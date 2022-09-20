Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
"UPDATE" - New Information on if Gene and Jude's Hotdogs is closing or Moving out of IllinoisChicago Food KingChicago, IL
Chicago Alderwoman States at least 21 or 22 City Council Members Have Resigned Not Just 12Natalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Many Chicago residents to receive up to $400Jake WellsChicago, IL
Is Johnnie's Beef in Arlington Heights as Good as The Original Location in Elmwood Park?Chicago Food KingArlington Heights, IL
3 Great Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
centraltimes.org
Naperville Central implements new grading pilot for 2022-23 year
Naperville Central is implementing a schoolwide opt-in grading system pilot for the 2022-2023 school year. The pilot offers teachers the choice of one or both of two grading options: the “GPA” scale, in which teachers will evaluate students on a 0-4 scale, and the “minimum grade” scale, where the floor for assignments is 50%.
Riverside Brookfield Landmark
High schools drop ‘king’ and ‘queen’ homecoming titles
Riverside-Brookfield High School seniors Bradley Ruska and Sophie Swicionis were crowned the school’s royalty at the homecoming pep assembly on Sept. 16. But don’t call them king and queen. They were officially introduced as Royal Bulldogs as the school joins a growing number eliminating the specific titles of king and queen.
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: New COVID Booster Timing, Is Pandemic Over?
When is the best time to get the new COVID booster shots, particularly for people who recently recovered from the virus?. Chicago's top doctor weighed in on that and the effectiveness of the new vaccines. Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across Illinois today:. Chicago's Top...
WGNtv.com
Inflammatory ads used in IL governor’s race called into question
CHICAGO — As the Illinois gubernatorial race heats up, Governor JB Pritzker called out a suburban paper for helping a partisan political PAC. As for Darren Bailey, families impacted by Chicago violence call on the Republican candidate to better connect with the city’s brown and Black communities. The...
Food Stamps: Learn and Play with these Illinois Link Card Discounts
There are roughly three-quarters of a million children in Illinois receiving SNAP EBT benefits, formerly known as food stamps, according to the Spotlight On Poverty & Opportunity website. But many...
DuPage Senior Citizen Council hosting dance party Thursday in Glen Ellyn
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Another chance for seniors to bust a move in the western suburbs.The DuPage Senior Citizen Council is hosting a dance party Thursday afternoon. 750 seniors are invited to cut a rug at the Abbington Banquets in Glen Ellyn from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.Anyone 60 years and older can get in for free. For those who are younger, entrance is $7.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Amid mounting pushback, Illinois drag queens push forward
For the last four years on the third Sunday of every month, drag queen Ginger Forest heads to Jerry’s Sandwiches in Lincoln Square just in time for brunch. She’s there to put on a show. To a never-ending chorus of children’s “wows” and “oohs” muffled by bites of...
3 Great Seafood Places in Illinois
If you happen to live in Illinois or you travel there often to see your family and you love to go out with your loved ones, here's a list of three amazing restaurants that you should definitely visit if you love good food. All of them are well-known for only using high-quality ingredients to prepare their food, so definitely pay them a visit next time you are in the area. You'll definitely want to go back for more, once you taste their food.
USPS hosting job fair on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO (CBS) -- We're working for Chicago and letting you know about job openings.There's another USPS hiring fair on Chicago's South Side.The Henry McGee Station near 46th and Cottage Grove is hosting that from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.Interested candidates will be able to talk to current employees about the job.To apply, visit the USPS website.
25newsnow.com
‘Active’ investigation continues into crash that critically injured 2 ISU students
PEORIA (25 News Now) - No criminal charges have been filed so far against a driver who struck two Illinois State University students from Plainfield, critically injuring them outside a popular bar near campus last week. Meantime, a classmate of the two victims has organized a GoFundMe page to help...
Many Chicago residents to receive up to $400
money in handPhoto by Pictures of Money (Creative Commons) Here's some great news for you in Chicago. To help you fight rising costs, most residents will be getting a check from the state of Illinois, likely this week. Residents who meet the qualifications will get a check for $50 per individual and $100 per dependent with a maximum of three per family. So a family of five will receive the maximum of $400 (assuming all children are under 18 years of age).
thecitymenus.com
Southwire announces closure of Waukegan plant
As the company continues to align itself to best serve its markets and customers, Southwire announced that it will close operations at its Waukegan, Ill. manufacturing facility, effective December 16. The Waukegan Plant was acquired by Southwire in 2014 and has provided support for the company’s success in flexible cord,...
A Chicago Woman Celebrates Her 100 Birthday With Neighbors on The West Side
Mrs. Lethea Crump, affectionately known as Mother Crump, will be turning 100 years young on Thursday, September 22, 2022. Mother Crump never had any biological children of her own, however, she’s been a surrogate mother to many in our community and across the country. She’s opened her home to family and friends when times got hard. Mother Crump has lived and served in the Austin community for over 48 years, retiring from Leaf Candy Company after 29 years of service. The one thing that she wants people to remember about her is that she loves God and that she is serving in the ministry. Mrs. Crump is a native of Clarksdale Mississippi. She left there and moved to Memphis at the age of 18, then moved to Chicago at the age of 35 and has resided here ever since.
As West Chicago Cleans The Last Of Its Nuclear Contamination, Residents Exposed Say ‘It’s Not Over’
This is your first of three free stories this month. Become a free or sustaining member to read unlimited articles, webinars and ebooks. This story was originally published by Borderless Magazine. Sign up for their weekly newsletter to learn the latest about the Midwest’s immigrant communities. Sandra Arzola was...
positivelynaperville.com
Jewel-Osco on Naper Boulevard hosts Operation Support Our Troops ‘Shop & Drop’ Sept. 24
Above / The community is welcome to help fill comfort and care needs for troops serving in the military. (PN File Photo) Operation Support Our Troops America will host another Shop and Drop event from 9AM to 4PM Sat., Sept. 24, at Jewel-Osco, located at 1227 Naper Boulevard, just north of 75th Street in Naperville.
Gizmodo
Chicago’s Tap Water Contaminated With Lead, Analysis Finds
Chicago residents are being exposed to lead through their tap water. One in 20 tap water tests in Chicago have found lead levels at or above U.S. government limits, according to an analysis of city’s water data conducted by the Guardian. The levels were about a third more lead than allowed in bottled water, according to the Guardian.
LaGrange School District, Pilsen art gallery welcome migrant children: ‘We wrap our arms and hearts around the families’
LAGRANGE, Ill. — As migrants arrived in Chicago after being bused from Texas, they have typically stayed at the Salvation Army for several days before being moved into hotels in the surrounding suburbs. Delilah Martinez — owner of Vault Gallerie in Pilsen — has been working to meet up with migrants and bring donations to […]
The “Fermilab Bubble”
I live in the “Fermilab Bubble,” in Batavia. Almost 95 percent of the time when a storm passes through, it never hits the Bubble, basically a two mile radius around Fermilab. What is the cause of this?. William Arthun, Batavia. Dear William,. The so-called “Fermilab Bubble,” in which...
wgnradio.com
The Chicago Way w/John Kass: Red flags abound in the implementation of the Safe-T Act
The Chicago Way w/John Kass (09/21/2022): This week, St. Senator John Curran (R-Downers Grove) -former assistant Cook County state’s attorney- joins John Kass and Jeff Carlin to debunk the half-truths surrounding the Safe-T Act and offer up a sobering view of what will happen when the law goes into effect beginning Jan. 1, 2023, abolishing the cash bail system in Illinois. Curran also explains the goals of the the Pretrial Implementation Task Force formed by the Supreme Court, of which he is a member. Check out more Kasso at JohnKassNews.com.
wjol.com
Possibility of a Bus Driver Strike with First Student Buses Could Begin Tuesday
School bus (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic) Local school districts are warning parents they may have to transport their kids to school if bus drivers walk off the job tomorrow. First Student bus drivers authorized a strike and a work stoppage could occur Tuesday, September 20th unless an agreement is reached. Plainfield School District 202 is off today, but alerting parents this could affect busing for students for regular education bus riders, special education riders would not be impacted. School buses from First Student will run today.
