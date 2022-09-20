ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Ohio State-Michigan Betting Line

There's plenty of football left to play before Ohio State and Michigan collide for the annual Big Ten bout. That's not stopping sportsbooks -- and perhaps some bettors -- from planning ahead. As noted by Action Network's Brett McMurphy, the Buckeyes have opened as a 10.5-point favorite on FanDuel Sportsbook...
247Sports

Jalen Rose shouts out Juwan Howard, trolls UConn after Michigan football's blowout victory

Ex-Michigan men's basketball star Jalen Rose was on hand for Saturday's 59-0 win over UConn, the Wolverines football team's third straight blowout victory to open the season. He was a special guest of head men's basketball coach Juwan Howard, his former teammate of Fab Five fame, and watched from the sideline as Michigan rolled one of college football's worst teams.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Michigan Stadium tunnel named after Lloyd Carr

A former Michigan football head coach and longtime assistant has gotten his name on the stadium in a new honor. Michigan Athletics announced that the tunnel of The Big House is getting a new name attached, as former coach Lloyd Carr, who oversaw the 1997 national championship team after taking over the program in 1995, now has his name attached above the iconic player entrance to the stadium.
