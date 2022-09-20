Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Best Fall Activities in Greenville, SCMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Greenville, SC
3 Great Taco Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasCharleston, SC
3 Towns in South Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensMyrtle Beach, SC
Core 450: A must-try restaurant in Travelers Rest, South CarolinaCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerTravelers Rest, SC
3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasPendleton, SC
thejournalonline.com
Anderson County Council approves tax agreements and zoning changes
During their meeting Tuesday, Anderson County Council approved several fee in lieu agreements, zoning change requests and design services for a new detention center. The Palmetto High AFJROTC unit was recognized during the meeting for receiving the 2021-22 Distinguished Unit Award, the “Silver Star” Community Service with Excellence Award and the 2022 Southeast Region Cadet Leadership Course Unit of Excellence Award. District 7 Representative Cindy Wilson made the presentation.
greenvillejournal.com
Greenville County Council Notes: Volvo is expected to invest $42.6 million in Greenville County
Here’s a recap of Greenville County Council’s Sept. 20 meeting:. Council unanimously approved without discussion second reading of an ordinance authorizing a fee-in-lieu-of-tax agreement for Volvo Cars USA in consideration of an expected $42.6 million investment. If given final approval, the agreement, which was previously listed as “Project...
FOX Carolina
Developers propose 400 unit apartment building and hotel in West End, residents concerned about size
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The area around Rhett Street in downtown Greenville has seen a lot of growth and change over the last few years. Now there’s a new project on the table. This one comes from a Spartanburg developer. It doesn’t have a name just yet, but...
FOX Carolina
‘It’s long overdue’: Plans for new jail in Anderson Co. moving forward
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Anderson County officials say they want to create more humane ways to house inmates and protect their officers with a new jail. Plans for a new jail are moving forward as officials have settled on an architect to build the $55 million project. The council...
gsabizwire.com
Spencer/Hines Properties is pleased to announce the Sale of +/- 53.45 acres on S. Batesville Road, Greer
GREER, S.C. – Spencer/Hines Properties is pleased to announce the Sale of +/- 53.45 acres on S. Batesville Road, Greer, SC. The land features visibility from I85 and is in close proximity to GSP International Airport, Michelin’s North American Headquarters, & much more!. Cameron Smith and Zach Hines...
FOX Carolina
County council: Greenville passes tax break for $42 million Volvo facility, and other updates
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County Council met Tuesday night, they voted unanimously to approve a tax break for a multi million dollar investment in the county. They approved a fee in lieu of tax agreement with Volvo. The company wants to establish a $42 million tooling facility. Right...
Spartanburg Co. Council outlines spending plan for homelessness grant
Spartanburg County Council on Monday approved a spending plan to address homelessness using a $2,122,446 grant from the federal government.
Section of Swamp Rabbit Trail temporarily closed
The City of Greenville announced on social media Monday that a section of Swamp Rabbit Trail will be temporarily closed through Thursday.
How Newberry County plans to attract more grocery stores
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Newberry County Council Wednesday discussed extending its grocery store recruitment incentives for another two years in hopes of attracting more grocery stores to the area. County Council first passed the incentives after one of Newberry County's three grocery stores closed in 2017, but expired in 2020....
WYFF4.com
'Working through details': Prisma Health, Greenville County work toward deal to reopen North Greenville ER
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Greenville County and Prisma Health continue working toward a deal to reopen the North Greenville Hospital emergency department. Two weeks ago, Greenville County Council voted to use nearly $13.5 million in federal funds to help reopen the department. Back in 2020, the health system designated the...
thejournalonline.com
New spec building being constructed on Hwy. 8
Kentucky-based industrial real estate development company Gray Development, a Gray company, will expand its footprint in South Carolina with construction of a new 408,000 SF speculative facility on a 38-acre parcel of land in the Upstate. Completion of the Class-A industrial building is expected in the 4th quarter of 2023. The building will be located at 1810 Easley Highway and fronts I-85. Located in the Anderson County industrial corridor, the prime location will offer prospective tenants immediate access to Easley Highway (SC-8) and is located a mere 32.3 miles from the South Carolina Inland Port in Greer, 16 miles from downtown Greenville and 26 miles from the Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport.
FOX Carolina
Power restored for thousands after squirrel takes substation offline in Greenville
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Thousands of people were without power in the western part of Greenville on Thursday morning after an incident involving a squirrel. Duke Energy reported more than 7,000 customers without power around the White Horse and Welcome communities. Multiple traffic lights were out in the area...
greenvillejournal.com
What do your property taxes pay for?
It’s a truism that’s almost always said with grim resignation: nothing is certain but death and taxes. While no one likes paying taxes, the truth is taxes generally go to provide services that keep society functioning, and nowhere is this more true than at the local level. Home...
WLOS.com
Developer has new plan for site of Enka clock tower -- and they could have competition
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A developer has a new plan for the site of the former American Enka Company and the beloved, historic Enka clock tower. Once rumored to be the future home of an Amazon distribution site, the land is now the focus of a new, larger proposal from Samet Corporation, which built the Amazon distribution facility in Mills River.
Volvo reportedly looking to build plant in Greenville County
Volvo is reportedly planning to invest more than 42-million dollars in an automotive manufacture tooling plant in South Greenville County. Volvo located its first U-S vehicle plant near Charleston in 2015.
WYFF4.com
Anderson County buffet restaurant announces it will close for good
TOWNVILLE, S.C. — After decades in business, an Upstate restaurant will close its doors for good. The Townville Café, at 6601 Highway 24, posted the news on its Facebook page Tuesday. "I regret to inform everyone that I have decided to close down Townville Café," the post said....
SCDOT closes Spartanburg Co. bridge for repairs
The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) has closed a Spartanburg County bridge for repairs.
New apartment development coming to Greenville
The Vining at Brushy Creek groundbreaking ceremony is set to take place at 9 a.m. at 3418 Brushy Creek Road, Greer, SC.
greenvillejournal.com
Greenville Downtown Airport director Joe Frasher awarded Order of the Palmetto
Greenville Downtown Airport Director Joe Frasher was awarded the Order of the Palmetto, the state’s highest honor, at a ceremony Sept. 15 at the Greenville Convention Center. The award was presented on behalf of Gov. Henry McMaster by Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette in recognition of Frasher’s 39 years of...
greenvillejournal.com
A second home: How South Carolina Children’s Theatre works to provide accessible theatre
For South Carolina Children’s Theatre, providing a chance to learn about theatre represents more than just putting on a costume or learning lines; it’s a chance for youth to develop interpersonal skills like leadership and communication or to break out of their comfort zone and develop public speaking skills.
