Local Students Named 2023 National Merit Scholarship Semifinalists
Over 16,000 Semifinalists were named in the 68th annual National Merit Scholarship Program, and several are seniors in Parkland, Coral Springs, and Coconut Creek. These academically talented high school seniors have an opportunity to continue in the competition for some 7,250 National Merit Scholarships worth nearly $28 million that will be offered next spring.
communitynewspapers.com
JEANNETTE TORRES APPOINTED NEW CEO TO LEAD HEALTHY START COALITION OF MIAMI-DADE
Jeannette Torres, MS, MHC has been named the CEO of Healthy Start Coalition of Miami-Dade that serves as part of a statewide network of community-based organizations aimed at reducing Florida’s poor birth outcomes (premature births, low birth weight, and infant mortality) and improve the lives of pregnant women, infants, and their families.
southfloridahospitalnews.com
University of Miami Health System and Robins & Morton Break Ground for New Medical Center at North Miami’s SoLé Mia Master-Planned Community
September 21, 2022 – Construction firm Robins & Morton joined the University of Miami Health System to celebrate the groundbreaking of UHealth SoLé Mia. The 7-story, 363,000-square-foot medical center will sit on 10 acres in North Miami’s master-planned community of SoLé Mia, a 184-acre mixed-use project.
communitynewspapers.com
NAACP OF MIAMI DADE ANNOUNCES ITS FREEDOM FUND SNEAKER BALL TO CELEBRATE 34 YEARS OF SERVICE TO MIAMI-DADE’S BLACK COMMUNITY
After a three-year hiatus due to the global pandemic, the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) of Miami-Dade County returns with their eagerly anticipated annual Freedom FUNd Gala on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022 at 7 p.m., hosted by HOT 105’s Jill Tracey, themed “It’s Not Over: Our Voice. Our Future. Our legacy”, at the Perez Art Museum Miami, 1103 Biscayne Blvd, Miami, Fl., 33132. To put the FUN in FUNd, attendees are encouraged to dress in formal/semi-formal wear, complimented with their best sneakers to represent the continued march to equity and social justice.
communitynewspapers.com
A former Latin American president, vice president and U.S. undersecretary of state to serve as fall 2022 Senior Leadership Fellows
FIU’s Adam Smith Center for Economic Freedom fall 2022 senior leadership fellows will include distinguished national and international public servants. The semester-long program brings prominent public servants to FIU to lead, along with invited guests, weekly not-for-credit, off-the-record student seminars, participate in talks and panel discussions, be available to meet with and mentor students, and serve as a resource for the university community.
southfloridahospitalnews.com
Holy Cross Health Adds Two New Physicians
September 22, 2022 – Gastroenterologist Evgeny Idrisov, M.D. and Endocrinologist Maria del Mar Morales Hernandez M.D. have joined Holy Cross Medical Group, a multi-specialty physician employed group of more than 160 physicians providing services throughout Broward and Palm Beach counties. joins Holy Cross Health from the University of Oklahoma...
Miami New Times
Historic Takeover: Miami Commissioners Move to Oust Virginia Key Beach Trustees
At a meeting rife with outcry surrounding the embattled Virginia Key, the City of Miami Commission quietly voted to take control of a historic portion of the island. The commissioners voted unanimously at the September 13 meeting to amend the city code and put themselves in charge of the park trust that operates the historic Virginia Key beach — the first beach that Black Miami-Dade County residents were officially allowed to use during the segregation era.
BREAKING: Heron Bay Golf Course Purchase Passes City Commission 4-1
In front of a room packed with Heron Bay residents and an audience that extended outside of the city commission chambers, the Parkland City Commission held their final vote on purchasing 65 acres of the former Heron Bay Golf Course. At their Wednesday meeting, the city commission voted 4-1 to...
Miami New Times
New Affordable Housing Cooperative Opens in Liberty City
Angela Jenkins, a single mother from Georgia, moved to Florida seeking a better life for herself and her children. Instead, she found herself in a cycle of homelessness for 14 years. After a stint in the state prison system, Jenkins is one of two residents so far living at the Housing and Healing Justice Corps, a new affordable housing cooperative formed by two nonprofit groups — Struggle for Miami's Affordable and Sustainable Housing (SMASH) and Women with Broken Heals.
Coral Springs Charter Names Standout Alumni to Lead Women’s Basketball Program
On Tuesday, former Coral Springs Charter basketball star Emily Williams was named Head Coach of the Panthers girls basketball team. A 2014 graduate from CSC, Williams received First Team All-County honors, Broward County 4A Player of the Year, and led CSC to the State Final 4 in her Junior season. She earned All-County honors her senior season before winning the MVP award in the Broward vs. Dade County All-Star Game.
Miami New Times
Coral Gables Trying Once More to Annex Little Gables Neighborhood
Since Karen Shane moved into her house in Little Gables in 1994, Coral Gables has been exploring the possibility of annexing the unincorporated Miami-Dade community situated on the northern edge of the city. "This has been going on for 30 years in the making," Shane tells. New Times. Now, Coral...
floridaconstructionnews.com
Plans unveiled for $1 billion redevelopment of Southland Mall in Miami-Dade County
Your free weekly Florida Construction News eletter. Receive news updates about Florida construction activities and opportunities every Thursday. Electra America, American Landmark and BH Group, have unveiled preliminary plans for redevelopment of the Southland Mall in Cutler Bay, about 20 miles south of downtown Miami. Southplace City Centre, an 80-acre,...
Crowding problem draws new attention at Stoneman Douglas High. ‘We won’t kick the can down the road.’
To ease overcrowding, Broward school district officials say they want to trim Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School’s enrollment by as many as 500 students. And eventually, other overcrowded schools also could face adjustments. But one of the county’s first priorities is Stoneman Douglas High, one of the most overcrowded schools of them all. It raised the question: Which students would face ...
NBC Miami
6 to Know: Florida, Gulf Region on Guard Watching Wave That Could Become Next Named System
No. 1 - Activity in the tropics could have a major impact on South Florida in the coming days with an area in the Caribbean possibly moving closer. Invest-98L has an 90 percent chance of becoming a tropical depression and will likely become Hermine as the next named system. NHC forecasters said it will likely become a tropical depression within the next couple days as it moves west northwestward across the southern Windward Islands. Models are very consistent over the next five days, taking this developing storm across the Caribbean toward the southwestern coast of Cuba. It is way too soon to know what this system wants to do, but all of South Florida will need to monitor it in the coming days. After that, models are not in good agreement currently as they are showing a range of options from a storm heading toward Texas to a storm very close to Key West.
2 Florida Restaurants Among The 50 Best Restaurants In America
The New York Times released its annual list of the 50 Best Restaurants in the country.
iheart.com
Governor DeSantis Suspends Miami-Dade Commissioner Joe Martinez
Miami-Dade Commissioner Joe Martinez will not be allowed to attend tonight's budget hearing. The Governor has just suspended him following his arrest last month on unlawful compensation charges. In the Executive Order, the Governor says "it is in the best interest of the residents of Miami-Dade County that Martinez be immediately suspended from the public office that he holds." He's expected to appoint a replacement in the coming weeks.
Anonymous tip forces lockdown of North Miami Senior High
MIAMI - North Miami Senior High School was briefly placed on lockdown Thursday afternoon following reports of a gun on campus. Authorities said the action was taken due to an anonymous tip regarding a weapon on campus. Miami-Dade Schools Police investigated and determined the tip to be non-credible. Earlier this afternoon, images from Chopper 4 showed at least a dozen police cruisers around the school. Dismissal at the school was delayed while police investigated. No additional information was immediately available. The school is located in the 13100 block of NE 8th Avene.
Miami-Dade Commissioners Take Final Vote On Urban Development Expansion
The plan would expand the UDB by converting farmland into a 9-million-square-foot industrial park near Homestead.
Beloved Theater Mentor Loses Battle with Cancer
“Nadine always wanted a packed house,” said Rabbi Jonathan Kaplan at the funeral of Nadine Shapiro, which drew a crowd close to 300 on Monday. The 67-year-old founder of Coral Springs-based Broadway Bound lost her battle with breast cancer on Saturday. Shapiro was born in New York and raised...
Miami New Times
The Ten Best Things to Do in Miami This Weekend
Tigre Sounds returns to Wynwood on Friday for the latest edition of the Smorgasburg Summer Nights series. This week's headliner is Afro-Cuban funk band Xperimento. The band members have been part of the local music scene since the early aughts and have jammed together off and on throughout the years. When you need a break of the band's fusion sound, gorge on the plentora of food vendors at Smogasburg Miami, including Yakitori Boyz 305, Cool & Creamy, and Arancinus. 6 to 11:30 p.m. Thursday, at Smorgasburg Miami, 2600 NW Second Ave., Miami; smorgasburgmiami.com. Admission is free. Ashley-Anna Aboreden.
