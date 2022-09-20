ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bear Spotted Near Clearwater; Bear Hunting Numbers in Minnesota

More and more bears are being spotted in Minnesota over the past few years. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He says that more bears have moved into to Central Minnesota but it is also possible we are seeing them more because of trail cameras and people seeing them on properties and snapping a picture of them. Schmitt says a friend of his took a picture of the bear you see above on his property a couple of weeks ago between St. Augusta and Clearwater.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota's favorite fall recipe is ...

As we welcome the first day of fall, is there a recipe you can't wait to pull out this time of year?Taste of Home compiled a list of the Top Fall Recipe in every state.In Minnesota, it was Grilled Maple Pork Chops, while in Wisconsin it was Apple Crisp.Iowa's favorite recipe is Party Potatoes, North Dakota prefers Caramel Apple Cheesecake and South Dakota goes for Chocolate Chip Oatmeal Cookies.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Finding Minnesota: Where better to go rock climbing than Minnesota's Rock County?

LUVERNE, Minn. -- How about rock climbing in Rock County of all places? In this week's Finding Minnesota, see why people come from across the country to scale the cliffs at Blue Mounds State Park.In the most southwestern part of the state, you'll find plants and animals of all shapes and sizes."This is kind of the gateway to the west," Chris Ingebretsen, park manager, said.There's prickly pear cactus on the ground, turkey vultures overhead, and even a herd of bison that roams more than 500 acres of land."We actually have a very large snake population. Nothing poisonous, but fox snakes,...
LUVERNE, MN
Kat Kountry 105

Minnesota’s Niagara Cave Voted America’s 29th Favorite Landmark

That is right! Aqua Expeditions, a recognized global leader in luxury small-ship expeditions, polled 2,100 Americans on which local natural landmarks they would most like to visit. From these answers, Aqua Expeditions compiled America’s 250 favorite natural landmarks from the national survey. And with that, Harmony’s Niagara Cave, and 4 other Minnesota landmarks were included in the top 250 list.
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota Reformer

Minnesotans are drinking themselves to death at an unprecedented rate

More than 1,100 Minnesotans died due to excessive drinking in 2021, according to data recently released by the CDC. The number is a record high for the state, representing a doubling of the mortality rate since 2014 and a continuation of a pandemic-era spike in alcohol deaths.  Last year more Minnesotans died of alcohol-induced causes […] The post Minnesotans are drinking themselves to death at an unprecedented rate appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNESOTA STATE
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Fareway Meat Market opens its 1st Minnesota store

Fareway Stores Inc., which touts its fresh, high-quality meat as “second-to-none,” on Wednesday opened its first Fareway Meat Market in Minnesota. The 2,300-square-foot market in the former W-2’s Quality Meats store at 220 W. Main St. in Luverne, will serve a population of about 5,000, Fareway said in a release.
LUVERNE, MN
NewsBreak
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
Sasquatch 107.7

Southeast Minnesota Attraction Voted One of America’s Favorite Landmarks

Here in Minnesota, we're home to quite a few attractions that people travel from around the country and sometimes from around the world for (lookin' at you Mall of America). Of course, here in southeast Minnesota people travel here for Mayo Clinic and some may travel here to see something like the SPAM Museum. But there's one spot about an hour from Rochester, MN that was voted as one of America's favorite landmarks!
MINNESOTA STATE
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

St. Cloud in the Top 5 – But Not for Something Good

It seems like all we have been hearing about recently is topics covering high gas prices, high grocery prices, inflation in general and crime. But how bad is the crime? Honestly, it's pretty bad. Just turn on the news, and you will get a barrage of car jackings, robberies, gun violence, and more. It's always been around, but it seems like during and since the pandemic those problems have definitely been on an upswing.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
fox9.com

Photos: Large hail smashes cars, pounds homes in Wisconsin, Minnesota

(FOX 9) - Storms that moved through the metro on Tuesday night dropped some hail and brought brilliant lightning flashes. Some spots saw some pretty big balls of hail, particularly in western Wisconsin and areas like River Falls, Wisconsin, where multiple viewers reported some large hail balls. Photos from Dustin in River Falls show some near-softball-sized hail. Viewer Graziella Gakumba also submitted photos of some similarly large hail.
RIVER FALLS, WI
mprnews.org

Storms dump baseball-size hail. Windy and much colder Wednesday.

Severe storm erupted Tuesday evening favoring the eastern Twin Cities and western Wisconsin. The storms reached peak intensity as they moves into western Wisconsin. There are numerous reports of golf ball to egg-size, to tea cup-size hail. These massive hailstones were reportedly photographed around River Falls, Wisconsin. Here are some...
RIVER FALLS, WI

