Will Billings Area Residents Pay More for Electricity This Year?
Montanans are very concerned that their power bill is going to go up, and they're also concerned that the grid could fail in the months ahead- especially as more unreliable power like wind and solar keeps getting put online in place of reliable sources like coal. If you live in...
Same Name, Huge Differences. Another Billings is 1200 Miles Away
A press release we received today from the City of Billings shared details of a recent visit to the Magic City by representatives from another town that shares our name, Billings, Missouri. The group met with Mayor Bill Cole while they were in town, to discuss the possibility of a sister-city relationship. The goodwill gesture is largely symbolic, but it's fun to think about an alternate Billings.
Billings Rims seeing increase in transient population
The Billings Rims, a scenic landmark of the community, is now being taken over by a population of homeless people living out of their cars.
Where is Montana’s Native American Population Growing?
Montana's Native American population is growing, but in areas where some of you might not expect. The growth in Native American population isn't taking place on the Indian Reservations in Montana, it's taking place in larger population centers like Billings. That's part of what former Montana Media Trackers reporter and...
A Spaniel Mix? Ari Is Ready For You to Adopt In Billings!
Another week, another Wet Nose ready for you to adopt! This time around, we welcomed in Ari. A spaniel mix, at 8 years old. For details on Ari, visit the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter page using the button below!. About Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter. Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter has been...
Don’t Miss the Sneak Peek of MT Made Film ‘Return’ at the Babcock
Founder of Red Oxx featured in a new documentary. Most of us in Billings are familiar with Red Oxx Manufacturing. The company was founded in the Magic City by Jim Markel Sr in 1986 after retiring from the military. Red Oxx makes extremely durable duffle bags, luggage, and other associated items, with a reputation worldwide. Jim Jr now oversees the day-to-day operations of the business.
Announcing the 2023 Montana Master Hunter Program
One Montana’s Master Hunter Program is accepting applications October 1, 2022 – November 30, 2022 for the 2023 program. Classes will be held in Billings (March), Bozeman (April) and Missoula (May). Each class will consist of two 3-Day consecutive weekends (Friday – Sunday). A two-day weekend rendezvous in June is also required for qualifications, field exercises, and the final exam.
Rimrock Mall Needs Donations to Help Feed Billings and Yellowstone County
Do you have a ton of perishable food just sitting around not being eaten? What about clothes or household items collecting dust? Instead of keeping them in your pantry or closet, how about letting someone less fortunate use the things you aren't using? If any of that interests you, you need to stop by Rimrock Mall. Right now, they're giving back to the community in a big way.
Billings Drives Over These Every Day Not Knowing What They Mean
I've been driving into work over the last couple of days and have seen something on the streets that have really confused me. Not only have I seen them, but I've also driven over them, along with other commuters down 1st Avenue North. As it turns out, other people have also wondered what they are, and have taken photos asking about it. So, with some research, I found exactly what the deal is with them.
Billings woman on a mission to bring sunflower field to community
The challenge is now finding a location for the field and a landowner to partner with. She’s looking at a field near ZooMontana on the West End.
These 10 Restaurants in Billings Are Absolutely Historic
When you think of iconic businesses in Billings, I can bet that a good group of folks from here would mention a restaurant that they visited long ago that may or may not be operating today. I remember growing up in the city and getting really excited when I was told we'd be going to "the restaurant with all the phones." Spoiler alert: that restaurant is on this list.
Montana men plead guilty to poaching bull elk
BILLINGS – A Missoula man and a Ballantine man were recently sentenced on separate felony cases for illegally killing trophy elk. Alex St. Marie, 37, from Missoula, was sentenced in Fergus County District Court after pleading guilty to a felony for poaching two bull elk and multiple misdemeanors in October 2021.
Don’t Put Away Summer Clothes Just Yet Billings. Here is What’s Coming
With milder temperatures more frequent over the past couple of weeks, it's starting to feel like autumn is setting in and we're not far away from the season's first snowfall. This past weekend I heard about someone driving over the Beartooth Pass who had to maneuver through some unexpected flurries.
Who won the Ales for Trails beer competition?
The Billings TrailNet wrapped up their biggest fundraiser on September 9, Ales for Trials. The event that has been going on since 2001 had something new this year: a beer competition. The nonprofit organization announced the winners of the Ales for Trails Beer Competition Monday. There were three beer categories:...
5 Great Chicken Joints in Billings to Settle Chick-fil-A Cravings
If you haven't heard the news about Billings getting its first Chick-fil-A, you're probably living under a rock. Don't get me wrong, I love Chick-fil-A. My college campus had one in the student union building, and I absolutely love their signature Chick-fil-A sauce. However, we're still waiting for the restaurant to open next month (hopefully). So, while we wait for it to open, if you're craving chicken, you should check out these awesome local restaurants.
Montana Should Stand Up to Radical Judge on Birth Certificates
I'm with Jeremy Carl on this one. Montana should NOT be intimidated by the liberal mob media and a radical activist judge in Billings. Instead, Montana should be actively encouraging these Left-wing news outlets to run stories about how Montana is pushing back against this radical Left-wing nonsense. It will send a message to the radical activists on the East and Left coasts to stay the heck out of our state.
Weather outlook for September 20-28
The first day of the autumn equinox starts on Thursday, and Tuesday saw temps in the low 60s. It may be a while before Montana and Billings start to see consistent cool temperatures during the day. The weather channel predicts temperatures the week of October 8 in Billings will reach the 80s by next Wednesday.
Charming Little Billings Church Abandoned for Years. What’s Up?
Every time I drive by, I wonder. Longtime locals remember when 24th St West was pretty much the western edge of Billings. Sure, a few subdivisions began popping up along 32nd St West forty years ago, but until the last couple of decades, things were basically "country" a mile west from 24th Street.
Gabel wraps up a successful early harvest
HUNTLEY, Mont. – This has been a growing season to remember for generational sugarbeet farmer Greg Gabel. A super dry winter had Greg apprehensively putting seed into the ground, unsure if there would ever be enough moisture to grow the crop. High wind storms shortly after planting mowed over an entire field and then torrential late spring moisture bulged the Yellowstone River and caused flooding. And then, it turned hot, and Greg was doing all he could just to keep his beets irrigated.
What’s next? 5 Things I Would HATE To See Replace Costco
With Costco planning a move to Shiloh and Zoo Drive in the near future, one thing has been lingering in the back of my mind. What will replace Costco at the current location on King? It's a HUGE building and a MASSIVE parking lot. I'm a big fan of Costco...
