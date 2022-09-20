Read full article on original website
KAAL-TV
Suspect in gas station shooting pleads not guilty
(ABC 6 News) – A man accused of shooting at a stranger at a Holiday gas station June 15 pleaded not guilty in Olmsted County Court. Lionell Bailey, 38, will stand trial on charges of 1st- and 2nd-degree attempted murder, 2nd-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, drive-by shooting, and felon in possession of a firearm.
Rochester Man Accused of Barricading Himself in Arrest Attempt
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office has referred two charges for obstructing the legal process to the county attorney against a Rochester man with three active arrest warrants. Sheriff’s Lt. Lee Rossman says deputies went to a residence in the 3,200 block of Pinewood Rd. Southeast...
Rochester Man Caught With Meth, LSD, and Gun Sentenced
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man has been sentenced to probation for a pair of first-degree drug convictions. 50-year-old David Gorman was given a stayed 128-month prison sentence that could be imposed if he fails to meet the terms of his probation. Gorham earlier entered guilty pleas to the first-degree charges involving the sale of drugs through a plea agreement that led to the dismissal of 6 other felony drug charges and a charge of being a felon in illegal possession of a firearm.
KIMT
Forest City teen to stand trial for assault, false imprisonment
FOREST CITY, Iowa – A teenager accused of threatening women with a gun and knife is pleading not guilty. Kenneth Skyler Dean Pedelty, 18 of Forest City, is now scheduled to stand trial starting November 30 for intimidation with a dangerous weapon, going armed with intent, assault, domestic abuse assault, and false imprisonment.
Eyota Man Accused of Striking Man with Pistol At SE Rochester Shop
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- An Eyota man has been accused of brandishing a pistol and using it to knock a person unconscious in Rochester earlier this year. 38-year-old Joseph Johnson was charged Tuesday with second and third degree assault and possessing a firearm as a felon. The criminal complaint says Johnson was at a shop in southeast Rochester with two other people when he got into an argument with one of the people he was with that turned physical when Johnson brandished a pistol on June 13.
KIMT
Sheriff's Office: Man charged in Olmsted Co. after barricading himself in garage for 3 hours
OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - Authorities trying to arrest a wanted man were on the scene for three hours after the suspect barricaded himself in a residence. The sheriff’s office said it began Tuesday night at 8:40 p.m. in the 3200 block of Pinewood SE. when the man was seen in a detached garage on the property.
Rochester Police Death Threats Case on Hold
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A man accused of making "credible threats" against two Rochester police officers has been found to be incompetent to face prosecution. The ruling was handed down this week by an Olmsted County judge in the case of 52-year-old Josef Makatewassi. A psychological evaluation was ordered for the case in June shortly after the Edina man was charged with a felony terroristic threats charge and a gross misdemeanor count of harassment.
myaustinminnesota.com
Austin man sentenced to prison time on felony charges of failing to register as a predatory offender, drug possession in Mower County District Court
An Austin man who had been held in the Mower County jail on felony charges of failure to register as a predatory offender and drug possession from incidents that occurred in Austin in October and December of 2021 has been sentenced to prison time in Mower County District Court. 42-year...
KIMT
Wanted Albert Lea woman arrested, found with meth and stolen handgun
ALBERT LEA, Minn. - A wanted Albert Lea woman is facing multiple felony charges after being found in possession of a stolen handgun and methamphetamine. Veronica Garcia, 28, was arrested Thursday night after she was spotted by law enforcement as a passenger on a motorcycle. Garcia was found with around...
KIMT
Prison sentence for southern Minnesota overdose death
MANKATO, Minn. – The man who supplied the drugs in a fatal overdose in southern Minnesota is heading to prison for several years. Myles Daniel Hickman, 27 of Mankato, was sentenced Wednesday to six years and two months in state prison, with credit for 394 days already served. Law enforcement says Hickman will have to serve at least two-thirds of his sentence behind bars.
KIMT
Clear Lake man sentenced for stolen property in Worth County
NORTHWOOD, Iowa – A Clear Lake man won’t serve any extra time in jail over stolen property in Worth County. Eric Dwayne Pittman, 54, pleaded guilty to third-degree theft and possession of burglar’s tools. He was sentenced to six days in jail, but had already served that much time before conviction.
KEYC
Mower County Sheriff’s Office confirm no threat at Austin High School
AUSTIN, Minn. (KTTC) – The Austin Police Department (APD) has confirmed there is no active shooter threat at Austin High School after receiving a phone call reporting an active shooter at the school. The call came in around 11:20 a.m. Wednesday. APD said they were aware of same/similar incidents...
Faribault Weekend Shooting Stems From Botched Drug Deal
Faribault Police Chief John Sherwin issued a News Release Monday afternoon about a shooting with injuries that occurred Saturday night. Sherwin says the investigation into what led to the shooting in Teepee Tonka Park not far from the historic Viaduct is ongoing. However, the News Release states, "At the hospital,...
Southern Minnesota News
Woman killed in Waseca house fire
A woman died Wednesday in a house fire in Waseca. The Waseca County Fire Department was dispatched just before 6:30 p.m. to a structure fire with a person potentially still inside the residence on the 500 block of 9th Ave NW. Waseca police officers arrived on the scene first, but...
Authorities investigating false active shooter reports at Minnesota schools
Authorities in Minnesota say there's no threat to schools Wednesday after false active shooter reports sent law enforcement to at least three high schools. Word of the incident broke around 10 a.m. Wednesday morning with Rochester Police responding to Lourdes High Schools. Mayo High School in Rochester also went into...
KIMT
Oronoco man accused of not paying nearly $800,000 in state taxes
ST. PAUL, Minn. – An Olmsted County man is charged with 26 crimes involving more than $796,000 in unpaid sales and income taxes. Nicholas Joe Graves of Oronoco is accused of failing to file sales and use tax returns and pay sales tax for his business, Graves Online Auctions, for multiple quarters between October 2019 and October 2021. The criminal complaint states that Graves also failed to file individual income tax returns and failed to pay income tax on his earned income for tax years 2018 through 2021.
KIMT
Missing Rochester teen found safe
ROCHESTER, Minn. - After the Rochester Police Department asked for the public's help to locate a teen, she has been found safe. Lilah Long, 17, from southeast Rochester, was last heard from Tuesday night and was last seen at 4 p.m. on Monday. Police said late Wednesday morning that she was found safe.
Bicyclist Found Covered in Blood in Rochester Street
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester Police Department responded to the report of a man found covered in blood laying in a Rochester street Tuesday night. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said officers responded to an emergency call in the area of 20th St. and 3rd Ave. Southeast at 11:54 p.m. The caller told officers they saw the apparent victim attempt to stand up on his own before collapsing in the street.
KAAL-TV
Cub Foods fight leads to drug arrest
(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man accused of displaying a gun in a parking lot fight was charged with 3rd-degree controlled substance crimes after law enforcement allegedly found M30 pills on his person. Rochester police responded to the parking lot of Cub Foods at about 2:30 p.m. on...
KIMT
North Iowa man sentenced for Rochester gunfire
ROCHESTER, Minn. – A North Iowa man is sentenced over gunfire at a Rochester apartment. Justin Jerome Jolly, 32 of Carpenter, IA, pleaded guilty in July to reckless discharge of a firearm and was ordered Monday to spend two years on supervised probation and either pay a $500 fine or perform 50 hours of community work service.
