England suffer ODI series defeat to India after superb Harmanpreet Kaur century
Harmanpreet Kaur scored a superb century as England women’s cricket slid to a crushing one-day international series defeat against India at Canterbury.Having lost by seven wickets in the opening game, the hosts needed to square the scoreline on Wednesday to make their long-awaited return to Lord’s this weekend – the first outing at the Home of Cricket for England’s women since the triumphant 2017 World Cup final – a series decider.But the third Royal London ODI on Saturday – set to be head coach Lisa Keightley’s last match in charge – will be only a dead-rubber following India’s second triumph...
Guus Hiddink on Socceroos bench for friendly vs New Zealand
BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — A blast from the past will be on the bench for Australia when the World Cup-bound Socceroos take on New Zealand in a friendly on Thursday — former coach Guus Hiddink. Hiddink will act as head coach Graham Arnold’s assistant for the match in...
How to watch England’s T20 tour of Pakistan
England tour Pakistan for the first time in 17 years as the two countries compete in a seven-match T20I series in preparation for the T20 World Cup in Australia that starts in October.Moeen Ali will captain England for the first few games, as Jos Buttler continues to recover from a calf injury, and he said: “It is going to be memorable playing in front of the Pakistani crowds and also an immense honour to deputise for Jos and captain England.”LIVE! Follow the first T20 match of England’s historic tour to Pakistan with our live blogEngland also welcome back opening batter Alex...
Alex Hales steers England to win over Pakistan on return from international exile
Alex Hales celebrated the end of his international exile with a crucial half-century as England’s first match in Pakistan for almost 17 years ended with victory in the first T20.The opener cracked 53 in 40 balls on his first England outing since March 2019, when he was jettisoned in the aftermath of a failed recreational drugs test, and marked the end of his spell in the wilderness by leading the way in a six-wicket success.England had earlier done well to restrict the hosts to 158 for seven in front of a sell-out 35,000 crowd at Karachi’s National Stadium, with debutant...
FOX Sports
Phillips out of England squad in concern ahead of World Cup
LONDON (AP) — Kalvin Phillips withdrew from the England squad on Tuesday because of a shoulder injury in a concern for coach Gareth Southgate ahead of the World Cup. Phillips was replaced by fellow central midfielder Jordan Henderson, with England playing Nations League games against Italy and Germany over the next week.
NBC Sports
World Cup 2022 Group G: Brazil, Serbia, Cameroon, Switzerland schedule, fixtures, rankings
World No. 1 Brazil was not given an easy ride to the knockout rounds with a tough draw in World Cup 2022 Group G this November. Tite’s imperious Brazilians will be tested by savvy Switzerland, fierce Serbia, and a Cameroon side capable of anything on its day. The group...
UEFA・
France spoils LJ’s return, beats Australia in World Cup
SYDNEY (AP) — Lauren Jackson was emotional after playing her first game for Australia in 12 years. The Hall of Famer didn’t get the result she wanted as the Opals lost to France 70-57 on Thursday to cap off the opening day of the women’s World Cup.
England batter Sophia Dunkley eyeing big finish to ODI series against India
Sophia Dunkley has set her sights on a fitting finale to England’s international summer, but knows the prospect of a grandstand finish at Lord’s hinges on Wednesday’s must-win clash against India.The third Royal London ODI between the sides will mark the first outing at the home of cricket for England’s women since the triumphant 2017 World Cup final, as well as head coach Lisa Keightley’s last match in charge.But, having lost by seven wickets in the opening game, the hosts first need to square the scoreline at Canterbury to make their long-awaited return to St John’s Wood on Saturday a...
Fans blast Pakistan starlet for misspelling Hardik Pandya’s name
Pakistan starlet Sehar Shinwari received flak on Twitter after she misspelled Team India all-rounder Hardik Pandya’s name in one of her social media posts. Sehar Shinwari made the mistake in her clarification post, claiming she never trolled Team India and “Hardik Panda” after the Men in Blue lost to Australia in the first T20I in Mohali on Tuesday.
England predicted lineup vs Italy - Nations League
Predicting the England lineup to face Italy in the Nations League.
SkySports
Italy U21s 0-2 England U21s: Rhian Brewster scores two early goals as visitors hold on for friendly win
Rhian Brewster struck twice inside the first five minutes as England U21s beat Italy U21s 2-0 in a friendly in Pescara on Thursday evening. The Sheffield United striker converted his first from the penalty spot with just three minutes on the clock, after Conor Gallagher had been floored by Edoardo Bove as he tried to turn in a Cole Palmer effort.
England World Cup legend Roger Hunt left over £500,000 to family in his will
ENGLAND World Cup winner Roger Hunt left more than half a million pounds to his family. The former Liverpool striker, 83, who died last September, bequeathed his £539,110 fortune to second wife Rowan. Roger scored 18 goals in 34 games for his country, including three during England’s glorious 1966...
England, Australia to play 1st 5-day women’s test since 1992
A women’s cricket test match will be played over five days for the first time since 1992 in the multi-format Ashes series next year. Women’s test matches have traditionally been played over four days, as opposed to five in the men’s game. The only previous instance of a five-day test in the women’s game was in 1992, when Australia hosted England at North Sydney Oval.
BBC
Pakistan score 203-0 to record stunning win over England - as it happened
That concludes proceedings for this evening's live text commentary with the seven-match series squared at 1-1 after two played. There were a few records broken, by the way. My colleague Matthew Henry has thumbed his way through the books and captured the best of them in his report which you can read here...
BBC
England v India: Amy Jones warns of inconsistency from young side after series loss
England captain Amy Jones says patience will be needed with her young, inexperienced side after they suffered a crushing 88-run defeat against India, which sealed the tourists' first one-day series win in England since 1999. Jones, who is standing in as captain in the absence of the injured Heather Knight...
England thumped in first T20 vs Pakistan as hosts’ openers fire unbeaten 203 for stunning ten-wicket victory in Karachi
ENGLAND’S friendly welcome on their historic tour of Pakistan suddenly turned into a brutal battering on the field. Incredibly, Pakistan openers Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan stormed to a victory target of 200 in the second Twenty20 match without being separated. For all the gratitude England have received for...
Edge between NZ, Wallabies adds to Rugby Championship finale
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — The winner of the Rugby Championship will be decided Saturday in matches played 11,000 kilometers (7,000 miles) and nine hours apart in Auckland, New Zealand and Durban, South Africa. Defending champion New Zealand will face Australia at Eden Park after the All Blacks won...
Yardbarker
Legends slam Team India for setting unwanted record against Australia
India greats Sunil Gavaskar and Ravi Shastri have launched a scathing attack on the Indian cricket team after Rohit Sharma and his boys failed to stop Australia from winning the first T20I in Mohali despite putting up a total of 208/6 on the board. With their defeat against Aaron Finch and company, Team India set up an unwanted world record, becoming the first side to lose two matches at home in a calendar year even after scoring 200-plus runs in T20Is. While Ravi Shastri pinned the blame for India’s defeat on their sloppy fielding after the Men in Blue dropped three catches in Australia’s run-chase, Sunil Gavaskar called out Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Harshal Patel’s lackluster show with the ball for the shocking defeat on Tuesday.
Watch: Liverpool Target Cody Gakpo Gives Netherlands Lead Over Poland - UEFA Nations League
Watch Liverpool and Manchester United target Cody Gakpo give Holland the lead over Poland in the UEFA Nations League.
UEFA・
