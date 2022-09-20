Read full article on original website
Related
ESPN
Joe Haden retiring; CB signing one-day NFL contract to retire with Cleveland Browns, sources say
Joe Haden will sign a one-day contract to retire with the Browns, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter, as the cornerback ends a 12-year NFL career spent in Cleveland and Pittsburgh. Haden's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, confirmed the decision to retire to Schefter. Haden, 33, had spent the 2017 to 2021 seasons...
If Tomlin and Canada won't do anything, Poni will step up with a 'good vibe mullet'
If Mike Tomlin and his coaches aren’t going to do anything to change the status quo with the Steelers offense, Andrew Fillipponi will. The PM Team co-host went full Kenny Loggins at the beginning of Thursday’s show and started to rock a mullet wig.
Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cleveland Browns schedule, TV: How to watch NFL Week 3 game
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns play on Thursday Night Football in an NFL Week 3 game, the first game on the NFL Week 3 schedule. Here's a look at the time, channel, announcers and broadcast information for the game. ...
Report: Steelers growing frustrated with Matt Canada
The Pittsburgh Steelers may have started their season 1-1, but the offense has been flat, even before the new year kicked off. It’s been 11 games since the Steelers offense has scored a touchdown in the first quarter.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Look: Former Steelers Running Back Rips Matt Canada
Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Merril Hoge made an appearance on Ben Roethlisberger's Footbahlin podcast this week. During their conversation, Hoge and Roethlisberger discussed the job that offensive coordinator Matt Canada is doing in Pittsburgh. As a team, the Steelers have 166 combined rushing yards through two games. That's not...
Browns Could be Down Myles Garrett, Joel Bitonio Against Steelers
Cleveland Browns could be down two very important players against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Former OC Todd Haley on current Steelers offensive woes
Former Steelers offensive coordinator Todd Haley responded to calls from some fans calling for current OC Matt Canada to be fired and replaced with him. “Matt Canada is the offensive coordinator of the Steelers guys,” Haley told Cook & Joe.
thecomeback.com
Impact player ruled out of Browns-Steelers game
The Pittsburgh Steelers–Cleveland Browns game is on Thursday and when you have a Thursday game, it limits the amount of recovery time for someone if they pick up an injury the week before. That’s what happened to the Browns as they already ruled out defensive end Jadeveon Clowney for Thursday’s game.
RELATED PEOPLE
Cornerback Joe Haden to sign with Browns, retire after 12 seasons
Cornerback Joe Haden plans to sign a one-day contract with the Cleveland Browns and retire after 12 seasons in the
Yardbarker
Steelers' Art Rooney II was only NFL owner to comment in Washington Post's 'Black Out'
The Steelers' Art Rooney II was the only NFL owner who agreed to be interviewed for the Washington Post's "Black Out" investigative series about the lack of opportunities for Black coaches in the league. The Washington Post released Part I of the series on Wednesday, examining the struggles of Black...
WATCH: Neal Brown Virginia Tech Postgame
West Virginia head coach Neal Brown spoke with the media following the return of the Black Diamond Rivalry.
Steelers vs Browns: Full inactives for both teams
As the Pittsburgh Steelers prepare to square off with the Cleveland Browns here is the full list of inactives for both teams. No surprises for the Steelers as former starting center Kendrick Green is a healthy scratch for the third straight week.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WPIAL Week Four Spotlight Players
Four weeks down in the high school football season and the WPIALSportsNews is taking a look at four more players in the weekly WPIAL Spotlight.
Comments / 0