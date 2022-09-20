ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Texans Worked Out Three Players

Sutherland and Ferguson both were in Philadelphia for workouts with the Eagles last week. Sutherland, 25, was signed by the Bengals as an undrafted free agent out of Texas A&M following the 2019 NFL Draft. The Bengals waived him coming out of the preseason and later brought him back to their practice squad.
CINCINNATI, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Colts add a pair to the practice squad

The Indianapolis Colts signed tight end Nakia Griffin-Stewart and guard Arlington Hambright to the practice squad and released kicker Lucas Havrisik and tight end Jared Scott from the practice squad, the team announced Tuesday. The notable piece of news here is that Havrisik was released from the practice squad, signifying...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Football
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Football
Houston, TX
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Texans sign C Jimmy Morrissey to active roster, add G Tre'Vour Wallace-Simms to practice squad

The Houston Texans fortified their center position by looking at what they already have in the building. The Texans signed center Jimmy Morrissey from the practice squad to the active roster. Morrissey was active for five games last season as a rookie and started in four of them. The former Las Vegas Raiders 2021 seventh-round pick’s playing time last year came due to a knee injury to starting center Justin Britt.
HOUSTON, TX
FOX Sports

Titans' Taylor Lewan, Bud Dupree sit out practice

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Three-time Pro Bowl left tackle Taylor Lewan did not practice Wednesday as the Tennessee Titans went through a walk-through session. Titans coach Mike Vrabel said that veteran Dennis Daley was the plan at left tackle Monday night when Lawson was hurt on their first offensive play and carted to the locker room in a 41-7 loss to Buffalo on Monday night.
NASHVILLE, TN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Rams to sign Chiefs practice squad TE Kendall Blanton to active roster

The Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Rams have each poached a player from the other team’s practice squad this week. On Wednesday, the Chiefs signed Rams DE Benton Whitley to their 53-man roster from the L.A. practice squad. On Thursday, Los Angeles made their move. According to Priority Sports’ Kenny Zuckerman, the Rams have signed their client, TE Kendall Blanton, from K.C.’s practice squad.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Wilson
Person
Tyrone Wheatley
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jets swap offensive linemen on practice squad, signing Adam Pankey

The Jets announced Wednesday a swap of offensive linemen on the practice squad. The Jets signed Adam Pankey and released Chris Glaser. The 28-year-old Pankey is in his sixth season in the NFL. He originally signed as an undrafted free agent from West Virginia with the Green Bay Packers in 2017. Pankey spent two full seasons with the Packers, seeing some time on the active roster.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texans#American Football#The Cleveland Browns#The Philadelphia Eagles#Texas A M#The Miami Dolphins#The New York Jets#The Denver Broncos#The Spring League#The Las Vegas Raiders#Click2houston Com
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Bills WR Cole Beasley finds home with Buccaneers

Cole Beasley is officially back in the NFL. On Tuesday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed the veteran receiver to their practice squad. According to Bucs Wire, Beasley is unlikely to spend much time on the PS. He’ll be brought up to the active roster in due time, potentially as soon as their upcoming contest against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3.
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Cowboys Sign Two Players To Practice Squad

Houston, 23, signed on with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent out of Western Illinois back in May. Dallas elected to waive Houston earlier this week. In 2022, Houston has appeared in two games and recorded two receptions for 16 yards. During his college career, Houston recorded 202 receptions...
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
San Francisco 49ers
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NFL Teams
Chicago Bears
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Army
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Patriots sign kicker Tristan Vizcaino to practice squad

The New England Patriots signed kicker Tristan Vizcaino to the practice squad on Wednesday, according to Vizcaino’s agency. This is yet another piece of news in what has been a busy day for the Patriots. The kicker does have some experience with the team, as he kicked for them during training camp. He was released before roster cutdowns.
NFL
Yardbarker

Two DBs Pulled from Others' Practice Squad

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans have added defensive experience to their 53-man roster by signing safety Andrew Adams and cornerback Terrance Mitchell. Adams (pictured) was signed from the Steelers’ practice squad and Mitchell from the Patriots’ practice squad, a source confirmed. The moves were originally reported by...
NASHVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy