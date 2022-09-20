Pete Carroll: Seahawks 'Didn't Look Very Good'; Time to Panic?

The Seahawks gave an embarrassing performance in their 27-7 loss to the 49ers on Sunday

The Seattle Seahawks entered their matchup with the San Francisco 49ers in first place in the NFC West, hoping to take another step forward in the division. However, things did not go their way, as the 49ers' defense dominated the Seahawks all game long.

If you remove the special team's play made by the Seahawks, it's a 27-0 game. Seattle's only score in this game came in the third quarter when Tariq Woolen blocked a 20-yard field goal attempt by Robbie Gould, and Michael Jackson scooped it up and ran 86 yards for the score.

Otherwise, Seattle's offense was completely shut out by the Niners, making it six scoreless quarters.

“What a distance from one week to the next,” coach Pete Carroll said in his press conference after the humbling loss.

Fresh off a significant win over Russell Wilson and the Broncos to open the season, the Seahawks seemed like they were on a roll. However, it seems like the team exhausted all of its energy last week and looked like a completely different team in Week 2.

Carroll acknowledged the struggles.

“We didn’t look very good, did we?” he said. “When you win that (Week 1) game, it was going to be a challenge, so we took it head on, but we didn’t do well enough with it. We didn’t come back and play like we wanted to play. We missed too many tackles, we just didn’t look the same. So I’ve got to do a better job.”

The Seahawks struggled to get much going on offense, and mistakes made matters worse. Geno Smith completed 24 of 30 passes for 197 yards and one interception. He was also sacked twice.

Defensively, stopping the run has been an issue. Denver rushed for 103 yards in Week 1, and the 49ers followed up with 189 yards rushing on Sunday. Dating back to last season, the Seahawks are 4-8 in games when opponents have rushed for at least 100 yards.

It doesn’t help that Jamal Adams, the man the Seahawks made the highest-paid safety in NFL history two offseasons ago, is likely out for the season because of a quadriceps/knee injury.

The Seahawks have a full week to prepare as they look to bounce back when they host the Atlanta Falcons this Sunday at Lumen Field.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Seahawks? Click Here to subscribe to AllSeahawks.com's Newsletter .

Follow All Seawhawks.com on Twitter and Facebook

Make sure to subscribe to our daily podcast @lockedonseahawks today! Click here To Listen .