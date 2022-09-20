ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Comments / 0

Related
healio.com

FDA grants orphan drug designation to novel bispecific antibody for pancreatic cancer

The FDA granted orphan drug designation to ATG-101 for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, according to a press release from the agent’s manufacturer. ATG-101 (Antengene), a novel PD-L1/4-1BB bispecific antibody, has been designed to block the binding of immunosuppressive PD-1/PD-L1 and conditionally induce 4-1BB stimulation, causing activation of antitumor immune effectors and conferring enhanced antitumor activity, according to an Antengene press release. The agent has shown significant antitumor activity in animal models of resistant tumors and those that progressed on anti-PD-1/PD-L1 therapy, and it exhibited an excellent safety profile in toxicology studies, the press release stated.
CANCER
msn.com

Lung cancer pill outperforms chemotherapy in clinical trials

Lung cancer treatments include immunotherapy, chemotherapy and drugs given orally. Some cancer patients have tried several types of treatments, but their cancers may not have responded well. An oral pill in clinical trials shows promising results in lung cancer patients with advanced disease. Lung cancer is the third most common...
CANCER
Benzinga

Argenx Seeks FDA Nod For Its Flagship Neuromuscular Treatment Formulated For Subcutaneous Injection

Argenx SE ARGX has submitted an FDA marketing application for SC efgartigimod for adult patients with generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG). SC efgartigimod is co-formulated with recombinant human hyaluronidase PH20 (rHuPH20), Halozyme Therapeutics Inc's HALO ENHANZE drug delivery technology. ENHANZE facilitates the subcutaneous injection delivery of biologics that are typically administered...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
cancernetwork.com

FDA Grants Priority Review to Tucatinib Plus Trastuzumab for Previously Treated HER2+ Metastatic CRC

Patients with previously treated, metastatic, HER2-positive colorectal cancer may benefit from treatment with tucatinib and trastuzumab, which was granted priority review by the FDA. Tucatinib (Tukysa) and trastuzumab (Herceptin) was granted priority review by the FDA as a treatment for patients with HER2-positive metastatic colorectal cancer (CRC) who have undergone...
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Clinical Trial#Dosage#Business Industry#Linus Business#Linus Lung Cancer#Nsclc
pharmacytimes.com

Clovis Oncology Submits New Drug Application for Rucaparib as First-Line Maintenance Treatment for Advanced Ovarian Cancer

Research suggests that rucaparib can increase progression-free survival by more than a year in women with advanced ovarian cancer. Clovis Oncology, Inc has submitted a supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) to the FDA for rucaparib (Rubraca) as first-line maintenance treatment for patients with advanced ovarian cancer, regardless of biomarker status. Rucaparib was also submitted as a Type II variation with the European Medicines Agency.
CANCER
healio.com

FDA grants approval of Terlivaz injection to treat patients with hepatorenal syndrome

The FDA has announced approval of Terlivaz, a terlipressin injection formulation by Mallinckrodt plc., to treat patients with hepatorenal syndrome with rapid reduction in kidney function. “Diagnosing and treating hepatorenal syndrome (HRS) can be challenging, and every minute counts when managing patients who have it. Terlivaz gives U.S. physicians the...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
curetoday.com

Chemoradiotherapy May Provide Long-Term Survival Benefit for Muscle-Invasive Bladder Cancer

Long-term outcomes from this trial confirm the benefit of treatment with chemoradiotherapy over chemotherapy along for patients with muscle-invasive bladder cancer. Chemoradiotherapy continued to show benefit in patients with muscle-invasive bladder cancer compared with radiotherapy alone over a 10-year period, according to findings from a phase 3 trial. It was...
CANCER
sciencealert.com

Alzheimer's Might Not Actually Be a Brain Disease, Expert Says

The pursuit of a cure for Alzheimer's disease is becoming an increasingly competitive and contentious quest with recent years witnessing several important controversies. In July 2022, Science magazine reported that a key 2006 research paper, published in the prestigious journal Nature, which identified a subtype of brain protein called beta-amyloid as the cause of Alzheimer's, may have been based on fabricated data.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
bloomberglaw.com

Moderna’s Covid Booster Supply Hit by Manufacturing Issues (4)

Some pharmacies are reporting shortages of Moderna Inc. ’s new bivalent booster shot for Covid-19 as one factory used in producing the vaccine remains offline following a safety inspection. The US government supply of Moderna’s shot is currently limited, causing appointments for the product to vary across the country,...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
scitechdaily.com

A New Drug Could Treat Type 2 Diabetes

Scientists develop a new drug candidate to treat diabetes. A novel hormone combination has been created by a research team from Helmholtz Munich, the German Center for Diabetes Research (DZD), and Novo Nordisk for the potential treatment of type 2 diabetes in the future. The researchers combined the blood sugar-lowering actions of the medications tesaglitazar and GLP-1 (Glucagon-like peptide-1) to create a new and extremely effective drug.
SCIENCE
cgtlive.com

Cystinosis Gene Therapy Granted Rare Pediatric Disease Designation by FDA

Preliminary data from an ongoing clinical trial suggest that AVR-RD-04 has been well-tolerated. AVROBIO’s AVR-RD-04, an investigational gene therapy intended for the treatment of cystinosis, has received rare pediatric disease designation from the FDA.1. AVR-RD-04 functions by genetically modifying patients’ hematopoietic stem cells (HSCs) to express CTNS, the gene...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
pharmacytimes.com

Imfinzi Plus Chemotherapy Shows Positive Results for Advanced Biliary Tract Cancer

Phase 3 TOPAZ-1 trial of AstraZeneca’s durvalumab demonstrates an improved overall survival benefit. Updated results from the TOPAZ-1 (NCT03875235) phase 3 trial showed that durvalumab (Imfinzi; AstraZeneca) in combination with standard-of-care chemotherapy showed clinically meaningful and durable overall survival (OS) benefit as a treatment for individuals with advanced biliary tract cancer.
CANCER
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
86K+
Followers
168K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy