Meghan Markle Standing 'Slightly Away' From Royal Family At Queen's Funeral 'Signals A Possible Emotional Distance': Body Language Expert

By Nikki Schuster
OK! Magazine
 2 days ago
Meghan Markle united with the royal family to pay her respects to Queen Elizabeth II — but she made sure to keep a safe distance from her estranged in-laws, according to a body language expert.

The Duchess of Sussex, 41, opted to stand "slightly away" from Prince William's wife, Kate Middleton, who now goes by Princess Kate, as well as her eldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, during the funeral service for Her Majesty on Monday, September 19. (William and Kate also share youngest son Prince Louis, who reportedly "stayed with the nanny" during the ceremony.)

The Suits actress also kept her distance from Queen Consort Camilla, and while her physical distance could have been attributed to a variety of reasons, body language expert Blanca Cobb noted her continued tension with the royal family was likely one of them.

“Meghan’s body language doesn’t hint at her relationship with the Queen Consort, Kate and the children,” Blanca told a publication. “However, standing back and behind the Queen Consort, Kate and the children signals a possible emotional distance.”

Meghan and husband Prince Harry sat in the second row of Her Majesty's funeral service behind the Heir to the throne and his wife. Following the procession, Meghan attended the committal service at St George's Chapel along with the rest of the working royals.

A factor that may have contributed to Meghan keeping her distance from Kate was how the Princess of Wales appeared to treat the controversial royal. Body language expert Katia Loisal pointed out Kate tried to "freeze out" Meghan while at Windsor Castle last weekend.

“On numerous occasions Meghan looked over at Kate, however, the gaze wasn’t reciprocated," Katia noted, adding that William attempted to be the middle man.

Rather than try to push tension aside for the sake of mourning the queen, Kate "looked through" Meghan as if she wasn't there at all.

Source: OK!

Meanwhile, it seems Kate wasn't the only working royal who wasn't a fan of Meghan and Harry's return to the U.K.

"Camilla is most disappointed by Meghan’s actions and does not believe she can trust her or Harry," spilled a royal source. "Camilla is distressed that at this profound moment of sadness, she cannot properly mourn the death of Queen Elizabeth II without the ‘sideshow’ of Harry and Meghan and what impact it is having on her husband, King Charles III."

Us Weekly reported on Meghan's body language.

Comments / 134

Kim Walker
2d ago

What could she have possibly done differently that you pathetic hens wouldn’t be clucking about? She stayed in the background, supported her husband, tried her damndest to avoid any attention being cast upon her and she dressed appropriately and stayed out of the way… tell me, what COULD she have done that would have made it acceptable to the chicken coup ❓

Reply(17)
85
Lickety Split
2d ago

Why is everyone hating on Meg?? She hasn’t persuaded or caused Harry to do anything that he didn’t want to. Camilla is the home wrecker.

Reply(2)
47
Sheri Bowie
2d ago

I am trying to understand why some Americans have rude comments about Megan. She said she was treated poorly and I believe her. Look at how they treated Diana. The Royal family is dysfunctional just like any other family.

Reply(2)
35
Celebrities, Entertainment, British Royal Family, Duchess Of Sussex, Princess Of Wales, Uk
