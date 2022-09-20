Read full article on original website
desotocountynews.com
Public schools essential to a strong Mississippi
Note: The following is a column on public education provided by Nancy Loome, head of the Parents’ Campaign . It’s no accident that corporate developers routinely consider the quality of local public schools when contemplating an expansion or relocation. Public schools provide the best indication of a community’s viability and quality of life.
panolian.com
Ragon ready to assume Chancery post
In 10 days Katie Ragon will become Chancery Clerk of Panola County, a position she knows is one of the most vital to the everyday operations of the county, and a challenge she is ready to embrace when the resignation of current clerk Jim Pitcock becomes effective at midnight on Sept. 30.
hottytoddy.com
Oct. 1 Declared James Meredith Day by Oxford Leaders
The Oxford Board of Aldermen has officially declared Oct. 1 to be James Meredith Day, in honor of the man who became the first Black student to attend the University of Mississippi in 1962. Mayor Robyn Tannehill read the Resolution on Tuesday at the Board’s regular meeting. Meredith applied...
hottytoddy.com
New ‘Normal’ Leads to Record Enrollment, New Challenges at UM
The University of Mississippi welcomed a record-breaking freshman class for fall 2022, and this enrollment, combined with a new group of transfer students, is leading to adjustments for both the students and the faculty. With COVID-19 finally dying down, there has been a new sense of normalcy. This normalcy has...
yalnews.com
Reed Is Scheduled To Speak At Ole Miss On Sept. 29
UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI – Celebrated author, columnist, academic, businesswoman and 1974 University of Mississippi (UM) alumna Dorothy Quaye Chapman Reed will present a talk entitled, “Coming Full Circle: My Journey through the University of Mississippi, to Many Points Beyond and Back.” The talk is scheduled on Sept. 29 at noon in UM’s Department of Archives & Special Collections (third floor, JD Williams).
DeSoto Times Today
Hernando to allow food trucks
Hernando Board of Aldermen discussed an ordinance which would officially allow food trucks to operate in the city limits. Mayor Chip Johnson said food trucks have already been doing business in Hernando now for many years. The city doesn’t have an official law on the books allowing them, but officials have never been sure that they were illegal either.
Mississippi court: officer was reckless in pedestrian crash
JACKSON, Miss (AP) — Mississippi’s top appeals court has determined a police officer recklessly disregarded the safety of pedestrians in 2018 when he drove over the speed limit and crashed into a car. The Mississippi Court of Appeals issued the 5-4 ruling Tuesday, overturning a judge’s finding in favor of the Oxford officer during an […]
wcbi.com
Prentiss County woman returns to pursuing dreams at NEMCC
PRENTISS COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Prentiss County woman is proof that it is never too late to pursue your dreams. JaLisa Estes is the new Information System Technology (IST) Instructor at North East Mississippi Community College. The 33-year-old dropped out of high school at the age of 17, got married, and raised her family. When she was 30, she decided to get her GED through a program at NEMCC.
desotocountynews.com
New recruits answer the call
Firefighter Class 198 of the Mississippi State Fire Academy is making a difference and seventeen (17) members have graduated from the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) 1001 Firefighter I-II course held at the Mississippi State Fire Academy in Jackson. Three of the new graduates come from DeSoto County fire departments....
panolian.com
Monument will honor fallen Panola officers
Employees of Herron Landscape were busy last week preparing an area in front of the Batesville Courthouse that will soon hold the Panola County Law Enforcement Memorial, a monument dedicated to the memory of the four officers killed in the line of duty in the county. Sheriff Shane Phelps said...
hottytoddy.com
UM to Host Zach Hoefler Memorial 5K
The 2nd Annual Zach Hoefler Memorial 5k will take place Sunday, Oct. 2, at the University Circle to raise money for the Big Z Foundation. Tickets are $20, and all participants will receive a T-shirt on race day. Check-in is at 11a.m. followed by the race at noon. The race...
hottytoddy.com
Oxford Aldermen Take First Steps in Planning for New City Pool
One of Oxford’s most popular recreational spots is the City Pool which has kept families cool during the hot summer months since 1978. However, the pool is showing its age and for the last several years, the Oxford Board of Aldermen and the Oxford Park Commission have been spending thousands of dollars to put “band-aids” on the pool and its deck to keep it open.
wtva.com
Partial lockdown at Tupelo HS lifted after receiving 'digital threat'
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Tupelo High School shared the following information about a threat late Thursday morning. "Tupelo High School has been placed on a partial lockdown due to a digital threat. It went into effect at 11:46 a.m."
thelocalvoice.net
Water Valley Woman Arrested for Bank Robbery in Oxford, Mississippi
The suspect left the scene with approximately $2,051 in cash. Officers arrived on scene and were able to quickly disseminate a vehicle and suspect description to area law enforcement. Shortly after the robbery, the Yalobusha County Sheriff’s Department called and said they had the suspect, Karen Sue Bell (60 of...
hottytoddy.com
‘James Meredith: Breaking the Barrier’ Adds Voice to History
The University of Mississippi, along with Yoknapatawpha Press, has released an anthology of essays chronicling James Meredith’s 1962 enrollment. “James Meredith: Breaking the Barrier” serves as the commemorative text for the 60th anniversary of the university’s integration. In the collection, 10 university students, journalists, historians and...
wtva.com
Lockdown at Tupelo High School lifted
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Tupelo High School was placed on lockdown as a precautionary measure Wednesday morning following a bomb threat. According to the school district, the lockdown happened at approximately 8:00. Students and staff were evacuated. School administrators and Tupelo Police are searching the grounds.
hottytoddy.com
Oxford Blues Fest Returns
The 11th Annual Oxford Blues Festival will take place between October 6th-8th, 2022 just off Oxford’s famous square, at Harrison’s located at 1210 Harrison Ave. , Oxford, MS. This year’s headliners are the Grammy-nominated Chicago guitarist John Primer, Grammy-nominated Hill Country bluesman, R.L. Boyce and Bill “Howlin Madd”...
Mississippi neighborhood to add more speed bumps
HERNANDO, Miss. — Speeding through a neighborhood could soon be a thing of the past, thanks to a new city ordinance passed unanimously last night. ”They fine as long as they ain’t too bucky, but if they are too bucky, you know they make you hop when you run over them I don’t like the kind, I like the ones you go over easy cool,” a resident said.
DeSoto Times Today
11th Oxford Blues Festival kicks off Oct. 6
The 11th Annual Oxford Blues Festival will take place between October 6th-8th, 2022 just off Oxford’s famous square, at Harrison’s located at 1210 Harrison Ave. , Oxford, MS. This year’s headliners are the Grammy-nominated Chicago guitarist John Primer, Grammy-nominated Hill Country bluesman, R.L. Boyce and Bill “Howlin Madd”...
hottytoddy.com
No. 13 Ole Miss Welcomes Florida into Oxford
No. 13 Ole Miss soccer returns to the pitch this evening to play host to the Florida Gators. The first kick is set for 6 p.m. and can be seen on the SEC Network+. Ole Miss (7-0-1, 1-0 SEC) remains undefeated after a 2-1 victory over Kentucky to begin SEC play. The Rebels won their SEC opener for the second-straight year.
