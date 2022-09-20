Read full article on original website
Gear Patrol
Today in Gear: Stay Up-to-Date on Today’s News and Releases
If you’ve ever dreamt of diving deep, deep underwater, you may be in luck. Recently, Nemo released the world’s first series-produced submarine, the U-Boat Worx. The submarine can dive down to depths of 330 feet and features a large, rounded acrylic viewport. Battery-powered by an electrical propulsion system, the cruiser is built to max out at three knots underwater – but who needs to hurry through the deep? The submarine comes in both single and two-seat models and can be deployed on land, from a boat ramp or right off your yacht. The device currently retails for about $545,000. While you’re saving up, might we suggest finding a dive watch to match?
Gear Patrol
Todd Snyder's Got a Bold New Take on the Timex Mk1 Field Watch
Can't decide between a black or white dial field watch? Now you don't have to. Taking a page from the pizza playbook, like ordering half-Hawaiian, half anchovies, Timex's latest watch collaboration with menswear brand Todd Snyder gives you the best of both worlds — or, at least, it gives you an eye-catching look on the wrist for the price of, well, a quartz Timex.
TODAY.com
A memory foam footrest, heated mattress pad and more fall must-have gadgets, according to an expert
Whether you plan on spending the remaining nice days outdoors this fall or are looking to upgrade your home and office space into a cozy retreat ahead of the cold weather, there are a few gadgets that can help. Wirecutter Deputy Editor Jason Chen stopped by the 3rd hour of...
Gear Patrol
Burrow's New Union Collection Are the Brand's Plushest, Widest Sofas Yet
Modular furniture innovator Burrow has become one of the internet's favorite sofa brands thanks to its simplicity. Its furniture is notoriously easy to customize and assemble, and until now, Burrow has offered just three sofa collections: the original mid-century-inspired Nomad, the more luxe Field and the Scandinavian-esque Range. Today, Burrow...
Gear Patrol
Meet Escort’s Newest Radar Detector
The Escort MAX 360c MKII is a high-performance radar and laser detector that can empower drivers on the road. Thanks to powerful new components, the portable radar detector offers a 50 percent improved range, lighting fast performance and a dramatically quieter ride. This is thanks in part to the device’s ability to efficiently scan for radar and laser speed traps as well as provide alerts to upcoming red light and speed camera locations while quickly filtering out false alerts. New users can take advantage of Escort’s network to share and receive real-time alerts from other detectors and drivers. Meanwhile, the device’s Blackfin DSP will process any new signals immediately to ensure you have plenty of time to react, slow down and boost your ongoing awareness. If you’re new to radar detectors, or looking for a cutting-edge gadget to empower your travels, look no further than the Escort MAX 360c MKII.
Gear Patrol
Roark's Perfect Summer Shorts Are on Sale at Huckberry
Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today and sign up for our Daily Deals newsletter. Summer may be ending, but that doesn't mean you can't keep restocking your summer wardrobe — in fact, it's quite the opposite. End-of-season sales make now a great time to stock your closet for next year or take advantage of the last bit of summer warmth in some new gear. One of our favorite brands for summer dressing and travel, Roark, offers clothes that can easily go from a day on the trail to a night on the town (or to the airport bar). And right now, you can get deals of up to 51 percent on Roark clothing at Huckberry, including swim trunks, utility shorts, running shorts and more. But hurry to add to cart because these deals will be gone as fast as summer.
Gear Patrol
The Best New Outdoors Gear of September 2022
For more of the latest and greatest product releases, check out our full collection of the best new gear. The first day of fall is officially September 22, and brands across the outdoors have already taken notice of the subtly dropping temperatures and changes in foliage that characterize the upcoming season. New releases in fire-resistant blankets, water-and-wind-resistant riding jackets and highly-technical hydration vests have us dreaming of crisp mornings, cool nights and cold-weather adventures. Take a moment to explore the new and exciting outdoor gear drops September has to offer.
Gear Patrol
Save on Some of Sunday's Best Lawn Care Products — No Subscription Necessary
Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today and sign up for our Daily Deals newsletter. You love your yard. It's where you hang out on sunny summer afternoons, barbecuing burgers and kicking back with friends and family. But it also requires work to keep it in good shape, especially if you want your lawn to be lush, healthy, and green past the end of summer and all the way through fall. The folks at Sunday want to help you in your endeavors, which is why — for the first time ever — they're offering a subscription-free Fall Lawn Kit Bundle that'll save you some money on the most essential lawn care period of the year.
Gear Patrol
Therabody Is Going Gangbusters with New & Updated Recovery Gear
How we recover from a workout — or just the daily grind — is always changing, and thus, the products we use in those moments of relief should update as well. New tech, simplified use, convenient features and more can make recovery a more approachable addition to your routine. And plus, who doesn't like the latest and greatest fitness devices?
Gear Patrol
Today in Gear: 5 Products Worth Studying Up On
Gearheads rejoice; there’s a new textile in town. Previously, GORE-TEX announced it will debut its new ‘GORE-TEX Expanded Polyethylene’ in Fall 2022. Now, the GORE-TEX ePE Membrane is even closer to production. The all-new waterproof and breathable material has already secured backing by Patagonia, Arc’teryx and others. It boasts a smaller carbon footprint than competing materials, requires less energy and water to create and produces less carbon overall. On top of that, it’s PFC-free and can bond with other sustainable fabrics like recycled or undyed materials. GORE-TEX describes the new material as long-lasting, fully-windproof, highly breathable and equipped with durable waterproofing. With the material already set to appear on Patagonia’s ski and snowboard shell kits and Arc’Teryx’s Ralle and Coelle jackets, many fans will be able to use the material first-hand sooner than later.
Updated daily: Here are the 10 best Amazon deals you can get today
Stay equipped for quality time at home or fun on the go with these Amazon deals on Samsung earbuds, Apple laptops, Calphalon cookware and more.
TechCrunch
Nothing is prepping a new pair of earbuds
Roughly a year and a half later, Nothing has delivered two major products: the Ear (1) and Phone (1). It’s an impressive showing in a world where young hardware companies are accustomed to playing it safe. As has been customary with all of its product launches thus far, Nothing...
Gear Patrol
The Big Agnes Ditch Rider Isn't My New Ride-or-Die, But It's Still a Solid Backpack
Much like King Arthur in Monty Python and the Holy Grail, I've long been in search of my own grail: the perfect backpack. Over the last decade, I've encountered plenty of worthy contenders — packable options, lightweight wonders, everyday commuters and everything in-between — but so far, the ideal one has eluded me.
The most sustainable gadgets you can buy for your home right now
Are you looking for ways to live more sustainably? While climate change and plastic waste may feel like unsolvable problems, there are things everyone can do to help keep the planet healthy. For starters, you could update your living space with some of the most sustainable gadgets for your home.
CNET
Save Hundreds on Refurb iPad and Mac Models For a Limited Time at Woot
When it comes to laptops, desktops and tablets, Apple makes some of the finest devices you'll find on the market right now. They're sleek, powerful and really only have one major drawback: They're pricey. Apple almost never directly drops the prices on its own products, which makes finding them at a discount a big deal. And right now at Woot, you can snag a refurbished iPad or MacBook on sale for hundreds less than it would cost you new. This sale runs until 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET) on Saturday, Sept. 24. And with limited quantities available, there's a good chance select models will sell out before then.
Gear Patrol
This Victrola Is the Most Sonos-Friendly Turntable We’ve Ever Seen
Victrola is probably best known for its very affordable all-in-one turntables that look like suitcases and you can buy from pretty mainstream retailers like Urban Outfitters, Target, Kohl's and Walmart. Well...the company's latest turntable in nothing like those. The Victrola Stream Carbon is a gorgeous and high-end turntable that costs...
Gear Patrol
Levi's Latest Ad Tells the Life Story of a Pair of Jeans in Just 60 Seconds
Let's be honest: Unless you're buying boots or a bespoke leather jacket, longevity is rarely an emphasis at the point of purchase — at least in fashion. How else is H&M or even Buck Mason going to make money? You buy something, like it and come back for more and more and more — that's the fashion brand business plan.
Gear Patrol
Hay Puts Its Colorful Spin on Classic Eames Designs for Herman Miller
When furniture giant Herman Miller purchased a majority stake in upstart Danish designer brand Hay in late 2019, fans of modern design were salivating at the prospect of the two companies putting their heads together to create some special pieces. Well, it’s taken three years, but Hay and Herman Miller have finally unveiled their first-ever collaborative collection.
Gear Patrol
Apple AirPods Pro 2 Review: Behold Apple's Best-Ever AirPods
It's been nearly three years since Apple released its original AirPods Pro — and, even though there have been a lot of new (and excellent) wireless earbuds introduced since then, they've continued to be my go-to pair of wireless earbuds. They sound pretty darn good and have solid active noise-cancellation. They work beautifully with all my Apple devices. And, most important, they just fit my ears really well.
Save up to $300 on the last blender you’ll ever need during this Vitamix Flash sale
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Vitamix blenders aren’t cheap, but their lofty price tags are justified with exceptional performance and a well-earned reputation for reliability. Like many other pro-grade appliances, these burly blenders don’t typically experience the same kind of deep discounts other brands offer when Black Friday and other shopping holidays roll around. Right now, however, Vitamix has a whole arsenal of its machines on deep discount for today only. It includes high-end new models like the 5300 ($280 off) as well as some more accessible models which will make smoothies many years from now after your real teeth have fallen out.
