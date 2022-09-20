ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookfield Township, OH

Local unclaimed vehicles up for auction

By Lorie Barber
BROOKFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – Several vehicles that have been impounded, then unclaimed, are now up for auction.

They are up for sale by the Brookfield Township Police Department.

Other name changes could come as offensive word stripped from local places

The eight cars and three pickup trucks are being sold “as is.”

The auction is now live and closes September 28.

You can click on each vehicle available and get more information about them.

