ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charities

Southeast Red Cross mobilizes team to Puerto Rico

By Sophie Brams
WCBD Count on 2
WCBD Count on 2
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GGMSt_0i2r7J3I00

SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO (WCBD)- A team of American Red Cross volunteers from across the Southeast is heading to Puerto Rico to lend aid and support in the wake of a devastating natural disaster

Hurricane Fiona struck Puerto Rico’s southwest coast on Sunday afternoon as a Category 1 storm, leaving a trail of destruction in its wake. Along with catastrophic flooding, nearly the entire island–more than half a million people–is without power .

Dori Baumwart, Divisional Advisor for the Southeast for Disaster Spiritual Care, said Red Cross volunteers are still working to assess the damage in order to create a relief plan.

“The first group of people that go out there are people that do damage assessment and so they are all over the island canvassing as much of it as they can in the time period that they have,” she said. “Yesterday was pretty much day one for us.”

She added that the community’s needs are re-assessed each day to ensure an appropriate response.

“We have a headquarters, where I’ll be working, and that’s where we’ll actually identify every single day where we need to pinpoint [aid] for that day and the next day too,” she said. “We do it day by day in a disaster because the situations change very fluidly.”

Baumwart added part of the goal Red Cross is to give the community an outlet to express the personal impacts of the disaster.

“I’ve already talked to some folks that I know that were in standing water that was five feet high and that had to stand in that for many hours,” she said. “These are stories that are really tough that people do need to be able to tell and they do better when they tell their stories. So we’re there as a listening presence to help them to move through it.”

Volunteers will be in Puerto Rico for the next two weeks, lending support both spiritually and physically and as Baumwart puts it: “being a presence.”

“When we pull one of our vehicles over, we want people to come see us and get their water, get their food, and everything,” she said. “We want to be a presence where they can come right up, get what they need, and then leave and go back where they need to be.”

The Red Cross previously sent a team to Puerto Rico to assist with relief efforts in the wake of Hurricane Maria in 2017.

Visit redcross.org for more information on how to volunteer or donate to the American Red Cross.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.

Comments / 0

Related
WCBD Count on 2

Lowcountry Food Bank host 2nd annual ‘Walk to Fight Hunger’

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Nearly 400 people came out to walk Sunday morning in support of the food bank’s efforts to combat food insecurity. People across the Lowcountry are walking together to fight hunger. “We have about 375 local community members walking to take a stance in the fight against hunger,” Lowcountry Food Bank […]
CHARITIES
WCBD Count on 2

SCDNR: Shellfish harvesting season opens October 1

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The 2022-2023 season for the recreational harvest of shellfish will resume a half-hour before sunrise on Saturday, October 1. The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources said if a hurricane, major rain event, or pollution spill should occur, shellfish beds may be closed temporarily by the South Carolina Department of […]
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Red Cross#American Red Cross#Volunteers#Hurricane Maria#Charity#Southeast Red Cross
WCBD Count on 2

2022 already sets record in SC with 7 babies safely given up

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Seven mothers have given up their babies in South Carolina so far in 2022, more than any year since the state passed its safe haven law more than two decades ago. The babies were all given up at hospitals, according to data from the Department of Social Services obtained by The State […]
POLITICS
WCBD Count on 2

S.C. Education leaders: Bus driver training process ‘intensive, safe’

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – State education leaders say training policies for school bus drivers in the state are rigorous and thorough and have confidence they are safe for the students in need of a ride. School districts have said the long training makes finding drivers difficult. Extensive training hours, written tests, hours of hands-on […]
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Red Cross
Country
Puerto Rico
NewsBreak
Charities
NewsBreak
Sports
WCBD Count on 2

SC military community to hold hiring fair Wednesday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The SC Department of Veterans Affairs, SC Department of Commerce, SC Future Makers will hold a career fair for the state’s military community. The hiring fair will include employers from Roper St. Francis, Volvo, Mark Anthony Brewing, Oshkosh Defense, the South Carolina Port Authority, Walmart Distribution, and more. Employers are hiring […]
COLUMBIA, SC
WCBD Count on 2

VP Harris urges SC college students to vote in midterms

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris visited two historically Black colleges in South Carolina to push for voter registration as she focuses on places and demographics that will be key to Democrats’ chances to hold on to Congress in the midterm elections. In remarks Tuesday to first-year students at South Carolina State University, an Orangeburg […]
ORANGEBURG, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Gas prices continue falling in South Carolina

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The good news continues for South Carolina drivers as prices at the pump have gone down for the 14th consecutive week. The state gas price fell by 6.2 cents in the past week and South Carolinians can expect to pay $3.20 per gallon at the pump on average, based on a survey […]
TRAFFIC
WCBD Count on 2

Local historian captures Charleston history in weekly podcast

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Interested in history? Longtime historian, Dr. Nic Butler started the Charleston Time Machine podcast five years ago to bring light to corners of the Lowcountry’s history.  Emersed in history, Butler has worked as a historical consultant for the City of Charleston, an archivist of the South Carolina Historical Society, and […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

SCHP gives advice for drivers during Railroad Safety Week

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Law enforcement and safety experts are giving out information that could save a life when drivers and pedestrians come across train tracks. In 2022, there have been 24 accidents involving trains in South Carolina with 12 injuries and four deaths. “Really these things shouldn’t happen. There’s no excuse for them to happen,” […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
WCBD Count on 2

New joint middle, high school could be coming to Awendaw

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A recent land purchase by the Charleston County School District (CCSD) could be the home of a joint middle and high school that would cater to students in Awendaw, McClellanville, and, possibly, Mt. Pleasant. The $3.5 million, 107-acre property is located about 17 miles north of Wando High School off […]
AWENDAW, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Child passenger safety week: How to check your child’s car seat

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) — It’s child passenger safety week, and safety officials across South Carolina are reminding parents of the importance of using child car seats correctly. The annual campaign runs from Sept. 18-24, and aims to educate caregivers across the country about choosing the right car seat and installing it properly to ensure the […]
COLUMBIA, SC
WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

23K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

News 2 provides the latest news, weather and breaking news from across the South Carolina Lowcountry. | www.counton2.com

 https://www.counton2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy