Pregnancy tests, condoms, toothpaste part of massive Family Dollar recall

Photo credit Getty Images

Family Dollar has expanded a massive recall to include even more medical products -- including toothpaste, condoms and pregnancy tests -- that were improperly stored outside of recommended temperature requirements.

According to the Food and Drug Administration, the original recall issued in July now includes more than 400 products.

Family Dollar says the products were inadvertently shipped to certain stores between May 1 and June 10 despite being stored outside of labeled temperature requirements.

Two expansions of the recall were announced on Friday.

The first expansion involves six products from Colgate's Optic White dental line, including five varieties of toothpaste and one mouthwash. The products were sold in 11 states: Arizona, California, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Montana, New Mexico, Nevada, Oregon, Texas and Utah.

The second expansion involves 41 different over-the-counter products shipped to stores in 41 states. The list of products includes a variety of sexual health items -- including Trojan, Lifestyles, and Skyn brand condoms, KY brand lubrication and pregnancy tests from Clear Blue and First Response. The list also includes denture care products from Polident, Poligrip and Fixodent, Curad brand bandages, and contact solution from Clear Eyes, Bausch & Lomb Biotrue and Opti-Free.

The only states not affected by the recall include Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Vermont, Washington, Alaska and Hawaii.

"Family Dollar does not have any stores in Alaska or Hawaii and no Family Dollar stores in any of the other states received any products subject to this recall," the company said in a statement.

To date, Family Dollar has not received any consumer complaints or reports of illness related to the recall.

Customers with any of the affected products may return them to a Family Dollar store -- no receipt necessary -- for a refund.