Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
shepherdexpress.com
Mothers Room by Mothers Room
By the time Mothers Room came together the Milwaukee band’s members had already played with Johnny & the Losers, Cherry Cake, 3 on Fire and Monkey Bar. By the time the band’s recordings would be released, 26 years would pass. Extant during the mid-‘90s, the quartet burned bright...
shepherdexpress.com
Happy Camper
Dear Ruthie is proudly brought to you by C3 Designs — Award Winning Fine Jewelry. C3 Designs offers a variety of services performed in-house, including custom jewelry design, jewelry and watch repair, appraisal, pearl and bead stringing, engraving and flip guards. C3 Designs is the winner of the Jewelers of America 2019 CASE Award.
shepherdexpress.com
This Week in Milwaukee: Sept. 22-28, 2022
A parade on the river, a 95th birthday celebration, new music from Fallen Down Angels, Doors Open Milwaukee, a nod to the late great Paul Setser, legends Billy Cobham and Lucinda Williams and more—This Week in Milwaukee!. Thursday, Sept. 22. Bruce Humphries and the Rockabilly Rebels @ Harley-Davidson Museum,...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee's dark history steps into national spotlight
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee steps into the national spotlight for its dark history. Gino Salomone joined the WakeUp News team with the stories making a buzz – including an executive producer role for Giannis Antetokounmpo.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
shepherdexpress.com
Shepherd Setlist: September 21, 2022
The Shepherd Setlist is a collaboration between the Shepherd Express and Milwaukee music website, Breaking And Entering. Just days before headlining the Bay View Bash, Rustbelt returned with a second single, “When I’m Feeling Manic.” The song has a bit of an Americana style to it, with rolling licks and a warmth to the guitars. The song deals with wanting to give up and quit, but one person keeps the dream alive for Rustbelt. There’s some wonderful layering here, and while the song is overtly personal, it’s incredibly relatable as well. The first glimpses of Rustbelt are definitely an encouraging step in the next direction of John Chiaverina’s storied career after rapping for years as Juiceboxxx, and confirms his next step is one to certainly check out. (Allen Halas)
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Star humiliated, new 'Strange' piece of reality
MILWAUKEE - A star gets humiliated and a new "Strange" piece of reality. Gino Salomone joined the WakeUp News team with all the stories making a buzz around Hollywood.
shepherdexpress.com
Promises is Wonderfully Weird in Walker’s Point
Promises is a new neighborhood bar and venue located at Sixth and National in the heart of Walker’s Point. Owned by longtime friends Joey Turbo and Casey Hughes, the bar hopes to enrich the area as a hub for all things entertainment as well as be a welcoming, caring space for all who come through. The bar has three rooms encompassing two stages, a covered patio, a TMNT arcade game, pinball, pull tabs, a pool table, a DJ booth and TVs to watch sports. Their menu features a variety of domestics, liquors, local craft beers on draft and non-alcoholic options to choose from.
shepherdexpress.com
Clock Shadow Creamery Celebrates 10th Anniversary with Squeak Fest
Ten years ago, cheesemaker Bob Wills decided to try something different and launch an urban cheese factory—Clock Shadow Creamery. The business will celebrate a decade of cheesemaking and community-building with Squeak Fest, Sept. 25 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., in front of the creamery’s location at 138 W. Bruce St.
RELATED PEOPLE
shepherdexpress.com
Laughing Liberally Milwaukee Episode 55: Shawn Vasquez
Today on Laughing Liberally, Matthew Filipowicz welcomes comedian Shawn Vasquez back to the show. The two discuss Florida governor Ron DeSantis rallying for Tim Michels, and that Wisconsin could do "everything they've done in Florida." They also discuss the return of the Laughing Liberally live show and what Vasquez has been up to comedically.
The Rave fights back against Deer District concert venue development
The Rave Eagles Club is promoting a petition arguing against the development of a new concert venue in Milwaukee's Deer District.
shepherdexpress.com
Try El Atoron for Shrimp Tostadas
A Mexican restaurant specializing in seafood isn’t a unique concept in Milwaukee, but it remains an underserved niche in the city. El Atoron (1428 W. Lincoln Ave.) offers another way to experience that cuisine. The restaurant, which opened in early 2022, distinguishes itself first by atmosphere. In keeping with...
fox29.com
'Stranger Things Surfer Boy Pizza;' made by Palermo's in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE - Buckle up your taste buds, there's a new frozen pizza making a splash – and it's made in Milwaukee. It is called the Stranger Things Surfer Boy Pizza – and it is the creation of Palermo's Pizza. "They can bring a piece of the show into...
IN THIS ARTICLE
shepherdexpress.com
‘Focus On Glass’ at the Wustum Museum
The United Nations along with the International Commission of Glass has declared 2022 as the year of glass. The organization is celebrating the many uses of glass such as the use of glass sheets in solar cells, the glass fiber optics that help power the internet, and in bioglass which helps with healing bones and wounds.
shepherdexpress.com
Catey Ott Dance Collective Journeys Down New Roads
On Sunday afternoon, Sept. 25, the Catey Ott Dance Collective will give two free performances at Marquette University’s Helfaer Theatre, in collaboration with the Haggerty Museum of Art’s exhibit of manuscripts by J.R.R. Tolkien, author of The Lord of the Rings. The performances at 1 and 2:30 p.m. will be in the theater’s small studio where choreographer Catey Ott Thompson, in addition to teaching, creates and rehearses. The studio has room for just 35 chairs and some floor seating, so reservations are requested.
Greater Milwaukee Today
A good day on the links
WEST BEND — Getting in a round of golf always makes for a good day. When that round of golf will benefit nonprofits in four counties, that’s a really good day. The first event of the day was the annual golf outing at West Bend Lakes Golf Club hosted by the West Bend Senior Center.
thearrowhead.org
Arrowhead Students Rush to Fallfest(s)
When the clock strikes 9 and the football game is over, where do Arrowhead students go?. This past weekend, Fall Fest, a festival to celebrate the incoming fall, was hosted in many towns across Wisconsin. Amongst Arrowhead students, Hartland’s own St. Charles’s festival was popular. The St. Charles...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
insideedition.com
Brewery Company Employees in Wisconsin Say They Are on Strike for Fairer Contracts
Molson Coors Brewery employees in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, are currently on strike. They say they are all fighting for fairer contracts. Union Chairperson Joe Kanzleiter told WDJT’s Gabriella Bachara that negotiations have taken place since July. So far, an agreement has not been reached. “People are just burnt out and they're tired and they want to show their support and have their voice be heard,” he said. Inside Edition Digital has more.
dukebasketballreport.com
Wojo Update - After Being Let Go By Marquette, He’s Enjoying Life More Than Ever
As you probably know - and if you don’t, apologies for being the bearers of bad news, even if it’s late - but Steve Wojciechowski was let go by Marquette after last season. You may be wondering what he’s been up to since then. Well, for possibly the first time in his life, Wojo is just...chilling.
wisconsinrightnow.com
FREED: Norman Pepin Executed Two Milwaukee Tourists in an I-94 Ditch | Tony Evers’ Killers & Rapists #12
Since 2019, Gov. Tony Evers’ Parole Commission has released hundreds of convicted criminals, freeing them early on parole mostly into Wisconsin communities, including more than 270 murderers and attempted murderers, and more than 44 child rapists. Norman Pepin was one of them. 12th in our series. Norman Pepin is...
CBS 58
Milwaukee area shelters 'overwhelmed' with cats in need of forever homes
MILWAUKEE COUNTY (CBS 58) -- An abundance of adoptable cats is overwhelming shelters in the Milwaukee area. Those shelters are hoping to get the word out that they need help. One organization we talked to is right now housing 225 cats. They're all with foster families, each one caring for multiple cats at a time -- so they're in great need of more fosters, and especially adoptees.
Comments / 0