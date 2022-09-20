Read full article on original website
Duck Hunting Starts in Minnesota Saturday; What you Need to Know
The waterfowl hunting season starts in Minnesota Saturday and that includes ducks, coots and mergansers. In the north zone in Minnesota the hunt continues through November 22 while in the Central Zone (St. Cloud is a part of) and South Zone the hunting dates are September 24-October 2 and again from October 8 - November 27.
Fall colors in Minnesota: Where to see the best fall foliage (including top spots along the North Shore in Lutsen, the Gunflint Trail, and more)
Fall is officially here and the leaves are beginning to change across the state. With hot temperatures this summer, the time for peak colors might be later this year, but there are many great places in Minnesota to see the brilliant fall foliage. Grab a pumpkin spice latte and head...
Bear Spotted Near Clearwater; Bear Hunting Numbers in Minnesota
More and more bears are being spotted in Minnesota over the past few years. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He says that more bears have moved into to Central Minnesota but it is also possible we are seeing them more because of trail cameras and people seeing them on properties and snapping a picture of them. Schmitt says a friend of his took a picture of the bear you see above on his property a couple of weeks ago between St. Augusta and Clearwater.
Minnesota's favorite fall recipe is ...
As we welcome the first day of fall, is there a recipe you can't wait to pull out this time of year?Taste of Home compiled a list of the Top Fall Recipe in every state.In Minnesota, it was Grilled Maple Pork Chops, while in Wisconsin it was Apple Crisp.Iowa's favorite recipe is Party Potatoes, North Dakota prefers Caramel Apple Cheesecake and South Dakota goes for Chocolate Chip Oatmeal Cookies.
Land of 10,000+ Lakes & This County Has More Than Any Other
Yes, we know that Minnesota is the land of 10,000 lakes. In fact, there are actually more than that, but it's rounded to ten thousand. But, there is actually a county in Minnesota that has more lakes in that one county than any other in Minnesota, and the whole country.
Finding Minnesota: Where better to go rock climbing than Minnesota's Rock County?
LUVERNE, Minn. -- How about rock climbing in Rock County of all places? In this week's Finding Minnesota, see why people come from across the country to scale the cliffs at Blue Mounds State Park.In the most southwestern part of the state, you'll find plants and animals of all shapes and sizes."This is kind of the gateway to the west," Chris Ingebretsen, park manager, said.There's prickly pear cactus on the ground, turkey vultures overhead, and even a herd of bison that roams more than 500 acres of land."We actually have a very large snake population. Nothing poisonous, but fox snakes,...
Minnesota’s Niagara Cave Voted America’s 29th Favorite Landmark
That is right! Aqua Expeditions, a recognized global leader in luxury small-ship expeditions, polled 2,100 Americans on which local natural landmarks they would most like to visit. From these answers, Aqua Expeditions compiled America’s 250 favorite natural landmarks from the national survey. And with that, Harmony’s Niagara Cave, and 4 other Minnesota landmarks were included in the top 250 list.
Frost advisories in Minnesota on the first day of fall
As summer turns to fall, Minnesota's green grass will turn a bit of a sparkly white in some locations overnight into Thursday as frost is expected. Temps are forecast to dip into the 30s in northern Minnesota, prompting the advisory on the day of autumn equinox, which strikes at 8:03 p.m. Central Time Thursday.
Is It Illegal to Flash Your Lights at Another Car in Minnesota?
In Minnesota, we know there are all kinds of things we're not supposed to do when we're driving -- but do anyway (sometimes). From driving with snow on our car to checking our phones when we're stopped at a light -- to speeding and not turning on our lights when it's raining.
Minnesotans are drinking themselves to death at an unprecedented rate
More than 1,100 Minnesotans died due to excessive drinking in 2021, according to data recently released by the CDC. The number is a record high for the state, representing a doubling of the mortality rate since 2014 and a continuation of a pandemic-era spike in alcohol deaths. Last year more Minnesotans died of alcohol-induced causes […] The post Minnesotans are drinking themselves to death at an unprecedented rate appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Fareway Meat Market opens its 1st Minnesota store
Fareway Stores Inc., which touts its fresh, high-quality meat as “second-to-none,” on Wednesday opened its first Fareway Meat Market in Minnesota. The 2,300-square-foot market in the former W-2’s Quality Meats store at 220 W. Main St. in Luverne, will serve a population of about 5,000, Fareway said in a release.
DNR announces lands for sale in St. Louis County, others across Minnesota
From the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources - September 21, 2022. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has state lands for sale in Anoka, Houston, Itasca, St. Louis and Wadena counties. The 17 parcels for sale include rural lands with many recreational opportunities. Annual land sales help the DNR refine...
A warming climate brings dire predictions for fish in Northern Minnesota lakes
Photo: Dead fish accumulate on the west end of Lake Nokomis in Minneapolis on June 5. Large numbers of fish were killed that spring due to rapidly rising temperatures after a long winter, causing low dissolved oxygen levels according to experts. Evan Frost | MPR News 2018. Fish kills are...
Record heat in Minnesota has fingerprints of climate change
Meteorologist Sven Sundgaard has the Minnesota weather forecast and a look at the fingerprints of climate change on Tuesday's record-hot temps around the state.
You Betcha! The 'Midwest accent' explained by a dialect coach
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn — We've all heard that strong Minnesota accent portrayed in the TV series Fargo, and you may be thinking... "Gosh, we don't really sound like dat, do we?" According to Keely Wolter, who just so happens to be an accent and dialect coach based in the Twin Cities... we do!
What’s Wrong With Your Lilac? Lilac Concerns Arise in Central Minnesota
Many people across central Minnesota have been noticing that their Lilac bushes are developing some strange symptoms, and are curious if the problems being encountered are going to be serious problems in the future. Lilacs have been reported throughout the area with areas of brown, crinkly leaves and leaf drop...
Southeast Minnesota Attraction Voted One of America’s Favorite Landmarks
Here in Minnesota, we're home to quite a few attractions that people travel from around the country and sometimes from around the world for (lookin' at you Mall of America). Of course, here in southeast Minnesota people travel here for Mayo Clinic and some may travel here to see something like the SPAM Museum. But there's one spot about an hour from Rochester, MN that was voted as one of America's favorite landmarks!
St. Cloud in the Top 5 – But Not for Something Good
It seems like all we have been hearing about recently is topics covering high gas prices, high grocery prices, inflation in general and crime. But how bad is the crime? Honestly, it's pretty bad. Just turn on the news, and you will get a barrage of car jackings, robberies, gun violence, and more. It's always been around, but it seems like during and since the pandemic those problems have definitely been on an upswing.
Photos: Large hail smashes cars, pounds homes in Wisconsin, Minnesota
(FOX 9) - Storms that moved through the metro on Tuesday night dropped some hail and brought brilliant lightning flashes. Some spots saw some pretty big balls of hail, particularly in western Wisconsin and areas like River Falls, Wisconsin, where multiple viewers reported some large hail balls. Photos from Dustin in River Falls show some near-softball-sized hail. Viewer Graziella Gakumba also submitted photos of some similarly large hail.
Storms dump baseball-size hail. Windy and much colder Wednesday.
Severe storm erupted Tuesday evening favoring the eastern Twin Cities and western Wisconsin. The storms reached peak intensity as they moves into western Wisconsin. There are numerous reports of golf ball to egg-size, to tea cup-size hail. These massive hailstones were reportedly photographed around River Falls, Wisconsin. Here are some...
