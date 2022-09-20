Read full article on original website
1 Person Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Lubbock (Lubbock, TX)
According to the Lubbock Police Department, a multi-vehicle accident was reported on Tuesday evening. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Texas Drivers.
KCBD
2 injured in crash on 50th and University
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LPD and LFR are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash on 50th and University Avenue. Lubbock PD received the call around 3:22 p.m. PD confirms that the victims sustained minor and moderate injuries. They could not confirm if anyone has been transported to the hospital at this time.
‘Temporary setback’ Lubbock’s Garden and Arts Center closed for two weeks after fire
LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock announced in a press release the Garden and Arts Center will remain closed until Monday, October 3 following a fire on Monday night. The press release also said the fire started just before 7:00 p.m. and Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to the community center in Clapp Park and […]
everythinglubbock.com
One killed after 50th street shooting overnight in Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas — Reports of shots fired in the 1500 block of 50th Street, between Avenue N. and P. around 11:00 p.m., prompted a response from the Lubbock Police Department Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit. LPD confirmed one person died. This is a developing story.
A Wild September 21st in Lubbock With 31 People in Total Arrested
It's Friday eve, so I worked extra hard to get these mugshots ready for everyone today. I had a meetup at the South Plains Fair with some vendors but realized I had all the information I needed, so we canceled it but will be there tomorrow. If you see me tomorrow at the fair during lunchtime asking to take a picture of your food, just let it happen. It's for something important.
Thai Kitchen Opens Second Location in Lubbock
Holy Thai food, Batman! This is the best news yet. Thai Kitchen officially opened a second location in Lubbock on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. This is going to be great for all the people that live on the south side of town. If you've never been to or heard of...
Woman, 73, killed in pedestrian collision, LPD provides update
Police identified the victim as Mary Balderas, and the driver as Kotton Bednarz, 18.
everythinglubbock.com
Important things to know before going to the South Plains Fair in Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas— The 2022 South Plains Fair is scheduled to kick off on Thursday, September 22 at 6:00 p.m. and run through Saturday, October 1. Here is the need-to-know information for anyone planning to go for the rides, entertainment, and (of course) the food. Admission Fees. Individuals 13 and...
Get Your Weiners Ready: A Derby is Coming to Lubbock This Weekend
Calling all weiner loves, this brand new event in Lubbock will be perfect for you. This is definitely not something you see every day but the first ever Weiner Dog Derby is coming to Lubbock this Sunday and it will be an event you don't want to miss. If you...
everythinglubbock.com
City of Lubbock releases statement on the death of former councilmember T.J. Patterson
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Former Lubbock City Councilmember T.J. Patterson died Wednesday morning at the age of 85. Councilman Patterson was the first African-American elected to serve on the Lubbock City Council in 1984, and went on to serve in that role for 20 years. He also published the weekly newspaper Southwest Digest while serving on the City Council.
everythinglubbock.com
Lubbock County phone lines down
LUBBOCK, Texas — Update: Officials said the issues with phone lines have been resolved. Lubbock County was experiencing issues with inbound and outbound called to its phones. The county said the issue does not affect 911 or non-emergency lines (806-767-1441 and 806-766-0417), and it is working to correct the...
Approximately $40,000 Will Buy You a Burnt Out, Boarded Up, Piece of Junk House in Lubbock
The housing market in Lubbock is getting pretty out of control. I like to check out Zillow every once in a while just to see if there are any amazing deals. I came across a house listed for $39,500 that really confused me. Apparently in Lubbock, you can sell a turd without even trying to paint it gold. This house is just that.
Lubbock Is About to Become Number One in What?
Lubbock is the land of cotton, Texas Tech, fantastic medical centers, and now... I find it awesome that we're about to be a leader in a new category. We're usually named number one in some atrocious thing. This time we're about to be a leader in an amazing, yet unusual category. Are you ready for this?
Longtime Councilman T.J. Patterson died
LUBBOCK, Texas — T.J. Patterson, Lubbock’s first Black city council member and father of current Councilwoman Shelia Patterson-Harris, died Wednesday morning. Patterson-Harris began notifying family members. Patterson was elected to the council in 1984 and served 20 years. Patterson was also the publisher of the Southwest Digest which he cofounded with Eddie Richardson. Its last […]
Traveling Vietnam Memorial Wall arrives in Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas — The American Veterans Traveling Tribute’s (AVTT) Vietnam Wall arrived at Memorial Circle on Texas Tech University’s (TTU) campus Wednesday afternoon. There was a three-volley salute during the opening ceremony Wednesday, and there will be one more during the closing ceremony at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 25. The salute is a key […]
KCBD
Thursday morning top stories: 1 dead in Central Lubbock shooting
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Central Lubbock. Officers say one person died in the shooting around 11 o’clock last night near 50th and Ave. N. Here’s what we know so far: 1 dead after Central Lubbock shooting. Remembering former...
Lubbock’s Oddities Market Returns to Celebrate 1-Year Anniversary
The Oddities Market, a pop-up market place for all things weird and wonderful, returns to celebrate its 1-year anniversary on Saturday, September 24th at 408 Ave. J. It will feature over 30 vendors with handmade items for sale. There will also be food trucks and a fire dance performance. In...
everythinglubbock.com
Bucketheads Lubbock has décor, clothes and gift options
LUBBOCK, Texas- Bucketheads Lubbock is a one stop shop for décor, accessories, bags and everything in-between. Shop in store or online.
everythinglubbock.com
KLBK Thursday AM Weather Update: September 22nd, 2022
LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Thursday morning weather update!. Today: A weak front will cause slight cooling, otherwise more warm and sunny weather! High of 88°. Winds NE/SE 10-15 MPH. Tonight:. Calm and cool. Low of 63°. Winds S 10-15 MPH. Tomorrow:. Warm...
KCBD
Power restored to 6,263 customers after crane hits transmission line
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Xcel has cleared a crane from a transmission line at North I-27 and Loop 289 and repaired the transmission line to restore power to thousands of residents in Shallowater, Abernathy, New Deal, and north Lubbock. Other areas were also affected. The crane contacted the transmission line...
