Texas State

fox4news.com

'CannaBus' tour to educate Texans about medical marijuana laws

AUSTIN, Texas - A cannabis dispensary on wheels will roll through Texas this October with the goal of teaching Texans about medical marijuana laws. The ‘CannaBus’, a 36-foot bus operated by the Austin-based company goodblend, will have a private consultation room, products on display and an outdoor education exhibition.
New report details financial challenges Texas women are facing

DENTON, Texas - The rising cost of childcare is a big concern for Texas women. A group that tracks quality of life issues identified that and other financial burdens in a new report. The report is put out by the Texas Women's Foundation and is updated every three years. Research...
Dallas-Fort Worth to receive $2M to reduce rape kit backlog

New funding from the U.S. Department of Justice will provide the Dallas-Fort Worth area more than $2 million to help reduce the national rape kit backlog. Texas Senator John Cornyn announced the funding as a part of the Capacity Enhancement for Backlog Reduction Program. The federal money was authorized by...
FORT WORTH, TX
Kamala Harris to headline Texas Democratic Party fundraiser one month before midterm election

AUSTIN, Texas - Vice President Kamala Harris is coming to Texas next month to headline an annual event for the state Democratic Party, according to the party. It will be the Biden administration's highest-profile political appearance in Texas since Biden took office, and it will come a month before the November election. Harris will be the keynote speaker at the party's yearly Johnson-Jordan Reception on Oct. 8 in Austin.
TEXAS STATE
Reunion Tower is dimming its lights to protect migrating birds

DALLAS - Reunion Tower's iconic lights will not be as bright for the next few weeks. The tower is dimming its lights by 50 percent from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. from Sept. 20 to Oct. 10 to protect birds migrating south through North Texas. Lights, like the ones on...
DALLAS, TX
'Rainbow fentanyl' warning: DEA says drug used to target young children

HAYS COUNTY, Texas - Colorful versions of fentanyl, "multi-colored" or "rainbow" fentanyl, have recently appeared in the illicit drug market. Law enforcement agencies, including the United States Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), have issued alerts after recent suspected overdoses and deaths involving fentanyl in children in Hays County. The DEA has...
HAYS COUNTY, TX
4 To Watch: The top North Texas high school football games for Week 5

Welcome to 4 To Watch, where we preview four of the biggest high school football games in DFW each week. Rockwall-Heath (3-1) vs. Rockwall (3-1) Game #1 of our Week 5 edition is a rivalry that last year produced one of the greatest shootouts you'll ever see. #20 Rockwall-Heath visits...
ROCKWALL, TX

