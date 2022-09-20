The Humboldt County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday unanimously voted to change the name of the famous headland along the Northern California coast – Patrick’s Point – to Sue-meg Point. The change, which mirrors the 2021 name change of the State Park which holds the headlands, will now move to the U.S. Board of Geographic Names to officially document the new name.

HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO