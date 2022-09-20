Read full article on original website
GBI investigates after chase, crash and gun fire exchanged between driver and Bibb deputies
MACON, Ga. — The GBI is investigating after a man and deputies exchanged gun fire after a chase and crash in Macon. In their preliminary investigation they say it began as deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a driver. The driver has now been identified as 31-year-old...
Two Bibb County deputies on administrative leave after shots fired in East Macon
MACON, Ga. — Two Bibb County deputies who fired shots at a suspect are on administrative leave while the GBI investigates. It all happened here in east Macon at the intersection of Emery Highway and Coliseum Drive around 5 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. Neighboring businesses say they heard the gun...
GBI: Macon man detained after car chase, exchange of gunfire with deputies
A Macon man is facing multiple charges after he was accused of opening fire on sheriff’s deputies at the end of a Wednesday evening car chase, officials said.
Houston County Sheriff’s Office warns of email scam
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Houston County Sheriff’s Office is warning the community about a scam involving a man wrongfully claiming to be with Norton Antivirus and taking money from victims. According to HCSO, complaints have been received saying victims receive an email, appearing to come from...
Bibb deputy, driver exchange gunfire on Coliseum Drive and Emery Highway
MACON, Ga. — A routine traffic stop in Macon turned into a shootout between a deputy and a suspect on Wednesday night, according to a release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office. Just before 5 p.m., deputies attempted to pull the car over for a traffic stop. After...
Man accused of 2016 killing of Macon woman pleads guilty, sentenced to 20 years in prison
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - The man accused in the 2016 killing of a Macon woman has pleaded guilty to her murder. The body of 27-year-old Kendra Roberts was found along Riverside Drive on the morning of August 7, 2016. A person driving along Riverside Drive said he saw what looked like a person laying just off the road in a grassy area and called 911. Deputies told WGXA News that day they found Roberts had been shot multiple times and was dead, marking that year's tenth homicide.
Man arrested after exchanging gunfire with Bibb deputy
UPDATE: The GBI is investigating an officer involved shooting in Bibb County. Preliminary information indicates police conducted a traffic stop on a driver identified as Dale Watson, 31, for a traffic violation. Watson refused to stop and sped away, according to the GBI. There was a short vehicle pursuit that...
Deputies looking for Macon Storage Center burglary suspects
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is investigating multiple burglaries at a storage facility on Hawkinsville Rd. According to investigators, the incidents have happened at Macon Storage Center, located at 5410 Hawkinsville Rd. in south Bibb County. Deputies say the suspect, pictured above, could be driving in...
BCSO investigating incident involving a man who was shot
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident in which a man was shot. According to BCSO, deputies are investigating a situation in which a man suffering from a gunshot wound drove himself to Piedmont Hospital, but when asked about the incident, the man says he doesn’t remember where it happened or when. Investigators say the man isn’t sure the shooting happened in Macon.
PHOTOS: Deputies investigating thefts at two Macon storage facilities
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two separate storage facility break-in cases. The first involves storage units at 5410 Hawkinsville Road. According to the Sheriff’s Office, several suspects broke into multiple storage units. The suspects were seen in a possible gray 2018 or...
Man arrested as suspect in armed robbery at Dollar Tree in Bibb County, deputies say
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies have made an arrest in connection to a robbery that took place last week in Macon. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Bibb County deputies responded to a call of a robbery at the Dollar Tree located at 2429 Tom Hill Sr. Blvd just before 10 p.m. on Sept.14.
1967 Mercury Cougar among items stolen from I-Storage in Macon
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says it's looking for two suspects who rammed a storage facility gate and stole items including a 1967 Mercury Cougar. Investigators state that on September 6, 2022, two men rammed the gate of the I-Storage facility located at 4480 Riverside Dr.
Deputies: Man arrives at Macon hospital after being shot
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is working to learn more about a shooting. WGXA News observed multiple Bibb County Sheriff's Office vehicles, along with crime scene tape surrounding a vehicle, at Piedmont Hospital in Macon. Investigators were combing over the vehicle and taking pictures. The...
1 Dead, Several Others Injured After A Motor Vehicle Crash In Laurens County ( Laurens County, GA)
Georgia State Patrol responded to a motor vehicle crash that claimed a life and led to the hospitalization of others in Laurens County. According to the patrol, a Ford F-150 traveling east on Minter Tweed road failed to stop at a stop sign and [..]
'Just operating rogue': WGXA uncovers Macon has no contract with ambulance services
MACON, Ga. (WGXA)-- All week WGXA's Ereina Plunkett has been keeping a pulse on a Bibb County EMS situation, trying to bring you vital information on some of the problems people are facing in the county. After reports of ambulance wait times exceeding two hours, no ambulances available during emergencies,...
4 arrested, 11 cited following Highway 300 road check in Crisp County
Numerous law enforcement agencies teamed up for a road check in Crisp County. The Crisp County Sheriff's Office and the Middle Georgia Traffic Enforcement Network conducted a road check on Georgia Highway 300 in Crisp County Friday night. Citations were issued for suspended licenses, seat belt violations, child restraint violations...
Dodge Co. murder suspect, 71, found dead in jail cell
DODGE COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- A murder suspect was found deceased in his jail cell in Dodge County Tuesday night. The Dodge County Sheriff's Office confirms jail staff discovered 71-year-old Ronnie Robert Reaves dead around 10:27 p.m. Authorities state that Reaves took his own life and say there's currently no...
Monroe County deputies warn of TikTok challenge following auto theft arrest
FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is warning of a TikTok challenge following the arrest of a 14-year-old for auto theft. Deputies were investigating two stolen vehicles in the Juliette area on Friday, September 16th and Saturday, September 17th. Deputies recovered both vehicles, and a...
Police: Juvenile shot in Fort Valley, 15-year-old suspect arrested after chase
PEACH COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A shooting in Fort Valley is under investigation. In a post on Facebook, the Fort Valley Police Department says their officers were called to an East Church Street address early Tuesday morning about a person who had been shot. When they arrived at the address, officers found a juvenile boy had been shot in his lower extremities. The victim is being treated at the hospital.
Rodeo Bar and Grill loses business license after deadly shooting
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- A bar on Pio Nono Avenue has been shut down following a shooting that left a security guard dead earlier this month. After Sheriff David Davis signed off on pulling the bar's liquor license last week, Planning and Zoning has followed up with revoking the business license as well, effectively closing the establishment.
