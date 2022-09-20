Alex Jones arrives at — and then leaves — CT courthouse for trial with Sandy Hook families

Read full article on original website
Woog's World: A wealthy Westporter, Wilbur Cross and how Staples High came to be
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Another school year has begun. At Staples High, there’s a familiar hum of activity. Dozens of courses, from Advanced Placement Environmental Studies and Mandarin to Advanced Culinary and Radio Production, take place each day. Athletes play fall sports; the Players’ drama troupe rehearses the fall production of “Guys and Dolls.”
Editorial: How do you like them (CT) apples?
↑ Thumbs up to apple picking. The annual fall tradition is a specialty in Connecticut, and not just at an orchard fresh off a national recognition. Lyman Orchards Apple Barrel Market in Middlefield ranked No. 9 in the top United States destinations to go apple picking, according to results released at the beginning of the month from the review website Yelp. It’s a well-deserved honor. But the opportunities to pick apples can be found around the state, from the far reaches of Litchfield County to the more crowded environs in the state’s southwestern corner. It’s the perfect opportunity to take advantage of the finally cooling weather.
8 'haunted’ restaurants in CT that give ‘ghost kitchen’ a new meaning
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. With several of these Connecticut restaurants and bars located in historical, centuries-old buildings, employees and guests say they’ve experienced spooky happenings: unexplained movements, sounds and even sightings of apparitions. But even if you don’t leave with your own personal ghost story, you'll still enjoy the food and drink.
Milford's Beth-El center tackles local food insecurity
MILFORD — Food insecurity is the top concern for many people in Milford, Stratford and Fairfield, according to the 2022 Community Health Needs Assessment by Yale New Haven Health. The data was compiled from 125 surveys sent to the health departments, St. Vincent's Medical Center parish nurses and the...
Police: One dead, three injured after Ledyard three-car crash
LEDYARD — Local police say one person died and four others were injured in a three-car crash on Tuesday afternoon. Ledyard officers were called to the intersection of Route 12 and Oakridge Drive around 4 p.m. on Tuesday in response to a 911 call reporting the crash. Investigators later determined that the collisions occurred when a 2014 Nissan Rogue traveling southbound on Route 12 crossed the center line into the northbound lane, sideswiping a 2017 Toyota 4Runner before striking a Chevy Colorado head-on.
