaration could help with North Texas' troubling trend of drug overdoses
DALLAS - Gov. Greg Abbott wants the feds to declare Mexican drug cartels as terrorist organizations. Deadly fentanyl continues to come across the Texas border. Four million pills were seized just last month. If the feds step in, it would mean a lot of additional resources and tools coming to...
North Texas nonprofit Valor Ranch serves female veterans
North Texas Giving Day supports more than 3,000 nonprofits as only North Texans can. Good Day talked to Keri Wilcox, the found of Valor Ranch. It's a local organization that supports female veterans in a variety of ways.
Dallas-Fort Worth to receive $2M to reduce rape kit backlog
New funding from the U.S. Department of Justice will provide the Dallas-Fort Worth area more than $2 million to help reduce the national rape kit backlog. Texas Senator John Cornyn announced the funding as a part of the Capacity Enhancement for Backlog Reduction Program. The federal money was authorized by...
Kamala Harris to headline Texas Democratic Party fundraiser one month before midterm election
AUSTIN, Texas - Vice President Kamala Harris is coming to Texas next month to headline an annual event for the state Democratic Party, according to the party. It will be the Biden administration's highest-profile political appearance in Texas since Biden took office, and it will come a month before the November election. Harris will be the keynote speaker at the party's yearly Johnson-Jordan Reception on Oct. 8 in Austin.
Mega Millions jackpot winners come forward; Two people to split $1.34B prize
CHICAGO - Two people have come forward to claim the $1.34 billion Mega Millions jackpot almost eight weeks after a single winning ticket to the late July drawing was sold in a Chicago suburb, Illinois Lottery officials said Wednesday. The winners, who agreed to split the prize if they won,...
Reunion Tower is dimming its lights to protect migrating birds
DALLAS - Reunion Tower's iconic lights will not be as bright for the next few weeks. The tower is dimming its lights by 50 percent from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. from Sept. 20 to Oct. 10 to protect birds migrating south through North Texas. Lights, like the ones on...
North Texans Giving Day urges people to support local charities they are passionate about
DALLAS - It’s North Texas Giving Day, a day that helps more than 3,000 local nonprofits collect donations to support their missions. The 18-hour online fundraising event happens each year in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. North Texans are encouraged to follow their passions and make a donation to the...
'Rainbow fentanyl' warning: DEA says drug used to target young children
HAYS COUNTY, Texas - Colorful versions of fentanyl, "multi-colored" or "rainbow" fentanyl, have recently appeared in the illicit drug market. Law enforcement agencies, including the United States Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), have issued alerts after recent suspected overdoses and deaths involving fentanyl in children in Hays County. The DEA has...
4 To Watch: The top North Texas high school football games for Week 5
Welcome to 4 To Watch, where we preview four of the biggest high school football games in DFW each week. Rockwall-Heath (3-1) vs. Rockwall (3-1) Game #1 of our Week 5 edition is a rivalry that last year produced one of the greatest shootouts you'll ever see. #20 Rockwall-Heath visits...
Wildlife on the Move turns injured animals into ambassadors
One of the many nonprofits participating in North Texas Giving Day this year is Wildlife on the Move. The organization helps rehab injured animals and uses them as ambassadors to raise awareness about their wild cousins.
