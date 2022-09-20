Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
O'Rourke Blames Abbott For These Issues in TexasTom HandyTexas State
'Magic Mushrooms' medicinal uses starting to blossom.Matthew C. WoodruffHouston, TX
Homeless conference in Houston inspires Aurora City CouncilDavid HeitzAurora, CO
UP Art Studio Partners With HPW and the Gulfton Community for Unique Art ProjectBetsy DensonHouston, TX
Controversial 'ShotSpotter' notifies police in north Houston of a man shot in the jawhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
First look: Philadelphia Eagles at Washington Commanders odds and lines
The Philadelphia Eagles (2-0) and the Washington Commanders (1-1) meet Sunday in Week 3 NFL action. Kickoff from FedExField is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET (FOX). Below, we look at Eagles at Commanders odds from Tipico Sportsbook; check back for all our NFL picks and predictions. The Eagles were awfully...
ESPN
'I'm a little cheap': Why Houston Texans rookie Jalen Pitre lives at home with his parents
HOUSTON -- It was evening time when Houston Texans second-round pick Jalen Pitre was in his childhood bedroom, studying film. Jalen’s mother, DeVita, was sitting on a black couch in the living room explaining why her multimillion-dollar son had decided to live with his parents after being drafted in April.
Yardbarker
Texans Worked Out Three Players
Sutherland and Ferguson both were in Philadelphia for workouts with the Eagles last week. Sutherland, 25, was signed by the Bengals as an undrafted free agent out of Texas A&M following the 2019 NFL Draft. The Bengals waived him coming out of the preseason and later brought him back to their practice squad.
Colts add a pair to the practice squad
The Indianapolis Colts signed tight end Nakia Griffin-Stewart and guard Arlington Hambright to the practice squad and released kicker Lucas Havrisik and tight end Jared Scott from the practice squad, the team announced Tuesday. The notable piece of news here is that Havrisik was released from the practice squad, signifying...
Texans sign C Jimmy Morrissey to active roster, add G Tre'Vour Wallace-Simms to practice squad
The Houston Texans fortified their center position by looking at what they already have in the building. The Texans signed center Jimmy Morrissey from the practice squad to the active roster. Morrissey was active for five games last season as a rookie and started in four of them. The former Las Vegas Raiders 2021 seventh-round pick’s playing time last year came due to a knee injury to starting center Justin Britt.
FOX Sports
Titans' Taylor Lewan, Bud Dupree sit out practice
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Three-time Pro Bowl left tackle Taylor Lewan did not practice Wednesday as the Tennessee Titans went through a walk-through session. Titans coach Mike Vrabel said that veteran Dennis Daley was the plan at left tackle Monday night when Lawson was hurt on their first offensive play and carted to the locker room in a 41-7 loss to Buffalo on Monday night.
NFL
Buccaneers signing WR Cole Beasley to practice squad, expected to elevate him to active roster
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are adding another well-known receiver. NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported Tuesday morning that the Bucs are signing wideout Cole Beasley to the practice squad with the expectation that he'll be elevated to the active roster soon, per a source informed of the situation. The 33-year-old...
Rams to sign Chiefs practice squad TE Kendall Blanton to active roster
The Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Rams have each poached a player from the other team’s practice squad this week. On Wednesday, the Chiefs signed Rams DE Benton Whitley to their 53-man roster from the L.A. practice squad. On Thursday, Los Angeles made their move. According to Priority Sports’ Kenny Zuckerman, the Rams have signed their client, TE Kendall Blanton, from K.C.’s practice squad.
Hawks Sign Former Rockets And Raptors Player
According to Brad Rowland, the Atlanta Hawks have signed Armoni Brooks to a training camp deal. Brooks previously played for the Toronto Raptors and Houston Rockets.
Jets swap offensive linemen on practice squad, signing Adam Pankey
The Jets announced Wednesday a swap of offensive linemen on the practice squad. The Jets signed Adam Pankey and released Chris Glaser. The 28-year-old Pankey is in his sixth season in the NFL. He originally signed as an undrafted free agent from West Virginia with the Green Bay Packers in 2017. Pankey spent two full seasons with the Packers, seeing some time on the active roster.
Report: Titans signing CB Terrance Mitchell off Pats' practice squad
The Tennessee Titans are reportedly making yet another addition to their secondary, the second of the day. According to NFL Insider Jordan Schultz, the Titans are inking cornerback Terrance Mitchell off the New England Patriots’ practice squad. Mitchell will join Tennessee’s active roster. Earlier in the day, Schultz...
Rams sign former Ravens starting C Matt Skura to practice squad
Needing offensive line depth, the Los Angeles Rams have found a former starting center to bring into the fold. On Wednesday, the Rams signed Matt Skura to the practice squad. He last played for the Giants in 2021 after spending four seasons with the Ravens. Skura has started 65 games...
Former Bills WR Cole Beasley finds home with Buccaneers
Cole Beasley is officially back in the NFL. On Tuesday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed the veteran receiver to their practice squad. According to Bucs Wire, Beasley is unlikely to spend much time on the PS. He’ll be brought up to the active roster in due time, potentially as soon as their upcoming contest against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3.
Hurting at WR, Packers immediately bring back Travis Fulgham to practice squad
The Green Bay Packers were without four receivers at Thursday’s practice, necessitating the need to bring back a familiar face at the position. According to Matt Schneidman of The Athletic, the Packers returned receiver Travis Fulgham to the practice squad on Thursday – just three days after releasing him to make room for linebacker DQ Thomas.
Yardbarker
Cowboys Sign Two Players To Practice Squad
Houston, 23, signed on with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent out of Western Illinois back in May. Dallas elected to waive Houston earlier this week. In 2022, Houston has appeared in two games and recorded two receptions for 16 yards. During his college career, Houston recorded 202 receptions...
Boston Celtics officially suspend Ime Udoka for 2022-23, won’t commit to head coach moving forward
It’s now official. The Boston Celtics have announced that head coach Ime Udoka has been suspended for the entire 2022-23
Patriots sign kicker Tristan Vizcaino to practice squad
The New England Patriots signed kicker Tristan Vizcaino to the practice squad on Wednesday, according to Vizcaino’s agency. This is yet another piece of news in what has been a busy day for the Patriots. The kicker does have some experience with the team, as he kicked for them during training camp. He was released before roster cutdowns.
Yardbarker
Two DBs Pulled from Others' Practice Squad
NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans have added defensive experience to their 53-man roster by signing safety Andrew Adams and cornerback Terrance Mitchell. Adams (pictured) was signed from the Steelers’ practice squad and Mitchell from the Patriots’ practice squad, a source confirmed. The moves were originally reported by...
Packers without top 4 wide receivers at Thursday's practice
The Green Bay Packers were without the team’s top four receivers at Thursday’s practice, the second of three practices this week before Matt LaFleur’s team goes to Tampa Bay to play the Buccaneers. According to Rob Demovsky of ESPN, Allen Lazard (ankle), Randall Cobb (illness), Sammy Watkins...
49ers place Trey Lance on IR, elevate Marlon Mack, sign QB Benkert and RB Coleman
The 49ers officially placed Trey Lance on the injured reserve Wednesday while announcing a flurry of other roster moves, including changes to quarterback and running back.
