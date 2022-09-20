ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mauldin, SC

Anderson County Council approves tax agreements and zoning changes

During their meeting Tuesday, Anderson County Council approved several fee in lieu agreements, zoning change requests and design services for a new detention center. The Palmetto High AFJROTC unit was recognized during the meeting for receiving the 2021-22 Distinguished Unit Award, the “Silver Star” Community Service with Excellence Award and the 2022 Southeast Region Cadet Leadership Course Unit of Excellence Award. District 7 Representative Cindy Wilson made the presentation.
Greenville County Council Notes: Volvo is expected to invest $42.6 million in Greenville County

Here’s a recap of Greenville County Council’s Sept. 20 meeting:. Council unanimously approved without discussion second reading of an ordinance authorizing a fee-in-lieu-of-tax agreement for Volvo Cars USA in consideration of an expected $42.6 million investment. If given final approval, the agreement, which was previously listed as “Project...
How Newberry County plans to attract more grocery stores

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Newberry County Council Wednesday discussed extending its grocery store recruitment incentives for another two years in hopes of attracting more grocery stores to the area. County Council first passed the incentives after one of Newberry County's three grocery stores closed in 2017, but expired in 2020....
New spec building being constructed on Hwy. 8

Kentucky-based industrial real estate development company Gray Development, a Gray company, will expand its footprint in South Carolina with construction of a new 408,000 SF speculative facility on a 38-acre parcel of land in the Upstate. Completion of the Class-A industrial building is expected in the 4th quarter of 2023. The building will be located at 1810 Easley Highway and fronts I-85. Located in the Anderson County industrial corridor, the prime location will offer prospective tenants immediate access to Easley Highway (SC-8) and is located a mere 32.3 miles from the South Carolina Inland Port in Greer, 16 miles from downtown Greenville and 26 miles from the Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport.
What do your property taxes pay for?

It’s a truism that’s almost always said with grim resignation: nothing is certain but death and taxes. While no one likes paying taxes, the truth is taxes generally go to provide services that keep society functioning, and nowhere is this more true than at the local level. Home...
