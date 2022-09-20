ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

America is the most dangerous place to give birth in the developed world — it’s only getting worse

By Ognjen Š. Miljanić, opinion contributor
The Hill
The Hill
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07oQfX_0i2r4P4D00

Earlier this month, the Texas Department of State Health Services missed the deadline to publish the 2019 data on maternal mortality rates in the state, announcing instead that this data will be made available only in mid-2023. What may seem like a piece of administrative incompetence could instead be an attempt to hide a damning state- and nationwide statistic from public view until after the 2022 midterms.

Maternal mortality rate (MMR) is defined as the number of mothers dying during childbirth or because of other pregnancy-related causes. Typically expressed in numbers of such deaths per 100,000 live births, MMR is a measure of country’s development and the ability of its citizens to access health care. Indirectly, it also measures gender equality — fathers do not die in childbirth, and a goal of an equitable society should be to eliminate this risk for mothers as well. Caring for expectant mothers costs money, and richer countries understandably have lower MMRs.

According to 2017 data, Norway and Italy recorded just two maternal deaths per 100,000 live births. Sweden and Spain had four, Japan five, France and Singapore eight. The U.S., in contrast, stood at 19 maternal deaths per 100,000 live births, on par with the poorest European country — Moldova, and faring a bit worse than Russia or Iran. America is the most dangerous place to give birth in the developed world.

It is getting worse. A report by the World Health Organization (WHO) found that all world regions experienced significant drops in the MMR between 2000 and 2017: the European rate went down by 53 percent, sub-Saharan Africa improved by 38 percent, Latin America by 23 percent and the global average decreased by 38 percent. The only region that saw a sharp rise is North America, whose maternal mortality increased by 52 percent. Don’t blame Canada — their MMR stayed roughly the same during the past two decades.

Breaking down the U.S. data by race or by state reveals even more abysmal numbers. For non-Hispanic Black women, maternal mortality rate is whopping 55 deaths per 100,000 live births — worse than in e.g. Jordan or Panama!

Louisiana, Indiana and Georgia all recorded more than 40 deaths per 100,000 live births between 2011 and 2015. The last time Texas reported its numbers, MMR stood at 34.5 deaths per 100,000 live births. These numbers are really, really bad. Texas is on par with Syria. Indiana is comparable to El Salvador. Louisiana is as bad as Kyrgyzstan. For a Black woman in Louisiana, chances of dying of pregnancy-related causes are the same as in Libya.

But it will get even worse: 13 states banned essentially all forms of abortion and 10 more are considering similar moves. Many of these states are already having the highest MMRs in the U.S., and they will get higher still.

Banning abortions does not eliminate them: it simply pushes them underground, where they will be unsafe, leading to further deaths.

Even the rare legal exceptions to anti-abortion statutes will have negative consequences on maternal mortality. While new laws still allow legal abortions when mother’s life is at risk, they simultaneously threaten providers with draconian punishments in all other cases. The fear of making such a costly mistake will make many health care providers understandably reluctant to intervene except in the most clear-cut cases. More deaths will ensue.

The Supreme Court’s recent reversal of Roe vs. Wade was a big political win for the religious right, aligning the U.S. (or at least half of it) with other highly religious countries where abortion is banned, such as Malta or Poland. But Malta and Poland follow the Christian logic in caring for their mothers, with some of the lowest MMRs in the world: The countries have just six and two deaths per 100,000 live births, respectively. Texas and other red states should perhaps do the same, rather than hide the data on maternal mortality.

Ognjen Miljanić is a professor at the University of Houston, where he teaches on sustainability, including sustainable development metrics like gender equity and maternal health. He is the author of “Introduction to Energy and Sustainability,” published by Wiley. Follow him on Twitter: @MiljanicGroup

Comments / 2

Related
The Hill

These are America’s most depressed cities, data shows

(NEXSTAR) — Depression can affect anyone in any place, though new data shows some areas of the U.S. have more incidences of the anxiety disorder. Researchers at nursing information and education outlet CEUfast reviewed data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to find the cities with the highest numbers of residents who have been been told they have any form of depression.
MENTAL HEALTH
Jenn Leach

The most roach-infested U.S. cities

Cockroaches can be a pesky pest problem in your home and prevalent in certain areas across the United States. You might be surprised that more than a dirty home can attract roaches:
Cadrene Heslop

The Most Rat Infested American Cities

Cities are notorious for having pest trouble because of the high number of restaurants present. Many pesky pest problems face Americans across several states. The issue is more significant in some areas than in others.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
Local
Texas Health
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
State
Georgia State
State
Louisiana State
City
Italy, TX
The Hill

Putin’s losses in Asia are bigger than in Ukraine

The views expressed by contributors are their own and not the view of The Hill. While the United States and European Union have focused on limited but hopefully important Russian reverses in Ukraine, a potentially more important setback to imperial Putinism is occurring in Central Asia. The game in Central...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Latin America#United States#Maternal Mortality#Mmrs#European
Vice

A Shocking Number of Californians Are Moving to Texas Unless You Do Basic Math

Moveable explores the future of transportation, infrastructure, energy, and cities. On Monday, Bloomberg ran a story under the headline “Over 1 in 10 New Texas Residents Migrated There From California.” The story is based on data compiled by the location data firm Placer.ai. The firm uses this statistic to suggest that California-first chains like In-N-Out and Trader Joe’s are seeing increased foot traffic because of all the Californians in Texas. The story fits with the larger narrative that people are leaving California for Texas in droves. Sometimes this is presented as part of a larger argument of blue-staters voting with their feet to move to a red state as evidence of the supremacy of conservative principles.
CALIFORNIA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

The City Americans Are Leaving Fastest

Almost no period since the 1980s can match the jump in real estate prices from the start of the pandemic until recently. That is due partly to America’s mobility, as well as to mortgage rates that were extremely low until a few months ago. Not all cities had the same migration pace as Americans sought homes in areas where they wanted to live as a consequence of the work-from-home trend.
REAL ESTATE
The Hill

Is this it for Putin?

We’ve been studying oligarchs, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, for more than a quarter century. We are not military experts, but the recent Ukrainian military advances against Russia have caused us to ask: Is this it for Putin? Are we now in the endgame for his regime?. Some evidence...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Women's Health
Country
Singapore
Country
France
Country
Poland
Country
Syria
Country
Norway
Country
Spain
News Break
Politics
Country
Sweden
Country
Japan
24/7 Wall St.

States Where the Most Americans Serve in the Military

While there are many thousands of service members stationed overseas, the vast majority of active-duty military members are stationed in the U.S. Some states are home to just a few hundred active service members, while others are home to far more. A handful of states have over 100,000 active duty service members stationed there. To […]
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Saurabh

The American Constitution was adapted from a Native American nation

Disclaimer:The author does not claim to be an expert in the field, but the article is based on credible sources. The American Constitution which protects the rights and liberties of the citizens of the United States was not exactly written by the founding fathers of the country. Native American forms of governance influenced the founders who established the United States Constitution, founded on their democratic values.
24/7 Wall St.

The Most Expensive City To Live in Every State

Big cities are the hallmark of American society, each embracing different music, sports teams, and art, culminating in a distinct culture for each metropolis. The way of life these cities offer attract many but can drive others away, as we have seen during COVID-19. Apart from distinct cultures, cities also have distinct economies that can […]
POLITICS
Fox News

MSNBC guest says ‘only two options’ for immigration: ‘Letting people into this country’ or ‘letting them die’

MSNBC guest Francesca Fiorentini suggested on Sunday night that America must let illegal immigrants into the country because the only other option is "death." MSNBC host Ayman Mohyeldin spoke with a panel about how Republican governors have been shipping illegal immigrants to areas populated by wealthy liberal elites. Fiorentini slammed...
IMMIGRATION
The Hill

Putin sets partial military call-up, won’t ‘bluff’ on nukes

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a partial mobilization of reservists in Russia on Wednesday, risking a deeply unpopular step that follows a string of humiliating setbacks for his troops nearly seven months after invading Ukraine. It’s the first call-up in Russia since World War II...
POLITICS
The Hill

The Hill

700K+
Followers
82K+
Post
511M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy