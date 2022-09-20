The Houston Texans fortified their center position by looking at what they already have in the building. The Texans signed center Jimmy Morrissey from the practice squad to the active roster. Morrissey was active for five games last season as a rookie and started in four of them. The former Las Vegas Raiders 2021 seventh-round pick’s playing time last year came due to a knee injury to starting center Justin Britt.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO