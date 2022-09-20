ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

The Spun

Look: Former Steelers Running Back Rips Matt Canada

Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Merril Hoge made an appearance on Ben Roethlisberger's Footbahlin podcast this week. During their conversation, Hoge and Roethlisberger discussed the job that offensive coordinator Matt Canada is doing in Pittsburgh. As a team, the Steelers have 166 combined rushing yards through two games. That's not...
PITTSBURGH, PA
thecomeback.com

Impact player ruled out of Browns-Steelers game

The Pittsburgh Steelers–Cleveland Browns game is on Thursday and when you have a Thursday game, it limits the amount of recovery time for someone if they pick up an injury the week before. That’s what happened to the Browns as they already ruled out defensive end Jadeveon Clowney for Thursday’s game.
CLEVELAND, OH
