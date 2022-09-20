ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

KCBD

2 injured in crash on 50th and University

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LPD and LFR are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash on 50th and University Avenue. Lubbock PD received the call around 3:22 p.m. PD confirms that the victims sustained minor and moderate injuries. They could not confirm if anyone has been transported to the hospital at this time.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

One killed after 50th street shooting overnight in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas — Reports of shots fired in the 1500 block of 50th Street, between Avenue N. and P. around 11:00 p.m., prompted a response from the Lubbock Police Department Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit. LPD confirmed one person died. This is a developing story.
LUBBOCK, TX
Awesome 98

A Wild September 21st in Lubbock With 31 People in Total Arrested

It's Friday eve, so I worked extra hard to get these mugshots ready for everyone today. I had a meetup at the South Plains Fair with some vendors but realized I had all the information I needed, so we canceled it but will be there tomorrow. If you see me tomorrow at the fair during lunchtime asking to take a picture of your food, just let it happen. It's for something important.
LUBBOCK, TX
102.5 KISS FM

Thai Kitchen Opens Second Location in Lubbock

Holy Thai food, Batman! This is the best news yet. Thai Kitchen officially opened a second location in Lubbock on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. This is going to be great for all the people that live on the south side of town. If you've never been to or heard of...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Important things to know before going to the South Plains Fair in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas— The 2022 South Plains Fair is scheduled to kick off on Thursday, September 22 at 6:00 p.m. and run through Saturday, October 1. Here is the need-to-know information for anyone planning to go for the rides, entertainment, and (of course) the food. Admission Fees. Individuals 13 and...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

City of Lubbock releases statement on the death of former councilmember T.J. Patterson

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Former Lubbock City Councilmember T.J. Patterson died Wednesday morning at the age of 85. Councilman Patterson was the first African-American elected to serve on the Lubbock City Council in 1984, and went on to serve in that role for 20 years. He also published the weekly newspaper Southwest Digest while serving on the City Council.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Lubbock County phone lines down

LUBBOCK, Texas — Update: Officials said the issues with phone lines have been resolved. Lubbock County was experiencing issues with inbound and outbound called to its phones. The county said the issue does not affect 911 or non-emergency lines (806-767-1441 and 806-766-0417), and it is working to correct the...
LUBBOCK COUNTY, TX
FMX 94.5

Lubbock Is About to Become Number One in What?

Lubbock is the land of cotton, Texas Tech, fantastic medical centers, and now... I find it awesome that we're about to be a leader in a new category. We're usually named number one in some atrocious thing. This time we're about to be a leader in an amazing, yet unusual category. Are you ready for this?
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Longtime Councilman T.J. Patterson died

LUBBOCK, Texas — T.J. Patterson, Lubbock’s first Black city council member and father of current Councilwoman Shelia Patterson-Harris, died Wednesday morning. Patterson-Harris began notifying family members. Patterson was elected to the council in 1984 and served 20 years. Patterson was also the publisher of the Southwest Digest which he cofounded with Eddie Richardson. Its last […]
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Traveling Vietnam Memorial Wall arrives in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas — The American Veterans Traveling Tribute’s (AVTT) Vietnam Wall arrived at Memorial Circle on Texas Tech University’s (TTU) campus Wednesday afternoon. There was a three-volley salute during the opening ceremony Wednesday, and there will be one more during the closing ceremony at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 25. The salute is a key […]
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Thursday morning top stories: 1 dead in Central Lubbock shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Central Lubbock. Officers say one person died in the shooting around 11 o’clock last night near 50th and Ave. N. Here’s what we know so far: 1 dead after Central Lubbock shooting. Remembering former...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

KLBK Thursday AM Weather Update: September 22nd, 2022

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Thursday morning weather update!. Today: A weak front will cause slight cooling, otherwise more warm and sunny weather! High of 88°. Winds NE/SE 10-15 MPH. Tonight:. Calm and cool. Low of 63°. Winds S 10-15 MPH. Tomorrow:. Warm...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Power restored to 6,263 customers after crane hits transmission line

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Xcel has cleared a crane from a transmission line at North I-27 and Loop 289 and repaired the transmission line to restore power to thousands of residents in Shallowater, Abernathy, New Deal, and north Lubbock. Other areas were also affected. The crane contacted the transmission line...
LUBBOCK, TX

