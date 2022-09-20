ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From September 21, 2022

Icanic Brands ICNAF shares closed up 18.62% at $0.07. iAnthus Capital Hldgs ITHUF shares closed up 9.46% at $0.06. Item 9 Labs INLB shares closed down 8.16% at $0.45. Cara Therapeutics CARA shares closed down 7.69% at $9.00. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals ZYNE shares closed down 7.48% at $0.92. Aurora Cannabis ACB...
STOCKS
Benzinga

This Is What Whales Are Betting On JinkoSolar Holding Co

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on JinkoSolar Holding Co JKS. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

This Is What Whales Are Betting On General Mills

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on General Mills GIS. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
INDUSTRY
Benzinga

Barrick Gold Whale Trades Spotted

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Barrick Gold GOLD. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Las Vegas Sands#Whales#Open Interest#Linus Investment#Business Industry#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Lvs
Benzinga

Diamondback Energy Whale Trades Spotted

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Diamondback Energy FANG. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
INDUSTRY
Benzinga

Why FedEx Stock Is Popping Thursday Afternoon

FedEx Corp FDX shares are trading higher Thursday afternoon after the company reported fiscal first-quarter results that were better than feared following the company’s weak preliminary results from last week. Q1 Results: FedEx reported first-quarter revenue of $23.2 billion, which missed average analyst estimates of $24.01 billion, according to...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Benzinga

Peering Into Seagate Tech Hldgs's Recent Short Interest

Seagate Tech Hldgs's STX short percent of float has fallen 4.17% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 11.98 million shares sold short, which is 7.13% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 5.9 days to cover their short positions on average.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Wednesday's Market Minute: The Fed is Right to Sink the Stock Market

It’s looking like one of the biggest mistakes in the inflation analysis this year was the conviction with which many said it was primarily a supply-chain problem. Crude oil is down 35% from its high and is below where it traded before Russia invaded Ukraine seven months ago. Same with wheat and lumber. The further we get from the original COVID shutdowns, the more the supply chain unbuckles. China has been a big laggard, but even the closures this past quarter weren’t worse than in 2020. Despite these improvements, inflation is stuck above 8%. Supply chain pressures have eased, yet inflation hasn't meaningfully moved.
STOCKS
Benzinga

What's Going On With Tesla Shares

Tesla Inc TSLA shares are trading lower by 2.16% to $302.05 going into the close of Wednesday's trading session as the market reacts to the Fed's decision to hike rates by 75 bps. The Fed also issued outlook on inflation, unemployment and economic growth. What Happened?. The Federal Reserve raised...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Check Out What Whales Are Doing With RCL

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Royal Caribbean Gr RCL. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or...
ANIMALS
Benzinga

Charter Communications Whale Trades For September 22

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Charter Communications. Looking at options history for Charter Communications CHTR we detected 13 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 38% of the investors opened...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Marathon Petroleum Whale Trades Spotted

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Marathon Petroleum MPC. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
INDUSTRY
Benzinga

Insurance Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session. Fanhua FANH shares increased by 0.75% to $5.32 during Thursday's regular session. As of 12:40 EST, Fanhua's stock is trading at a volume of 15.0K, which is 35.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $282.0 million.
STOCKS
Benzinga

What Are Whales Doing With JD.com

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on JD.com. Looking at options history for JD.com JD we detected 18 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 61% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 38% with bearish.
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Eli Lilly Whale Trades Spotted

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Eli Lilly. Looking at options history for Eli Lilly LLY we detected 21 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 42% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 57% with bearish.
INDUSTRY
Benzinga

Cryptocurrency Uniswap Rises More Than 3% In 24 hours

Over the past 24 hours, Uniswap's UNI/USD price has risen 3.84% to $5.66. This is contrary to its negative trend over the past week where it has experienced a 5.0% loss, moving from $6.11 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin's all-time high is $44.92. The...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
86K+
Followers
168K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy