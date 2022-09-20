ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

US stocks rise ahead of expected interest rate hike by Fed

A choppy day of trading on Wall Street ended with stocks closing higher Monday as investors brace for another big interest rate increase this week from the Federal Reserve. The indexes swayed between modest gains and losses for much of the day before a burst of buying in the final hour of trading. The S&P 500 rose 0.7%, climbing back from a 0.9% slide. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.6% and the Nasdaq composite climbed 0.8%.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks Top#Whales#Linus Investment#Business Industry#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Recent Whale Trades#Intc
Motley Fool

3 Stocks That Turned $1,000 Into Half a Million Dollars

There have been several stocks that have delivered 500x returns for patient investors. Despite the common misconception, not all of them have been disruptive technology stocks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to...
STOCKS
Benzinga

More US-China Tensions: China Claim US Took Control Of Telecom Network Post Space Research University Hack

The U.S. intelligence agents hacked into a government-funded Northwestern Polytechnical University known for its aeronautics and space research programs and gained control of parts of China's telecommunications network. The National Security Agency's cyber-warfare unit "penetrated and controlled" unnamed telecom operators, Bloomberg reports citing the Global Times. The U.S. gained remote...
U.S. POLITICS
Benzinga

5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Industrials Sector

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock. Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Intel
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Deutsche Bank
Motley Fool

3 Stock-Split Stocks Set to Soar 33% to 133%, According to Wall Street

Amazon could deliver solid returns, thanks to its fast-growing cloud hosting unit. Brookfield Infrastructure could attract risk-averse investors. Analysts think that Shopify can return to its winning ways. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member...
STOCKS
Mark Hake

Tech Stocks Now Offer Good Value Here

This is not financial advice and you should not rely on my analysis to buy or sell any stock. I am not undertaking to induce you to buy or sell any securities. I am relying on the “publisher’s exclusion” in the Investment Advisers Act of 1940 to provide this information without any personalized or individualized investment advice.
Motley Fool

2 Growth Stocks Down 54% and 68% to Buy Hand Over Fist

The Nasdaq-100 index has been crushed this year, and many individual stocks have fallen even farther. Datadog continues to grow rapidly despite a slowing economy and is nearing profitability. DigitalOcean is taking on trillion-dollar giants in the cloud services industry and is thriving. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
86K+
Followers
168K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy