Kentucky-based industrial real estate development company Gray Development, a Gray company, will expand its footprint in South Carolina with construction of a new 408,000 SF speculative facility on a 38-acre parcel of land in the Upstate. Completion of the Class-A industrial building is expected in the 4th quarter of 2023. The building will be located at 1810 Easley Highway and fronts I-85. Located in the Anderson County industrial corridor, the prime location will offer prospective tenants immediate access to Easley Highway (SC-8) and is located a mere 32.3 miles from the South Carolina Inland Port in Greer, 16 miles from downtown Greenville and 26 miles from the Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport.

ANDERSON COUNTY, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO