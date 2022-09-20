ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Pregnancy tests, condoms, toothpaste part of massive Family Dollar recall

By Stephanie Raymond
KYW News Radio
KYW News Radio
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yK1iA_0i2r5VKM00
Photo credit Getty Images

Family Dollar has expanded a massive recall to include even more medical products -- including toothpaste, condoms and pregnancy tests -- that were improperly stored outside of recommended temperature requirements.

According to the Food and Drug Administration, the original recall issued in July now includes more than 400 products.

Family Dollar says the products were inadvertently shipped to certain stores between May 1 and June 10 despite being stored outside of labeled temperature requirements.

Two expansions of the recall were announced on Friday.

The first expansion involves six products from Colgate's Optic White dental line, including five varieties of toothpaste and one mouthwash. The products were sold in 11 states: Arizona, California, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Montana, New Mexico, Nevada, Oregon, Texas and Utah.

The second expansion involves 41 different over-the-counter products shipped to stores in 41 states. The list of products includes a variety of sexual health items -- including Trojan, Lifestyles, and Skyn brand condoms, KY brand lubrication and pregnancy tests from Clear Blue and First Response. The list also includes denture care products from Polident, Poligrip and Fixodent, Curad brand bandages, and contact solution from Clear Eyes, Bausch & Lomb Biotrue and Opti-Free.

The only states not affected by the recall include Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Vermont, Washington, Alaska and Hawaii.

"Family Dollar does not have any stores in Alaska or Hawaii and no Family Dollar stores in any of the other states received any products subject to this recall," the company said in a statement.

To date, Family Dollar has not received any consumer complaints or reports of illness related to the recall.

Customers with any of the affected products may return them to a Family Dollar store -- no receipt necessary -- for a refund.

Comments / 1

Related
International Business Times

Recall Alert: More Than 4,400 Pounds Of Sausages May Have Plastic Pieces In Them

A company is recalling certain sausage products because they may be contaminated with pieces of plastic. More than 4,400 pounds of product are affected. The problem with Sunset Farm Foods' pork and chicken sausages was discovered through customer complaints about the products being embedded with "thin blue plastic," according to the recall announcement on the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) website.
GEORGIA STATE
Thrillist

Family Dollar Is Recalling Toothpaste That Was Improperly Stored

Family Dollar has been part of a few recalls this year. There were dozens of products recalled last month because they were stored improperly. Then there was a huge recall on drugs, medical devices, cosmetics, dietary supplements, and human or pet food because of rodent infestations at storage facilities. Now,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Nevada State
State
Alaska State
State
Vermont State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Washington State
State
Indiana State
State
Connecticut State
State
Texas State
State
Maine State
State
Arizona State
State
Georgia State
State
Oregon State
State
Montana State
State
Utah State
State
Hawaii State
State
Rhode Island State
shefinds

Costco Is Issuing Refunds For These 2 Recalled Items

Costco recently alerted customers about issues with two items sold in their stores, which the company will provide refunds for: 1-gallon jugs of Saffola Safflower Oil and Kirkland Signature 3lb Local Honey. While some stores may leave consumers to th...
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pregnancy Tests#Condoms#Family Dollar#Toothpaste#Foodsafety#Food Recall#General Health#Colgate#Clear Blue#Fixodent#Curad#Clear Eyes#Bausch Lomb Biotrue#Opti Free
Popculture

Frozen Chicken Recalled Due to Listeria Concerns

The frozen chicken brand Connoisseur's Kitchen has recalled two products due to possible contamination with Listeria, according to an announcement by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). The recall applies to two "ready-to-eat" frozen entrees – "Spice Mantra Chicken Korma" and "Spice Mantra Butter Chicken," both sold in two-pound packages. They were confirmed to be distributed in Washington state and Alaska.
ALASKA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
Thrillist

Wendy's E. coli Outbreak Has Now Expanded to 6 States

In July, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported an E. coli outbreak that is believed, though is not confirmed, to have stemmed from the romaine lettuce on Wendy's sandwiches. Later news linked 100 cases across four Midwest states to the fast food joint, but now, the outbreak is even larger than earlier expected.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Evie M.

They believed the Devil used this sinkhole to feed on people

A sign at Devil's Millhopper Geological State ParkMichael Rivera on Wikimedia Commons Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0 International licen. Florida is just a crazy state. Not saying it's a bad thing, because it's not at all, but man, Florida is crazy. I have collected so many incredible stories and seen ordinary places with pasts you wouldn't believe, like haunted Walmarts, poltergeists routing around the oldest shopping malls in Orlando (that was fun exploring!) and sinkholes that people thought the devil used to feed on the living.
FLORIDA STATE
Popculture

Bacon Recalled Due to Concerning Inspection Issue

You're going to want to skip that side of bacon with your breakfast meal. On Wednesday, Aug. 31, Wisconsin farm issued a voluntary Class I recall of bacon. Cedar Wedge Farm in Shawano County issued the recall after it was found the product was produced without the benefit of inspection, according to the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection.
SHAWANO COUNTY, WI
KYW News Radio

KYW News Radio

Philadelphia, PA
20K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Philadelphia.

 https://www.audacy.com/kywnewsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy