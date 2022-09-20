ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Report: Timothy Liljegren to Miss Maple Leafs Training Camp with Injury

By Inside The Maple Leafs Staff
Inside The Maple Leafs
Inside The Maple Leafs
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20Pljw_0i2r5RnS00

The Maple Leafs signed the defenseman to a two-year, $2.8 million contract in the offseason.

Timothy Liljegren will miss training camp with an injury, according to NorthStar Bets’ Chris Johnston.

The Maple Leafs defenseman signed a two-year, $2.8 million contact extension this summer after finally breaking through at the NHL level. In 61 games, Liljegren posted five goals and 23 points.

After bouncing around the lineup, he seemed to find a solid chemistry on the bottom pair alongside Mark Giordano. The Maple Leafs acquired Giordano from the Seattle Kraken one day before the NHL trade deadline. The club re-signed the Giordano to a two-year, $1.6 million contract just days after the team was eliminated by the Tampa Bay Lightning in the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

What does this mean for Rasmus Sandin?

With just one day to go until training camp begins, Sandin’s situation isn’t clear and it’s unlikely he’d report to training camp without a contract in hand, or one nearly agreed upon.

While Sandin plays on the left side, the injury to Liljegren (depending on the severity) could at least open up some cap room to bridge the gap in the negotiations. DailyFaceoff’s Frank Seravalli reports that forward Pierre Engvall will be out for the start of training camp. And while the severity of that injury is pending a re-evaluation, a lengthy injury could potentially create more space to get the job done.

The Leafs added some depth to the defense corps by signing Victor Mete and Jordie Benn to one-year contracts and it’s possible the team just elects to adopt the next-man-up should they hold firm.

Comments / 0

Related
markerzone.com

RED WINGS ANNOUNCE SEVERAL INJURY UPDATES AHEAD OF TRAINING CAMP

The Detroit Red Wings will head into training camp with a number of injuries, with varying recovery times. Via their Twitter account on Wednesday, the Red Wings announced the following injuries and expected return dates to players on their roster:. - Andrew Copp (abdominal surgery in off-season), will return first...
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Why Dylan Larkin was confused the first time he got a call from Detroit Red Wings' Derek Lalonde

TRAVERSE CITY — Nicknames in hockey tend to revolve around a player's proper name, but every now and then, a unique one comes along. Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin (called "Larks" by teammates) laughed Thursday after the first day of training camp when asked if he knew why new head coach Derek Lalonde goes by "Newsy," admitting to an awkward interaction.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

New York Rangers announce 2022-23 Training Camp roster and schedule

New York Rangers Training Camp for the 2022-23 season will commence on Wednesday beginning with player medicals. Head coach Gerard Gallant will really get things going with his first press conference of the season scheduled for 3 PM ET. The team announced that they have invited 66 players to attend...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Three Storylines to Watch At Predators Training Camp

The 2022-2023 Nashville Predators report for day one of training camp this morning at Bridgestone Arena. While the first day of camp involves player physicals and team meetings, it also marks the beginning of roster speculation and player analysis around Smashville. Here are three of the biggest storylines that will be unfolding at training camp this year.
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jordie Benn
Person
Rasmus Sandin
Person
Mark Giordano
Person
Victor Mete
Person
Timothy Liljegren
Person
Mark Stanley
The Hockey Writers

Maple Leafs Must Make a Case to Extend Auston Matthews

It took three questions until Auston Matthews politely shut down discussions about a contract extension with the Toronto Maple Leafs. The 25-year-old is now in the final two years of his deal. So, of course, questions are looming around the future of the player and the club. Make no mistake, this team is playing for two big wins in the 2022-23 season. First, it has to advance in the playoffs (win a Stanley Cup?). Second, it has to do enough to extend one of the best players in the game.
NHL
FOX Sports

For Panthers, the Paul Maurice era gets underway at camp

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. (AP) — The Florida Panthers have been through exactly one day of practice. Preseason games start next week. The regular season starts next month and goes until mid-April. The grind is just beginning. Nonetheless, Paul Maurice is in playoff mode. The Maurice era started Thursday with...
HOCKEY
Yardbarker

Grading the Leafs offseason moves

It was another busy offseason for the Toronto Maple Leafs, as the front office led by Kyle Dubas once again had to try and make up for a disappointing finish to the season. The Leafs were once again faced with a cap crunch, trying to replace talented players who priced themselves out of town with cheaper options, while still trying to improve the team enough to ice a roster that can finally bring the Leafs past the first round of the playoffs. Key cogs of last year’s team like Jack Campbell and Ilya Mikheyev will not be in Leafs uniforms when the season kicks off in October, and it’s up to newcomers like Matt Murray and Calle Jarnkrok to fill those holes in 2022-23.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stanley Cup Playoffs#The Maple Leafs#Northstar Bets
Yardbarker

Canadiens Youth Competing for 4 Roster Spots at Training Camp

The Montreal Canadiens will finally begin the on-ice portion of training camp at their team facilities in Brossard on Sept. 22. With them, 74 players will either prepare for their NHL seasons, try to supplant a current roster player or do what they can to be noticed by management to earn a larger role in the team’s plans or earn a professional contract. However, before on-ice sessions at camp could begin, they delivered some bad news to the fans as they announced that newly-named team captain Nick Suzuki (lower-body injury, out for two weeks) and Joel Edmundson (lower-body injury, out indefinitely) will join six others at camp on the injured list.
NHL
Yardbarker

Auston Matthews Calls Toronto 'Home', Fully Aware of Contract Status with the Maple Leafs

Auston Matthews couldn't help but crack a smile when he was asked about his future with the Toronto Maple Leafs on several occasions. "I appreciate the question, but I'm not going to be entertaining this question all year. I understand why you guys want to talk about it," Matthews said on Maple Leafs Media Day. "But at the same time, there's nothing that can be done. I'm under contract for two more years. I can't extend for another 10 months so I'll just kind of leave it at that."
NHL
Yardbarker

Flyers’ DeAngelo, Anisimov ready to work at Camp Tortorella

‘Camp Tortorella’ has begun. After a day of heavy skating with no pucks involved, players spoke to the media about their first taste of the 2022 Philadelphia Flyers Training Camp. Tony DeAngelo. Tony DeAngelo was the big acquisition in the offseason. With Ryan Ellis likely to miss the entire...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NHL

Coyotes Sign Hayton to Two-Year Contract

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA - Arizona Coyotes General Manager Bill Armstrong announced today that the Coyotes have signed forward Barrett Hayton to a two-year contract. As per club policy, terms of the contract were not disclosed. "We are very pleased to sign Barrett to a new contract," said Armstrong. "Barrett is a...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Toronto Maple Leafs
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
ESPN

Buffalo Sabres reward GM Kevyn Adams with contract extension

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Though his rebuilding job is far from complete, Buffalo Sabres general manager Kevyn Adams signed a contract extension on Wednesday, an indication that ownership believes he has the franchise pointed in the right direction. Terms of the extension were not revealed. Adams, who's in his third season...
BUFFALO, NY
Yardbarker

The Maple Leafs Don’t Need More Physical Play to Win in 2022-23

This post began by reacting to fans thoughts that the Toronto Maple Leafs are simply too small and too soft to win a Stanley Cup. I don’t buy it, but I know many Maple Leafs’ fans truly believe this team’s physical makeup militates from winning during the postseason.
NHL
Yardbarker

2022 Flyers Training Camp: Day 1

At 8:15am, John Tortorella skated onto the ice. It was the calm before the oncoming storm at the Flyers Training Center. ‘Camp Tortorella’ will not be for the weak-willed. Tortorella penned a transparent disclosure to the Philadelphia Flyers season ticket holders. Holding his players to a high standard on and off the ice sets a foundation. Unlike Chuck Fletcher, Tortorella set the expectation of a process that won’t happen overnight. The Flyers will be hard to play against; if they aren’t, the players getting in the way of that identity won’t see the ice. To Tortorella, that is “the driving force to our success and will define our 2022-2023 season.”
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NHL

Identity and chemistry key as Red Wings open 2022 Training Camp

The 2022-23 Detroit Red Wings kicked off training camp on Thursday at Centre Ice Arena, marking the first of five days of on-ice and off-ice sessions. Red Wings head coach Derek Lalonde, who is overseeing his first-ever NHL camp, said he's pleased with what he saw from his new club.
DETROIT, MI
Inside The Maple Leafs

Inside The Maple Leafs

Buffalo, NY
32
Followers
89
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

InsideTheMapleLeafs brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding the Toronto Maple Leafs.

 https://www.si.com/nhl/maple-leafs

Comments / 0

Community Policy