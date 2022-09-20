Read full article on original website
Football World Reacts To Ohio State-Michigan Betting Line
There's plenty of football left to play before Ohio State and Michigan collide for the annual Big Ten bout. That's not stopping sportsbooks -- and perhaps some bettors -- from planning ahead. As noted by Action Network's Brett McMurphy, the Buckeyes have opened as a 10.5-point favorite on FanDuel Sportsbook...
247Sports
Jalen Rose shouts out Juwan Howard, trolls UConn after Michigan football's blowout victory
Ex-Michigan men's basketball star Jalen Rose was on hand for Saturday's 59-0 win over UConn, the Wolverines football team's third straight blowout victory to open the season. He was a special guest of head men's basketball coach Juwan Howard, his former teammate of Fab Five fame, and watched from the sideline as Michigan rolled one of college football's worst teams.
Michigan's Will Johnson Making Big Strides
The true freshman defensive back has been tested early in his career and he's rising to the challenge.
PODCAST: Penn State aims to build momentum in Beaver Stadium; official visit leads recruiting updates
Moving forward from an emphatic beatdown of Auburn, Penn State returns home to Beaver Stadium on Saturday afternoon for its final non-conference game of the regular season. Central Michigan, carrying a 1-2 record, comes to campus from the Mid-American Conference for a noon kickoff. After breaking down the impact of...
Pitt HC Pat Narduzzi Remembers College Days at Rhode Island
With a game against his alma mater days away, Pitt Panthers head coach Pat Narduzzi recalled his college days.
Jim Harbaugh's High Praise For Blake Corum
Coming off of a five touchdown performance on Saturday, head coach Jim Harbaugh offered a tremendous compliment to Michigan's Blake Corum.
Michigan Stadium tunnel named after Lloyd Carr
A former Michigan football head coach and longtime assistant has gotten his name on the stadium in a new honor. Michigan Athletics announced that the tunnel of The Big House is getting a new name attached, as former coach Lloyd Carr, who oversaw the 1997 national championship team after taking over the program in 1995, now has his name attached above the iconic player entrance to the stadium.
Joel Klatt breaks down what he knows about Michigan football heading into Week 4
Friend of the site, and Fox Sports’ premier college football analyst, Joel Klatt, acknowledges exactly what everyone else is: Michigan football hasn’t had a tough schedule thus far in 2022. However, that steps up right now, with a 3-0 Maryland team coming to Ann Arbor. While the Wolverines...
Boston Celtics officially suspend Ime Udoka for 2022-23, won’t commit to head coach moving forward
It’s now official. The Boston Celtics have announced that head coach Ime Udoka has been suspended for the entire 2022-23
Jim Harbaugh provides awesome behind-the-scenes look at Michigan's impressive training facilities
Michigan football is synonymous with elite talent. But, have you ever wondered what the facilities look like for the team? It’s quite similar to an NFL team. WXYZ’s sports director, Brad Galli, interviewed Jim Harbaugh to get a more inside look at the football program’s facilities. Harbaugh...
