Lafayette County, MS

desotocountynews.com

Public schools essential to a strong Mississippi

Note: The following is a column on public education provided by Nancy Loome, head of the Parents’ Campaign . It’s no accident that corporate developers routinely consider the quality of local public schools when contemplating an expansion or relocation. Public schools provide the best indication of a community’s viability and quality of life.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
panolian.com

Ragon ready to assume Chancery post

In 10 days Katie Ragon will become Chancery Clerk of Panola County, a position she knows is one of the most vital to the everyday operations of the county, and a challenge she is ready to embrace when the resignation of current clerk Jim Pitcock becomes effective at midnight on Sept. 30.
PANOLA COUNTY, MS
hottytoddy.com

Oct. 1 Declared James Meredith Day by Oxford Leaders

The Oxford Board of Aldermen has officially declared Oct. 1 to be James Meredith Day, in honor of the man who became the first Black student to attend the University of Mississippi in 1962. Mayor Robyn Tannehill read the Resolution on Tuesday at the Board’s regular meeting. Meredith applied...
OXFORD, MS
hottytoddy.com

New ‘Normal’ Leads to Record Enrollment, New Challenges at UM

The University of Mississippi welcomed a record-breaking freshman class for fall 2022, and this enrollment, combined with a new group of transfer students, is leading to adjustments for both the students and the faculty. With COVID-19 finally dying down, there has been a new sense of normalcy. This normalcy has...
OXFORD, MS
yalnews.com

Reed Is Scheduled To Speak At Ole Miss On Sept. 29

UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI – Celebrated author, columnist, academic, businesswoman and 1974 University of Mississippi (UM) alumna Dorothy Quaye Chapman Reed will present a talk entitled, “Coming Full Circle: My Journey through the University of Mississippi, to Many Points Beyond and Back.” The talk is scheduled on Sept. 29 at noon in UM’s Department of Archives & Special Collections (third floor, JD Williams).
WATER VALLEY, MS
DeSoto Times Today

Hernando to allow food trucks

Hernando Board of Aldermen discussed an ordinance which would officially allow food trucks to operate in the city limits. Mayor Chip Johnson said food trucks have already been doing business in Hernando now for many years. The city doesn’t have an official law on the books allowing them, but officials have never been sure that they were illegal either.
HERNANDO, MS
WREG

Mississippi court: officer was reckless in pedestrian crash

JACKSON, Miss (AP) — Mississippi’s top appeals court has determined a police officer recklessly disregarded the safety of pedestrians in 2018 when he drove over the speed limit and crashed into a car. The Mississippi Court of Appeals issued the 5-4 ruling Tuesday, overturning a judge’s finding in favor of the Oxford officer during an […]
OXFORD, MS
wcbi.com

Prentiss County woman returns to pursuing dreams at NEMCC

PRENTISS COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Prentiss County woman is proof that it is never too late to pursue your dreams. JaLisa Estes is the new Information System Technology (IST) Instructor at North East Mississippi Community College. The 33-year-old dropped out of high school at the age of 17, got married, and raised her family. When she was 30, she decided to get her GED through a program at NEMCC.
PRENTISS COUNTY, MS
desotocountynews.com

New recruits answer the call

Firefighter Class 198 of the Mississippi State Fire Academy is making a difference and seventeen (17) members have graduated from the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) 1001 Firefighter I-II course held at the Mississippi State Fire Academy in Jackson. Three of the new graduates come from DeSoto County fire departments....
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
panolian.com

Monument will honor fallen Panola officers

Employees of Herron Landscape were busy last week preparing an area in front of the Batesville Courthouse that will soon hold the Panola County Law Enforcement Memorial, a monument dedicated to the memory of the four officers killed in the line of duty in the county. Sheriff Shane Phelps said...
PANOLA COUNTY, MS
hottytoddy.com

UM to Host Zach Hoefler Memorial 5K

The 2nd Annual Zach Hoefler Memorial 5k will take place Sunday, Oct. 2, at the University Circle to raise money for the Big Z Foundation. Tickets are $20, and all participants will receive a T-shirt on race day. Check-in is at 11a.m. followed by the race at noon. The race...
OXFORD, MS
hottytoddy.com

Oxford Aldermen Take First Steps in Planning for New City Pool

One of Oxford’s most popular recreational spots is the City Pool which has kept families cool during the hot summer months since 1978. However, the pool is showing its age and for the last several years, the Oxford Board of Aldermen and the Oxford Park Commission have been spending thousands of dollars to put “band-aids” on the pool and its deck to keep it open.
OXFORD, MS
thelocalvoice.net

Water Valley Woman Arrested for Bank Robbery in Oxford, Mississippi

The suspect left the scene with approximately $2,051 in cash. Officers arrived on scene and were able to quickly disseminate a vehicle and suspect description to area law enforcement. Shortly after the robbery, the Yalobusha County Sheriff’s Department called and said they had the suspect, Karen Sue Bell (60 of...
OXFORD, MS
hottytoddy.com

‘James Meredith: Breaking the Barrier’ Adds Voice to History

The University of Mississippi, along with Yoknapatawpha Press, has released an anthology of essays chronicling James Meredith’s 1962 enrollment. “James Meredith: Breaking the Barrier” serves as the commemorative text for the 60th anniversary of the university’s integration. In the collection, 10 university students, journalists, historians and...
OXFORD, MS
wtva.com

Lockdown at Tupelo High School lifted

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Tupelo High School was placed on lockdown as a precautionary measure Wednesday morning following a bomb threat. According to the school district, the lockdown happened at approximately 8:00. Students and staff were evacuated. School administrators and Tupelo Police are searching the grounds.
TUPELO, MS
hottytoddy.com

Oxford Blues Fest Returns

The 11th Annual Oxford Blues Festival will take place between October 6th-8th, 2022 just off Oxford’s famous square, at Harrison’s located at 1210 Harrison Ave. , Oxford, MS. This year’s headliners are the Grammy-nominated Chicago guitarist John Primer, Grammy-nominated Hill Country bluesman, R.L. Boyce and Bill “Howlin Madd”...
OXFORD, MS
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Mississippi neighborhood to add more speed bumps

HERNANDO, Miss. — Speeding through a neighborhood could soon be a thing of the past, thanks to a new city ordinance passed unanimously last night. ”They fine as long as they ain’t too bucky, but if they are too bucky, you know they make you hop when you run over them I don’t like the kind, I like the ones you go over easy cool,” a resident said.
HERNANDO, MS
DeSoto Times Today

11th Oxford Blues Festival kicks off Oct. 6

The 11th Annual Oxford Blues Festival will take place between October 6th-8th, 2022 just off Oxford’s famous square, at Harrison’s located at 1210 Harrison Ave. , Oxford, MS. This year’s headliners are the Grammy-nominated Chicago guitarist John Primer, Grammy-nominated Hill Country bluesman, R.L. Boyce and Bill “Howlin Madd”...
OXFORD, MS
hottytoddy.com

No. 13 Ole Miss Welcomes Florida into Oxford

No. 13 Ole Miss soccer returns to the pitch this evening to play host to the Florida Gators. The first kick is set for 6 p.m. and can be seen on the SEC Network+. Ole Miss (7-0-1, 1-0 SEC) remains undefeated after a 2-1 victory over Kentucky to begin SEC play. The Rebels won their SEC opener for the second-straight year.
OXFORD, MS

