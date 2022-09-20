Read full article on original website
David Beckham reveals mistake he made when going to see Queen’s coffin
David Beckham has revealed the one blunder he made while waiting nearly 12 hours in line to pay his respects to Queen Elizabeth II. The retired football star was spotted on Friday morning in queue to see the Queen’s coffin, which is currently lying in state in Westminster Hall until her funeral on Monday 19 September.
Queen’s Piper Who Woke Her Every Morning Plays Different Role At Her Funeral
Pipe Major Paul Burns would play under Queen Elizabeth II’s window every morning at all of her British residences.
Queen Margrethe of Denmark Is Now Europe's Only Ruling Female Monarch After Queen Elizabeth's Death
Queen Margrethe II of Denmark is carrying the torch for Europe's female royals. After Queen Elizabeth II died at age 96 on Sept. 8, Queen Margrethe, 82, of Denmark has become Europe's only ruling female monarch. Having reigned for more than 50 years since her father King Frederick IX died...
A Closer Look at the Handwritten Notes Prince William and Kate Middleton Each Wrote to the Queen
Prince William and Kate Middleton each penned handwritten notes for Queen Elizabeth II, included among the wreaths on her coffin seen during the committal service at St. George's Chapel on Monday. Two note cards with the monograms of William, 40, and Kate, 40, were tucked amid family wreaths lining the...
Priyanka Chopra Shares Adorable Photos with Baby Malti on Her 'First Trip' to New York City
The actress is in New York City to speak at a conference at the United Nations General Assembly as a representative of UNICEF Priyanka Chopra Jonas is introducing her daughter to the Big Apple! On Tuesday, the actress, 40, shared a set of sweet pictures on Instagram with her 8-month-old daughter Malti from their first trip together to New York City. Chopra Jonas is visiting NYC to speak at a conference at the United Nations General Assembly as a representative of UNICEF. In the cute snaps, the Quantico star...
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Return Home to California After Queen’s Funeral
Watch: Prince William & Kate Middleton Reunite With Prince Harry & Meghan Markle. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have made the journey home. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are back in California after being in the U.K. where they attended Queen Elizabeth II's Sept. 19 funeral. Harry and Meghan...
Teary-eyed King Charles III waves to crowds shouting 'God save the king' as he arrives at Buckingham Palace after being officially proclaimed sovereign in historic ceremony - before cheers for Queen Consort Camilla
An emotional and pensive King Charles III smiled through his tears and waved at the crowd of well-wishers gathered outside the gates of Buckingham Palace after his proclamation today - as mourners continue to leave floral tributes in memory of his beloved 'mama' Queen Elizabeth II after her death. Well-wishers...
Prince William and Prince Harry's Step-Siblings Made a Rare Appearance at the Queen's Funeral
Prince William and Prince Harry's step-siblings Laura Lopes and Tom Parker Bowles made a rare appearance with the rest of the royal family during the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth on Monday, September 19. Laura and Tom are Queen Consort Camilla's children, and don't attend too many royal events. Though,...
Princess Anne reflects on ‘last 24 hours’ of mom Queen Elizabeth II’s life
Princess Anne is grateful she got to say a final goodbye to her mother, Queen Elizabeth II, in person before she died last Thursday. “I was fortunate to share the last 24 hours of my dearest Mother’s life,” the Princess Royal, 72, said in a statement on Tuesday.
Queen Elizabeth II’s Personal Staff Line Up to Watch Funeral Procession Pass Buckingham Palace
A final tribute. Queen Elizabeth II‘s household staff lined up outside Buckingham Palace to watch her funeral procession pass the residence on Monday, September 19. Staff members arranged themselves on the sidewalk in front of the palace as the queen’s coffin was carried from Westminster Abbey to Wellington Arch following the state funeral. After the procession through central London, the casket was driven to Windsor Castle, where the former monarch will be buried alongside her late husband, Prince Philip.
Funeral Guest Says Sophie, Countess of Wessex, Is 'The Glue' Keeping Royal Family 'Strong'
Sophie, Countess of Wessex is staying strong for her family. A guest who attended the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth at Westminster Abbey in London on Monday exclusively tells PEOPLE that the royal, 57, had remarkable resolve at the emotional service for her mother-in-law and has been a rock for her relatives as they mourn the Queen.
‘Extremely scary’ or respectful? Wave of cancelations and closures for Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral is drawing fire for stopping daily British life
Queen Elizabeth II's coffin lies in Westminster Hall on September 16, 2022. Many businesses and organizations are closing or cancelling services on Monday, September 19, the day of the late monarch's funeral. Britain is in an official state of mourning after Queen Elizabeth II passed away last week. Huge crowds...
Kim Kardashian Models Rhinestone Two-Piece She Wore to Sister Kourtney Kardashian's Wedding
Kim Kardashian is reliving a major fashion moment!. The Kardashians star, 41, shared a series of photos of herself wearing a two-piece that included a jeweled bustier and matching hot pants. She paired the look, posted to Instagram Tuesday evening, with black heels and an oversized black coat with billowy...
King Charles and Queen Camilla Fly to Scotland One Day After Queen Elizabeth's Funeral
Though the national period of mourning for Queen Elizabeth ended across the U.K., her family will remain in mourning for another week, a wish King Charles expressed soon after her death King Charles III and Queen Camilla have traveled north. The new King, 73, and Queen Consort, 75, flew to Scotland on Tuesday, the day after Queen Elizabeth's state funeral at Westminster Abbey and committal service at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle. The royal couple was seen at Aberdeen Airport around noon. It's possible that they drove an hour west to...
Prince William and Kate Middleton's Next Move 'Into Windsor Castle'—Book
The Prince and Princess of Wales could soon be upscaling in their Windsor living arrangements, moving from a cottage on the castle grounds to the castle itself, according to a new biography. British royal correspondent Katie Nicholl has written in her upcoming book, The New Royals: Queen Elizabeth's Legacy and...
Queen Elizabeth II’s Funeral in Photos: The Biggest Moments
It was the first time in history that cameras were allowed to record inside the funeral of a British monarch, capturing the impressive formalities and gravity of the day
Queen’s funeral – latest: King Charles ‘to have slimmed-down coronation’ amid cost-of-living crisis
King Charles III is reportedly planning a “less expensive” coronation ceremony than his mother’s as he wishes to avoid extravagance while ordinary people struggle with the cost of living crisis. A date has yet to be set for the crowning of the new monarch, though royal precedent...
Sophie, Countess of Wessex Comforts Prince George Following Queen's Funeral Service at Westminster Abbey
The young prince's great aunt Sophie placed her arm around his shoulder as the family departed the hour-long funeral service As Prince George and Princess Charlotte joined their parents during the procession following Queen Elizabeth's funeral service at Westminster Abbey, Sophie, Countess of Wessex laid a reassuring arm around the young royal. Sophie, the 57-year-old wife of George's great uncle Prince Edward, walked alongside the prince, 9, his sister Charlotte, 7, and their mother, Kate Middleton. Following the service, the Queen's coffin was placed back onto the state gun carriage to...
3 Heartbreaking Similarities Between Queen Elizabeth II and Princess Diana’s Funeral
Breaking down a few similarities you may not have noticed between Queen Elizabeth's funeral her and former daughter-in-law Princess Diana's.
Charlize Theron Says She Turned Down a Relationship During Pandemic: 'I Just Feel So Out of Practice'
Charlize Theron isn't ready to jump into a relationship. The actress graces the cover of Harper's Bazaar's Process Issue, in which she reveals "somebody was interested in doing this thing with" her during the COVID-19 pandemic. "It was just a deep dive into a relationship," Theron, 47, told the magazine....
