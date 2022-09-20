ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sven Botman pulls out of Holland U21 squad just days before Belgium clash after Newcastle struggles

SVEN Botman has snubbed Holland's Under-21 squad as he struggles to scrap his way back into the Newcastle team.

Botman was overlooked by Louis van Gaal's senior squad but was named for U-21 friendly matches against Belgium and Romania this week.

Newcastle defender Sven Botman tussles with Crystal Palace star Jordan Ayew Credit: Reuters

However the Newcastle Echo report that the centre-back told the Dutch FA he wants to focus on fighting for a place in Toon's starting line-up.

The 22-year-old was signed from Lille this summer for £39million but has so far failed to impress.

The Magpies have won just one Premier League game all season.

Botman has been left out for three Prem games already, including Saturday's 1-1 draw with Bournemouth.

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe has clearly stated that Botman is third choice in his position, despite his huge price tag.

Howe added: "We managed their load in the week where we had three games, so that was bringing Dan Burn back.

"I just feel his leadership skills and his experience, we need that in our team at the moment.

"Sven is going to be an outstanding player and will play many, many games for this club.

"We love Sven to bits, but Dan just gets the nod at the moment."

But with Newcastle's form so poor, it could be Botman's chance to show what he can do against Fulham after the international break.

