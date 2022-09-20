England tour Pakistan for the first time in 17 years as the two countries compete in a seven-match T20I series in preparation for the T20 World Cup in Australia that starts in October.Moeen Ali will captain England for the first few games, as Jos Buttler continues to recover from a calf injury, and he said: “It is going to be memorable playing in front of the Pakistani crowds and also an immense honour to deputise for Jos and captain England.”LIVE! Follow the first T20 match of England’s historic tour to Pakistan with our live blogEngland also welcome back opening batter Alex...

WORLD ・ 1 HOUR AGO