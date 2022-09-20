ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butte County, CA

Chico police chief search | Siskiyou emergency declaration | Student debt relief

The latest North State and California news on our airwaves for Thursday, Sept. 22. The city of Chico is saying farewell to Chico Police Chief Matt Madden, who retires this month. Starting Friday, Chico police Capt. Billy Aldridge will take over police chief duties on an interim basis. The city’s search for a permanent police chief is underway, and some have questions about the process.
CHICO, CA
NBC Bay Area

California to Ease Masking Guidelines Friday

California is easing its masking guidelines Friday, recommending universal mask-wearing only when a county’s COVID-19 transmission level is high. Most Bay Area counties are low, expect for Sonoma and Marin, where the level is at a medium. The state is also ending mandatory masking in jails and prisons, homeless...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Post-wildfire mental health | Stopping drunken driving | Legalizing human composting

The latest North State and California news on our airwaves for Wednesday, Sept. 21. Mental health support during fall fire anniversaries. Summer and fall contain the North State’s major fire anniversaries. While these markers can be a time for reflection, they can also be triggering. Survivors seeking mental health support can call the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration's Disaster Distress Helpline 24 hours a day at 1-800-985-5990.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Sacramento News & Review

The town that wouldn’t burn

In the wake of losing Paradise, Greenville & Grizzly Flats in recent years, the Mosquito Fire nearly wiped another California town off the map – but firefighters and luck stopped it. If not for some crafty firefighting, and a change in the weather, the mountain town of Foresthill might...
FORESTHILL, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Construction on new casino near Chico continues

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - Some may have noticed a large tent on the side of Highway 99 and Highway 149 in Butte County, on the south bank of Clear Creek, south of Chico and just off Openshaw Road. The Mechoopda Tribe owns the land. In May, Tribe Spokesman Doug Elmets...
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Oroville looking for more ways to fund convention center repairs

OROVILLE, Calif. - The Oroville City Council voted Tuesday to submit a grant application that will help repair the Oroville Convention Center. No council member opposed doing this action in a 7-0 vote. This means that Oroville will submit an application for the Community Development Block Grant, in hopes of...
OROVILLE, CA
Fox40

The tiny corner of California that isn’t in drought

(NEXSTAR) – As of Thursday, 99.77% of California is experiencing drought, according to tracking by the U.S. Drought Monitor. Just one (very small) corner of the state is left out. The drought map of California shows shades of orange, red, and even dark burgundy for the driest parts of...
CALIFORNIA STATE
activenorcal.com

Unanimous Vote Calls for the Renaming of Patrick’s Point

The Humboldt County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday unanimously voted to change the name of the famous headland along the Northern California coast – Patrick’s Point – to Sue-meg Point. The change, which mirrors the 2021 name change of the State Park which holds the headlands, will now move to the U.S. Board of Geographic Names to officially document the new name.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

City of Oroville denies claims made by police officer

OROVILLE, Calif. - The City of Oroville says it is denying claims of a hostile work environment and racial discrimination made by Officer Michael Sears last week. “The numerous allegations made by Sears have been thoroughly and independently investigated and determined to be wholly without merit,” the city said in a news release on Thursday.
OROVILLE, CA
Times of San Diego

Opinion: It’s Time to Rewrite the 2nd Amendment, and California Can Lead

I served in the U.S. Army as an officer during Operation Desert Storm, and understand the importance of firearms in the defense of our nation. I am also a surgeon who has treated civilian gunshot victims for more than two decades. I cannot reconcile the senseless injuries I see with what is interpreted as a constitutional right to maintain “a militia” as laid out in the Second Amendment.
CALIFORNIA STATE

