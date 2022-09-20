Independent review of Kansas foster care system points to progress and ongoing failures

WICHITA — Last week, Emporia State University professor Max McCoy penned a column that began, “I may be fired for writing this.”. McCoy, Emporia State’s sole journalism professor and advisor to the student newspaper, was among 33 faculty members laid off as part of a large-scale restructuring in response to declining enrollment. His column had criticized the move and university leadership.

EMPORIA, KS ・ 14 HOURS AGO