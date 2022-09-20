Read full article on original website
Chico police chief search | Siskiyou emergency declaration | Student debt relief
The latest North State and California news on our airwaves for Thursday, Sept. 22. The city of Chico is saying farewell to Chico Police Chief Matt Madden, who retires this month. Starting Friday, Chico police Capt. Billy Aldridge will take over police chief duties on an interim basis. The city’s search for a permanent police chief is underway, and some have questions about the process.
SB 856: California law to control wild pig population pending Newsom's signature
The new bill reclassifies wild pigs from "protected game animal" to "exotic species," a new designation makes it easier to kill them, and no limits on hunting them.
California to Ease Masking Guidelines Friday
California is easing its masking guidelines Friday, recommending universal mask-wearing only when a county’s COVID-19 transmission level is high. Most Bay Area counties are low, expect for Sonoma and Marin, where the level is at a medium. The state is also ending mandatory masking in jails and prisons, homeless...
Oil company trying to buy out California neighborhood, some residents blame Newsom’s policy
Residents of a close-knit California community are on borrowed time after energy company Berry Petroleum sent out offer letters to buy up properties including residences.
Fact check: Did this Republican candidate for Congress vote to raise California’s gas tax?
Claim: San Joaquin County Supervisor Tom Patti voted to raise health care costs, prescription drug prices and the gas tax, according to an advertisement paid for by opponent Rep. Josh Harder’s campaign. Rating: Out of context. The votes in the advertisement and corresponding website are fee revisions for San...
Post-wildfire mental health | Stopping drunken driving | Legalizing human composting
The latest North State and California news on our airwaves for Wednesday, Sept. 21. Mental health support during fall fire anniversaries. Summer and fall contain the North State’s major fire anniversaries. While these markers can be a time for reflection, they can also be triggering. Survivors seeking mental health support can call the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration's Disaster Distress Helpline 24 hours a day at 1-800-985-5990.
This Local Pizza Chain Grew To Dominate the California Market but Remains a Hidden Gem
California's best-kept secret? For over 40 years, this California-based pizza chain has been serving up tasty pizza slices to loyal customers across the West Coast. California Special: Local Pizza Chain in the Golden StateCredit: Adobe.
The town that wouldn’t burn
In the wake of losing Paradise, Greenville & Grizzly Flats in recent years, the Mosquito Fire nearly wiped another California town off the map – but firefighters and luck stopped it. If not for some crafty firefighting, and a change in the weather, the mountain town of Foresthill might...
Construction on new casino near Chico continues
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - Some may have noticed a large tent on the side of Highway 99 and Highway 149 in Butte County, on the south bank of Clear Creek, south of Chico and just off Openshaw Road. The Mechoopda Tribe owns the land. In May, Tribe Spokesman Doug Elmets...
Oroville looking for more ways to fund convention center repairs
OROVILLE, Calif. - The Oroville City Council voted Tuesday to submit a grant application that will help repair the Oroville Convention Center. No council member opposed doing this action in a 7-0 vote. This means that Oroville will submit an application for the Community Development Block Grant, in hopes of...
The world’s first long-distance phone lines were used by sneaky miners in California
One might think the world's first long-distance telephone line would have been between places like New York and Boston, but it was actually in the gold hills of California.
'They're just doubling down on stupid' | Newsom attacks Republican governors on national stage again
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Governor Gavin Newsom is on the national stage in New York this week talking about California’s climate commitment. In a common move of his, he took aim at Republican governors. "Those conservative governors out there, Greg Abbott and others, they're as dumb as they want...
The tiny corner of California that isn’t in drought
(NEXSTAR) – As of Thursday, 99.77% of California is experiencing drought, according to tracking by the U.S. Drought Monitor. Just one (very small) corner of the state is left out. The drought map of California shows shades of orange, red, and even dark burgundy for the driest parts of...
California attorney general seizing control of LASD investigation involving Supervisor Kuehl
California's attorney general took over an LASD investigation into allegations of corruption against the MTA and county Supervisor Sheila Kuehl.
Reno lawyer Tudor Chirila fights extradition to Hawaii in violent 1972 killing
RENO, Nev. — A former deputy Nevada attorney general accused of a 1972 killing in Honolulu told a Reno judge Wednesday he wants to fight extradition to Hawaii because he believes his constitutional rights were violated when he was arrested last week. ...
Unanimous Vote Calls for the Renaming of Patrick’s Point
The Humboldt County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday unanimously voted to change the name of the famous headland along the Northern California coast – Patrick’s Point – to Sue-meg Point. The change, which mirrors the 2021 name change of the State Park which holds the headlands, will now move to the U.S. Board of Geographic Names to officially document the new name.
Home buyers fleeing two California cities, report finds. Here’s where they are going
Home buyers are leaving two California coastal cities in flocks, according to a Sept. 20 report by Redfin. And these cities might not be too surprising. San Francisco and Los Angeles are the top cities that home buyers are moving from as they head to Sacramento and San Diego. Both...
A religious group is strangling access to Calif.'s most beautiful waterfall
Inside the decadeslong fight for a safe, legal trail to Mossbrae Falls.
City of Oroville denies claims made by police officer
OROVILLE, Calif. - The City of Oroville says it is denying claims of a hostile work environment and racial discrimination made by Officer Michael Sears last week. “The numerous allegations made by Sears have been thoroughly and independently investigated and determined to be wholly without merit,” the city said in a news release on Thursday.
Opinion: It’s Time to Rewrite the 2nd Amendment, and California Can Lead
I served in the U.S. Army as an officer during Operation Desert Storm, and understand the importance of firearms in the defense of our nation. I am also a surgeon who has treated civilian gunshot victims for more than two decades. I cannot reconcile the senseless injuries I see with what is interpreted as a constitutional right to maintain “a militia” as laid out in the Second Amendment.
