healio.com
FDA grants orphan drug designation to novel bispecific antibody for pancreatic cancer
The FDA granted orphan drug designation to ATG-101 for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, according to a press release from the agent’s manufacturer. ATG-101 (Antengene), a novel PD-L1/4-1BB bispecific antibody, has been designed to block the binding of immunosuppressive PD-1/PD-L1 and conditionally induce 4-1BB stimulation, causing activation of antitumor immune effectors and conferring enhanced antitumor activity, according to an Antengene press release. The agent has shown significant antitumor activity in animal models of resistant tumors and those that progressed on anti-PD-1/PD-L1 therapy, and it exhibited an excellent safety profile in toxicology studies, the press release stated.
msn.com
Lung cancer pill outperforms chemotherapy in clinical trials
Lung cancer treatments include immunotherapy, chemotherapy and drugs given orally. Some cancer patients have tried several types of treatments, but their cancers may not have responded well. An oral pill in clinical trials shows promising results in lung cancer patients with advanced disease. Lung cancer is the third most common...
Argenx Seeks FDA Nod For Its Flagship Neuromuscular Treatment Formulated For Subcutaneous Injection
Argenx SE ARGX has submitted an FDA marketing application for SC efgartigimod for adult patients with generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG). SC efgartigimod is co-formulated with recombinant human hyaluronidase PH20 (rHuPH20), Halozyme Therapeutics Inc's HALO ENHANZE drug delivery technology. ENHANZE facilitates the subcutaneous injection delivery of biologics that are typically administered...
cancernetwork.com
FDA Grants Priority Review to Tucatinib Plus Trastuzumab for Previously Treated HER2+ Metastatic CRC
Patients with previously treated, metastatic, HER2-positive colorectal cancer may benefit from treatment with tucatinib and trastuzumab, which was granted priority review by the FDA. Tucatinib (Tukysa) and trastuzumab (Herceptin) was granted priority review by the FDA as a treatment for patients with HER2-positive metastatic colorectal cancer (CRC) who have undergone...
pharmacytimes.com
Clovis Oncology Submits New Drug Application for Rucaparib as First-Line Maintenance Treatment for Advanced Ovarian Cancer
Research suggests that rucaparib can increase progression-free survival by more than a year in women with advanced ovarian cancer. Clovis Oncology, Inc has submitted a supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) to the FDA for rucaparib (Rubraca) as first-line maintenance treatment for patients with advanced ovarian cancer, regardless of biomarker status. Rucaparib was also submitted as a Type II variation with the European Medicines Agency.
Marijuana Is Very Illegal In This State, But It Just Established A Cannabis Research Center: Guess Which One
The University of Kentucky (UK) announced it is home to a new cannabis research center that will study the health effects of marijuana, including its risks and benefits in treating certain medical conditions. Established in the UK College of Medicine’s Center on Drug and Alcohol Research (CDAR), the center will...
U.S. FDA approves bluebird bio's gene therapy for a rare neurological disorder
Sept 16 - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Bluebird bio's (BLUE.O) gene therapy for the treatment of a rare neurological disorder, the company said late on Friday.
healio.com
FDA grants approval of Terlivaz injection to treat patients with hepatorenal syndrome
The FDA has announced approval of Terlivaz, a terlipressin injection formulation by Mallinckrodt plc., to treat patients with hepatorenal syndrome with rapid reduction in kidney function. “Diagnosing and treating hepatorenal syndrome (HRS) can be challenging, and every minute counts when managing patients who have it. Terlivaz gives U.S. physicians the...
curetoday.com
Chemoradiotherapy May Provide Long-Term Survival Benefit for Muscle-Invasive Bladder Cancer
Long-term outcomes from this trial confirm the benefit of treatment with chemoradiotherapy over chemotherapy along for patients with muscle-invasive bladder cancer. Chemoradiotherapy continued to show benefit in patients with muscle-invasive bladder cancer compared with radiotherapy alone over a 10-year period, according to findings from a phase 3 trial. It was...
sciencealert.com
Alzheimer's Might Not Actually Be a Brain Disease, Expert Says
The pursuit of a cure for Alzheimer's disease is becoming an increasingly competitive and contentious quest with recent years witnessing several important controversies. In July 2022, Science magazine reported that a key 2006 research paper, published in the prestigious journal Nature, which identified a subtype of brain protein called beta-amyloid as the cause of Alzheimer's, may have been based on fabricated data.
Merck To Start New Islatravir HIV Trials With Lower Dose After FDA Hold
Merck & Co Inc MRK will initiate a new Phase 3 program with once-daily islatravir to treat people with HIV-1 infection. These new Phase 3 studies will evaluate a once-daily oral combination of doravirine 100 mg and a lower dose of islatravir (DOR/ISL). One study will evaluate DOR/ISL in previously...
PharmaTher Presents Positive Data On Ketamine For Treatment Of Dyskinesia In Parkinson's Disease
PharmaTher Holdings Ltd. PHRRF PHRM, a leader in specialty ketamine pharmaceuticals, announced Friday that the Phase 1/2 clinical study of ketamine in the treatment of levodopa-induced dyskinesia in Parkinson’s disease was presented at the MDS International Congress of Parkinson’s Disease and Movement Disorders in Madrid, Spain, reported Psychedelic Finance.
Satsuma Pharma Shares Are Gaining After Encouraging Update From Migraine Candidate
Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc STSA announced favorable safety, tolerability, and efficacy results from its recent analysis of the ongoing STS101 ASCEND Phase 3 trial. The primary objective of the ASCEND trial is to assess the safety and tolerability of STS101 in the acute treatment of migraine attacks over 6 and 12 months.
Just in time for fall, there’s a brand new COVID variant making headway in the U.S.
Women wearing masks walk through fallen leaves outside NYC AIDS Memorial Park on Oct. 25, 2020, in New York City. A new COVID strain started to create waves among virus trackers this week, outpacing nearly all other variants of interest scientists are tracking in the U.S. this autumn. The variant,...
bloomberglaw.com
Moderna’s Covid Booster Supply Hit by Manufacturing Issues (4)
Some pharmacies are reporting shortages of Moderna Inc. ’s new bivalent booster shot for Covid-19 as one factory used in producing the vaccine remains offline following a safety inspection. The US government supply of Moderna’s shot is currently limited, causing appointments for the product to vary across the country,...
scitechdaily.com
A New Drug Could Treat Type 2 Diabetes
Scientists develop a new drug candidate to treat diabetes. A novel hormone combination has been created by a research team from Helmholtz Munich, the German Center for Diabetes Research (DZD), and Novo Nordisk for the potential treatment of type 2 diabetes in the future. The researchers combined the blood sugar-lowering actions of the medications tesaglitazar and GLP-1 (Glucagon-like peptide-1) to create a new and extremely effective drug.
Covid will be a leading cause of death in the U.S. indefinitely, whether or not the pandemic is 'over'
After President Joe Biden said the coronavirus pandemic was "over" in an interview Sunday, many people were left wondering how to reconcile his comment with the fact that the U.S. is still averaging about 500 Covid deaths every day. But disease experts said debating whether the pandemic is over overshadows...
cgtlive.com
Cystinosis Gene Therapy Granted Rare Pediatric Disease Designation by FDA
Preliminary data from an ongoing clinical trial suggest that AVR-RD-04 has been well-tolerated. AVROBIO’s AVR-RD-04, an investigational gene therapy intended for the treatment of cystinosis, has received rare pediatric disease designation from the FDA.1. AVR-RD-04 functions by genetically modifying patients’ hematopoietic stem cells (HSCs) to express CTNS, the gene...
pharmacytimes.com
Imfinzi Plus Chemotherapy Shows Positive Results for Advanced Biliary Tract Cancer
Phase 3 TOPAZ-1 trial of AstraZeneca’s durvalumab demonstrates an improved overall survival benefit. Updated results from the TOPAZ-1 (NCT03875235) phase 3 trial showed that durvalumab (Imfinzi; AstraZeneca) in combination with standard-of-care chemotherapy showed clinically meaningful and durable overall survival (OS) benefit as a treatment for individuals with advanced biliary tract cancer.
U.S. FDA staff raises concerns on Spectrum Pharma's cancer drug
Sept 20 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) staff on Tuesday raised concerns over the safety of Spectrum Pharmaceutical's (SPPI.O) experimental cancer drug and questioned the benefits it provided over existing therapies, dragging its shares 30%.
Benzinga
