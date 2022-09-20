ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shadab Khan

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

England suffer ODI series defeat to India after superb Harmanpreet Kaur century

Harmanpreet Kaur scored a superb century as England women’s cricket slid to a crushing one-day international series defeat against India at Canterbury.Having lost by seven wickets in the opening game, the hosts needed to square the scoreline on Wednesday to make their long-awaited return to Lord’s this weekend – the first outing at the Home of Cricket for England’s women since the triumphant 2017 World Cup final – a series decider.But the third Royal London ODI on Saturday – set to be head coach Lisa Keightley’s last match in charge – will be only a dead-rubber following India’s second triumph...
WORLD
The Independent

How to watch England’s T20 tour of Pakistan

England tour Pakistan for the first time in 17 years as the two countries compete in a seven-match T20I series in preparation for the T20 World Cup in Australia that starts in October.Moeen Ali will captain England for the first few games, as Jos Buttler continues to recover from a calf injury, and he said: “It is going to be memorable playing in front of the Pakistani crowds and also an immense honour to deputise for Jos and captain England.”LIVE! Follow the first T20 match of England’s historic tour to Pakistan with our live blogEngland also welcome back opening batter Alex...
WORLD
The Independent

Alex Hales steers England to win over Pakistan on return from international exile

Alex Hales celebrated the end of his international exile with a crucial half-century as England’s first match in Pakistan for almost 17 years ended with victory in the first T20.The opener cracked 53 in 40 balls on his first England outing since March 2019, when he was jettisoned in the aftermath of a failed recreational drugs test, and marked the end of his spell in the wilderness by leading the way in a six-wicket success.England had earlier done well to restrict the hosts to 158 for seven in front of a sell-out 35,000 crowd at Karachi’s National Stadium, with debutant...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pakistan#Twenty20 International#England#Cricket#Sports#Karachi#Ap
FOX Sports

Phillips out of England squad in concern ahead of World Cup

LONDON (AP) — Kalvin Phillips withdrew from the England squad on Tuesday because of a shoulder injury in a concern for coach Gareth Southgate ahead of the World Cup. Phillips was replaced by fellow central midfielder Jordan Henderson, with England playing Nations League games against Italy and Germany over the next week.
SOCCER
The Independent

England batter Sophia Dunkley eyeing big finish to ODI series against India

Sophia Dunkley has set her sights on a fitting finale to England’s international summer, but knows the prospect of a grandstand finish at Lord’s hinges on Wednesday’s must-win clash against India.The third Royal London ODI between the sides will mark the first outing at the home of cricket for England’s women since the triumphant 2017 World Cup final, as well as head coach Lisa Keightley’s last match in charge.But, having lost by seven wickets in the opening game, the hosts first need to square the scoreline at Canterbury to make their long-awaited return to St John’s Wood on Saturday a...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shadab Khan
Person
Jos Buttler
ClutchPoints

Fans blast Pakistan starlet for misspelling Hardik Pandya’s name

Pakistan starlet Sehar Shinwari received flak on Twitter after she misspelled Team India all-rounder Hardik Pandya’s name in one of her social media posts. Sehar Shinwari made the mistake in her clarification post, claiming she never trolled Team India and “Hardik Panda” after the Men in Blue lost to Australia in the first T20I in Mohali on Tuesday.
WORLD
The Associated Press

England, Australia to play 1st 5-day women’s test since 1992

A women’s cricket test match will be played over five days for the first time since 1992 in the multi-format Ashes series next year. Women’s test matches have traditionally been played over four days, as opposed to five in the men’s game. The only previous instance of a five-day test in the women’s game was in 1992, when Australia hosted England at North Sydney Oval.
SPORTS
BBC

Pakistan score 203-0 to record stunning win over England - as it happened

That concludes proceedings for this evening's live text commentary with the seven-match series squared at 1-1 after two played. There were a few records broken, by the way. My colleague Matthew Henry has thumbed his way through the books and captured the best of them in his report which you can read here...
WORLD
Yardbarker

Legends slam Team India for setting unwanted record against Australia

India greats Sunil Gavaskar and Ravi Shastri have launched a scathing attack on the Indian cricket team after Rohit Sharma and his boys failed to stop Australia from winning the first T20I in Mohali despite putting up a total of 208/6 on the board. With their defeat against Aaron Finch and company, Team India set up an unwanted world record, becoming the first side to lose two matches at home in a calendar year even after scoring 200-plus runs in T20Is. While Ravi Shastri pinned the blame for India’s defeat on their sloppy fielding after the Men in Blue dropped three catches in Australia’s run-chase, Sunil Gavaskar called out Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Harshal Patel’s lackluster show with the ball for the shocking defeat on Tuesday.
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy