ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 46

MunchieRedEyes
5d ago

Stacey Abrams just wants to tax Georgia for her climate change agenda. Question cloud seeding that Democrats fund to manipulate weather patterns.

Reply(3)
8
Jackie Ellis
5d ago

I can’t vote for Warnock because of his beliefs on abortions, and Stacy Abrams is all about the money, she’s not even from Ga. but she sure wants to change it, just like she did the All star Game, 🙄😡

Reply
4
Moneyy White
5d ago

Y’all better make Georgia red that’s all I know we need a red wave or we going in a damn Great Depression watch

Reply(8)
9
Related
CBS 46

Governor Brian Kemp activates state operations center ahead of Ian

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Governor Brian Kemp has announced the activation of state resources ahead of Tropical Storm Ian. The National Hurricane Center said Ian is expected to become a hurricane and reach major hurricane strength before making landfall on Florida’s west coast. According to our CBS46 First Alert...
GEORGIA STATE
CBS 46

Ben and Jerry's flavor promotes black voter turnout

‘It hurts so bad’ Mother of Georgia Lt. Governor Geoff Duncan passes away. ‘It hurts so bad’ Mother of Georgia Lt. Governor Geoff Duncan passes away. City of Atlanta buys old brick company site, where convict leasing persisted. Updated: 2 hours ago. City of Atlanta buys old brick...
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Elections
State
Georgia State
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
CBS 46

Georgians say $350 payments start rocky, state defends push

ATLANTA (AP) — Some Georgia residents say they’re having a hard time accessing and spending $350 payments the state is making to more than 3 million residents who benefit from Medicaid, subsidized child health insurance, food stamps or cash welfare assistance. Others have been able to access the...
GEORGIA STATE
WGAU

Georgia voting equipment breach at center of tangled tale

ATLANTA — (AP) — The tale of breached voting equipment in one of the country's most important political battleground states involves a bail bondsman, a prominent attorney tied to former President Donald Trump's attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election and a cast of characters from a rural county that rarely draws notice from outsiders.
COFFEE COUNTY, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlie Bailey
Person
Brian Kemp
Person
Stacey Abrams
Person
Raphael Warnock
Person
Jen Jordan
Cadrene Heslop

Many Georgia Residents To Receive $350

The state of the economy has put pressure on the budgets of many Americans. The state plans to help by sending people one-time payments of extra cash. Governor Brian Kemp dedicated over $1 billion to the Department of Human Services. The funds will provide cash aid. It is a one-time bonus payment for people in Medicaid, PeachCare for Kids, SNAP, or TANF. Governor Kemp said the money aims to help some of Georgia’s most vulnerable residents. It will aid them in coping with the continued economic impacts and inflation. (source)
GEORGIA STATE
wdiy.org

Private Forensics Company Examines 2020 Ballots, Election Materials in 2 Pennsylvania Counties

A Michigan-based forensics company says it has reviewed 2020 election materials in two Pennsylvania counties. WITF’s Sam Dunklau reports it’s the latest development in a years-long effort to discredit the state’s result. Read the full story at: https://www.witf.org/2022/09/23/a-private-company-examined-2020-ballots-hard-drives-from-2-pa-counties/. (Original air-date: 9/23/22)
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Politics State#Politics Governor#Election State#Gop#Republicans#Hispanic#Asian
WJCL

'Rainbow fentanyl' found in Georgia; Savannah doctor issues warning

SAVANNAH, Ga. — A dangerous and deadly drug disguised as candy or sidewalk chalk is now circulating in Georgia. "Rainbow Fentanyl" was recently detected in the Atlanta area, according to the Cobb County Sheriff's Office. Some fear it may now reach other places in the state, like Savannah. "One...
SAVANNAH, GA
Alina Andras

3 Amazing Seafood Places in Georgia

If you live in Georgia and you are looking for new places where you can go out with your friends and family members, then keep on reading to find out about three really great restaurants in Georgia that are highly praised by both local people and tourists. All of them are known for serving truly delicious food and have excellent online reviews. No matter what kind of seafood your prefer, you will absolutely find something for your liking at any of these places. Las but not least, all of them are great options for both a casual dinner with a loved one as well as for celebrating some special occasions, so make sure to add these places to your list and pay them a visit.
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Stacey Abrams and Brandi Carlile surprise audience at Alicia Keys’ Atlanta concert

Alicia Keys wowed a sold-out crowd with two hours of singalongs, special guests and a dash of Georgia politics at Cadence Bank Amphitheater at Chastain Park Friday night. Keys made her debut at age 20 in 2001 with Songs in A Minor and is on the road in support of her eighth album, Keys, released last year. She is known for her distinctive R&B vocal and piano styles, performing at celebrity charity events and connecting with fellow musicians and politicians in the cities she visits.
ATLANTA, GA
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Georgia

If you happen to live in Georgia and you love to go out with your family and friends from time to time, I have put together three amazing burger spots in Georgia that you should definitely visit if you haven't already tried them. All of them are known for serving truly delicious burgers that melt in your mouth.
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy